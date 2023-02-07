Gustavo Dudamel, the music and artistic director for the Los Angeles Philharmonic since 2009, will leave the organization in 2026 when his contract expires. The Venezuelan-born conductor is to assume the same position with the New York Philharmonic, With three seasons left at the L.A. Phil, the composer said his focus will remain in Los Angeles. but is excited about the move to New York. "Today, above all, I am grateful," Dudamel said in a statement released by the New York Philharmonic. "I am grateful to the musicians and leadership of the New York Philharmonic as we embark upon this new...

