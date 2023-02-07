ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eatonville, FL

aroundosceola.com

Red Cross, partners with Osceola Fire Rescue, Sound The Alarm in Kissimmee for fire safety

Saturday morning, the American Red Cross and the Osceola County Fire Department teamed up in Kissimmee installing free smoke alarms making homes safer. Volunteers also educated residents about home fire safety. Using a door-step education approach, volunteers provided safety education, starting at 10 a.m. from the Buenaventura Lakes Community Center....
KISSIMMEE, FL
Where this week's water line flushing will occur

This week's line flushing operations by Toho Water Authority will be in two small areas along Partin Settlement Road. One is in the neighborhoods just east of East Lakeshore Boulevard north of Partin Settlement, the other is along U.S. Highway 192. Those are the areas where customers are likely to experience a temporary drop in water pressure and discolored water. Water pressure and clarity will return once flushing operations in the area are completed.
KISSIMMEE, FL

