Giada De Laurentiis, chef, mom to Jade and regular TODAY guest, is officially leaving the Food Network after 20 years. “Giada De Laurentiis is culinary royalty, someone who has taught audiences how to properly pronounce every cut of pasta imaginable for nearly two decades,” a spokesperson for Food Network tells TODAY.com in a statement. “Food Network will always be proud of the beautiful content we have created together, and our table will always have an open seat for Giada.”

1 DAY AGO