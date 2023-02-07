ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Board Approved Detox Program For Manchester's Homeless

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a substance abuse recovery program last night. Gatehouse Treatment proposed an initiative to help homeless people in the city seeking detox from opioids and other forms of drug and alcohol addiction. Mayor Joyce Craig said the city could potentially pay up-front costs, but that state funding would be critical for the program's overall success. The city solicitor will review the details of the agreement.
Aldermen approve homeless detox concept

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday night, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Special Committee on Alcohol, Other Drugs and Youth Services heard additional information a pending proposal from Gatehouse Treatment to help provide members of the city’s homeless population seeking detox services from opioid and other forms of drug and alcohol abuse, followed by its approval by the full board later in the evening.
3 new providers join Elliot Health System

MANCHESTER, NH – Elliot Health System is pleased to announce new providers to its practices. Oluwatosin Thompson, M.D., a board-certified neurologist, has joined Elliot Neurology Associates. Dr. Thompson received his Doctor of Medicine from the Medical College of Wisconsin and completed his neurology residency at the University of Maryland...
Roadwork ahead: Exit 4 I-293 shoulder closure on Monday in Manchester

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces plans to temporarily close the shoulder of I-293 northbound, just after the Exit 4 NB off ramp (about mile marker 5.2) in Manchester. Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the designated area and obey all message boards...
NH father who lost daughter to fentanyl overdose attends State of the Union

NASHUA - More attention is being brought to the addiction crisis across the nation following President Biden's State of the Union address. A New Hampshire father was in the audience as the president shared his daughter Courtney's story. "I heard the president say Courtney's name, good stuff," Doug Griffin told WBZ while at the airport on his way home from the address. Courtney was just 20 years old when she overdosed on fentanyl. "We thought we'd have time to get her treatment, to get help, then fentanyl came along, and it was too late," said Griffin....
NH Chronicle: Home at Last: Christopher

Tuesday, February 14th — Tonight, we are hoping someone watching will have a lot of love to spare for 12-year-old Christopher. He is curious, and creative, and wants to find his Home at Last. Plus, we celebrate Valentine's Day with a local photographer who has made it her mission...
2 more Bed, Bath and Beyond stores in New Hampshire to close

AMHERST, N.H. — Two more Bed, Bath and Beyond stores in New Hampshire will be closing. The locations on Plaistow Road in Plaistow and Route 101A in Amherst are on the store’s list of stores set to close. In January, the store in Keene was slated to close.
Police: Shots fired in Brattleboro

In New York, a meeting is being held to talk about why some communities struggle to adopt greener practices and who should qualify as a disadvantaged community. Report outlines Vt. water conservation progress in 2022. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Department of Environmental Conservation is hosting a virtual event to...
Do You Remember Shopping at Artisan Outlet and Sweaterville U.S.A in Portsmouth, New Hampshire?

Oh, the nostalgia! I love being a member of the group on Facebook, "You grew up/lived in southern N.H./ME.seacoast if you remember". I grew up about an hour away in Central Massachusetts, but love hearing from people who have lived here for decades. They remember all of the restaurants and stores that used to be the bees knees. They're part of the fabric of this area, and contributes to its rich history.
Debate in Milford over gender, school bathrooms leads to urinals covered with trash bags

MILFORD, N.H. — A debate over the Milford School District's bathroom policies is continuing after a temporary fix is not sitting well with students or parents. Monday night, the school board voted to limit the number of students who use restrooms and locker rooms to the number of private stalls that exist in the restroom. With trash bags now covering urinals, students and parents said the new policy isn't a good fix, and school leaders said it's affecting students' work in the classroom.
