A juicy new book explores the cultural history of the backside
In "Butts: A Backstory," journalist Heather Radke addresses how big of a role our rears play not just in our relationships with our bodies, but in the cultural, social and gender-specific experiences that define womanhood.
David Hasselhoff's daughter Taylor gets married
David Hasselhoff walked daughter Taylor Hasselhoff done the aisle last weekend.
A twisted tale of celebrity promotion, opaque transactions and allegations of racist tropes
When Jimmy Fallon and Paris Hilton talked about their cartoon apes, it was the height of the NFT craze -- a time when the money around crypto appeared too good for some to ask questions like: Why are some of those apes wearing prison clothes?
Giada De Laurentiis is leaving Food Network after two decades
Giada De Laurentiis, chef, mom to Jade and regular TODAY guest, is officially leaving the Food Network after 20 years. “Giada De Laurentiis is culinary royalty, someone who has taught audiences how to properly pronounce every cut of pasta imaginable for nearly two decades,” a spokesperson for Food Network tells TODAY.com in a statement. “Food Network will always be proud of the beautiful content we have created together, and our table will always have an open seat for Giada.”
