Eva Longoria calls this the 'perfect dish' in 'Searching for Mexico'

José Andrés' Secret To The Perfect Paella
Perfecting a paella recipe is an art form that requires practice. To excel in the craft, there's no better person to learn from than an international icon in gastronomy and a fellow native of paella's origin country. Though he's now an American citizen living in Maryland and traveling the world through his charity, World Central Kitchen, chef and humanitarian José Andrés was born in raised in Spain (via Forbes). Having spent many years traversing his native country in search of the best dishes and ingredients, he has a Spain-focused food line selling products like sherry vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil, tinned seafood, and jamón ibérico, not to mention 30 restaurants across the U.S. that helped introduce the American public to tapas.
'I'd have this as my last meal on Earth': Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria can't get enough of this salty grilled fish with sour orange. Chef Regina Escalante of Merci in Mérida, on Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, prepares this flavorful fish for tacos that are layered with fresh avocado, grilled mango and onion pickled in sour orange juice.
Painting spotted on Madonna’s wall is lost masterpiece that vanished in WWI, say French experts – and they want it back
EXPERTS in France believe a painting seen on Madonna’s wall is a lost masterpiece which vanished in World War I – and now they want it back. The US pop star legitimately purchased the painting of Diana, the Roman goddess of hunting, looking at Endymion, the mythological shepherd, at a Sotheby’s auction in New York, paying $440,000 for it in 1989.
Sister André — the world's oldest person — has died at 118. She drank a glass of wine every day and credited her long life to working until she was 108.
Sister André, a French nun who survived two world wars, the 1918 influenza pandemic, and then a COVID-19 infection in 2021, also loved chocolate.
Mexican Immigrants Slam Other Foreign Migrants For "Expecting" Luxury Living Paid For By The City
Americans are not the only ones fuming over the new influx of migrants into the country. Mexican immigrants are also angry. Many Mexicans get detained in overcrowded areas with thin beds and resources. But they say other foreign migrants get better treatment and have come to expect it.
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
TODAY.com
I tried 9 frozen pizzas and the winner was one of the cheapest options
As a New Yorker, it’s blasphemous for me to have store-bought frozen pizza in my apartment. There are so many dollar slices within a two-block radius that are not only less expensive, but also more delicious. But not everyone has the luxury of hot, cheesy, greasy, carb-filled goodness at...
seventeen.com
A Man Ordered A Sausage Egg McMuffin And Discovered $5,000 With His Order
For most people, they'd likely be shocked to discover an extra set of fries with their McDonald's order, so imagine one man's surprise when he opened up his bag of food and found $5,000 in cash. Josiah Vargas, the McDonald's customer-turned-good samaritan, documented the entire incident, from discovering the cash...
Dr Pepper Launches an Unusual New Permanent Flavor
Dr Pepper's new flavor will come in both a regular and Zero Sugar version.
Gina Lollobrigida, "the most beautiful woman in the world," dies at 95
Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida, who achieved international stardom during the 1950s and was dubbed "the most beautiful woman in the world" after the title of one of her movies, died in Rome on Monday, her agent said. She was 95.The agent, Paola Comin, didn't provide details. Lollobrigida had surgery in September to repair a thigh bone broken in a fall. She returned home and said she had quickly resumed walking.Culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano wrote on Twitter: "Farewell to a diva of the silver screen, protagonist of more than half a century of Italian cinema history. Her charm will remain...
Of course New Yorkers are furious at the red carpet rolled out for the migrant wave
Nothing could have pleased New Yorkers more than Mayor Eric Adams finally putting his foot down this week and sweeping dozens of protesting migrants camped outside the Watson Hotel in Midtown. Until Wednesday, everyone outside of the political and activist class was dumbfounded by both City Hall’s major largesse and activists’ extremism in fueling the migrants’ demands. “Ingrates,” we heard New-Yorkers-in-the-street describe the migrants who refused transfer from the hotel to the Brooklyn center. These men (all single) enjoyed $300-a-night private rooms (with bath and shower) in the heart of Midtown, luxuries most taxpayers envy. It’s “bulls—,” fumed Bonfilio Solis, a Mexican...
Migrant men locked out of Midtown hotel after refusing to go to Brooklyn 'refugee camp'
Several dozen migrant men camped outside a Hell’s Kitchen hotel Monday after refusing to move to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, which they said was like a refugee camp.
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"
For some migrants that opted to accept a free bus ride to Canada from New York, the grass was not greener on that side of the fence. Many want to come back with it being only a few days since they were given the bus tickets to relocate to Canada. They are reported to have felt that New York was too crime-ridden, drug-infested, and full of homeless people (source).
‘Scary but fascinating’: What Nostradamus may have seen for 2023
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Predictions are just that: Predictions. But recently, social media has picked up on the well-known prophecies of French physician and astrologer Michel de Nostredame, better known as Nostradamus. On TikTok, videos detailing what to expect for 2023, supposedly based on Nostradamus’ forecast, have caught the attention of hundreds of thousands of viewers […]
Upworthy
She was working at McDonald's at 17 and now she's become the first Mexican-born woman in space
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on June 24, 2022. It has since been updated. Katya Echazarreta's life journey is an extraordinary one. From serving fries at a McDonald's when 17 to support her family to traveling to space at 27. She already has a million stories to tell. Echazarreta is now the first Mexican-born woman to travel to space after being part of a group that was carried to the edge of space in a rocket built by Jeff Bezos' "Blue Origin." Echazarreta said that it was an experience beyond her dreams. I've been dreaming about going to space my entire life," she said, as per Blue Origin Instagram page. Even just the drive to get into the rocket was emotional for all of us. I tried picturing what it would be like and I can assure you nobody can truly imagine it until they experience it. Even now, just thinking back, makes my eyes teary. As soon as I looked down at our planet, I had a single tear running down my face. That tear made me realize how important it is to care for our planet and what we have here."
Allrecipes.com
Do Eggs Actually Need to be Refrigerated?
I was lucky enough to score some fresh eggs recently by way of friends who were on vacation, and their chickens needed to be fed. The reward for tending to the chickens was super fresh eggs from just a few blocks away. When my son and his friend returned with eggs one evening, they asked if they should put them in the refrigerator.
Four daring American aviators were fiercely butchered for savage purposes in the grisly Chichijima occurrence.
Many partnered warriors who were caught during World War II experienced severe torment and execution because of the Japanese. One of the most frightening stories revealed was the grisly Chichijima episode, which occurred on the minuscule island of Chichijima, situated around 600 miles from Japan.
Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando location
There is good news this week for fried chicken fans in Orlando, with the popular Jollibee restaurant opening its first location in Orlando. Jollibee "is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world," and currently has 70 stores in North America and 1300 stores across the globe." It is best known for its signature fried chicken- Chickenjoy.
A juicy new book explores the cultural history of the backside
In "Butts: A Backstory," journalist Heather Radke addresses how big of a role our rears play not just in our relationships with our bodies, but in the cultural, social and gender-specific experiences that define womanhood.
Machu Picchu Is Closed to Visitors Indefinitely
For the uninitiated, Machu Picchu is a site of 15th century Inca ruins located on a mountain ridge in the Eastern Cordillera of southern Peru. Once a royal estate for Inca emperors and nobles, Machu Picchu was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983 and later, in 2007, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World. With over 1.5 million visitors a year, it’s considered Peru’s most popular attraction and South America’s most famous ruins.
