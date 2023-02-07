ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Chuck Todd has fiery exchange with Jim Jordan over difference between Biden and Trump documents

NBC’s Chuck Todd got into it with Rep Jim Jordan over the weekend when the Ohio Republican stopped by the Meet the Press studio to discuss the responses of the federal government to Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s respective retention of classified material at their residences and, in Mr Biden’s case, a DC-based think tank.The new chair of the House Judiciary Committee insisted to Mr Todd that there was a difference in the way that the two men were treated — unfairly so — thanks to what he contended was a supposed politicisation of the Justice Department.But Todd wasn’t...
CNN

Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'

On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
The Independent

Trump lashes out after Fox analyst compares Biden think tank documents to FBI’s Mar-a-Lago haul

A comparison of the dozen Obama-era documents at a Washington DC think once used by Joe Biden lawyers with the massive cache of classified material retrieved during an FBI search of former president Donald Trump’s home has left the twice-impeached ex-president more than a bit irate.Mr Trump took to his Truth Social platform to lash out at Karl Rove, the former George W Bush White House official and GOP strategist, after Mr Rove unfavourably compared the matter of the ongoing probe into Mr Trump’s alleged unlawful retention of national defence information with the review of what Mr Biden’s lawyers...
Washington Examiner

The 'meh' presidency: Biden slips again

THE 'MEH' PRESIDENCY: BIDEN SLIPS AGAIN. Here's a lesson from the polls in the last 16 months. When President Joe Biden is unpopular, when things are going badly, his job approval rating falls to about 36%. When he is doing better, when things are going well, his job approval rises to about 44%.
New York Post

Six lies Biden will tell in his State of the Union

When President Joe Biden stands before Congress and issues his State of the Union address Tuesday night, he will proclaim victory on the nation’s economy. Most Americans are going to wonder what country he’s talking about. Yes, the jobs market is strong, and that’s good news. But sorry, Mr. President: The American economy is not strong. It isn’t even good. The last two years have been pretty rotten on almost every metric: the squeeze on family finances, inflation, immigration, declining test scores in schools, the budget deficit and debt, out-of-control government. Here are six fibs you’re very likely to hear the president...
WKBN

Trump tears into Biden in pre-taped State of the Union response

Former President Trump, the leading GOP contender to take on President Biden in next year’s presidential election, issued a “real state of the union” Tuesday as a pre-taped response to Biden’s address.   In a fiery two-minute speech, Trump described the U.S. as a country under siege by immigrants at the southern border, marred by […]
msn.com

Kamala Harris is Biden's 'impeachment insurance,' Boebert says

As President Joe Biden faces scrutiny over his handling of classified documents, he has at least one piece of leverage that could shield him from facing impeachment inquiries, according to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) — and that’s Vice President Kamala Harris. Although House Republicans may be itching to...
SFGate

Biden abruptly ends California briefing after document question

President Joe Biden abruptly ended a briefing in Santa Cruz County Thursday when asked about his handling of classified documents when he was vice president under President Barack Obama. The president appeared with California Gov. Gavin Newsom after the pair surveyed damage caused by a recent spate of severe winter...
NBC News

Pence document revelation is good for Biden — and great for Trump

WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... The U.S., Germany and other Western nations reverse course and are set to send tanks to Ukraine. ... Speaker Kevin McCarthy blocks Democrats Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from serving on House Intel Committee. ... Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says the onus of negotiating debt limit increase will be on McCarthy and the House GOP. ... In new filing, Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., signals campaign loan didn’t come from personal funds. ... And RNC’s three-day winter meeting begins, with RNC chair race set for Friday.
The Independent

State of the Union - live: Biden to tackle China, billionaire tax as Republican boycotts speech over ‘lies’

President Joe Biden will deliver his annual State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday and is expected to tackle the growing “spy balloon” diplomatic row with China and revive his plan to increase taxes on billionaires and corporations to ensure the US can continue to meet its financial obligations. He is otherwise expected to highlight the policy and legislative successes of his administration’s first two years at the helm and make an implicit campaign pitch as he plans another run for the White House in 2024.Despite Mr Biden’s success during the 2022 midterm elections – where Democrats...
