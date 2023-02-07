The Los Angeles City Hall was lit up in purple and gold on Tuesday night in honour of LeBron James.He has become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s long-standing record.James scored 38 points in a 133-130 defeat by the Oklahoma City Thunder to surpass the previous record of 38,387, set in 1989.He now has 38,390 across a stunning 20-season career, which has seen him win four NBA Championships.In honour of James, the LA City Hall was seen lit up in purple and gold.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Lebron James hugs daughter after breaking NBA scoring recordLebron James hugs daughter after breaking NBA scoring recordWrexham manager proud of ‘team’s achievement’ despite FA Cup loss to Sheffield United

