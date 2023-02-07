Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Substance abuse treatment facilities note extended hours after rise in suspected overdose deaths in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After nine suspected overdose deaths in Manchester in the first seven days of February, Catholic Medical Center and Farnum Center are reminding the public about extended treatment hours as a way to help. The facilities teamed up eight months ago to provide substance abuse treatment at...
thepulseofnh.com
Board Approved Detox Program For Manchester’s Homeless
The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a substance abuse recovery program last night. Gatehouse Treatment proposed an initiative to help homeless people in the city seeking detox from opioids and other forms of drug and alcohol addiction. Mayor Joyce Craig said the city could potentially pay up-front costs, but that state funding would be critical for the program’s overall success. The city solicitor will review the details of the agreement.
manchesterinklink.com
Aldermen approve homeless detox concept
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday night, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Special Committee on Alcohol, Other Drugs and Youth Services heard additional information a pending proposal from Gatehouse Treatment to help provide members of the city’s homeless population seeking detox services from opioid and other forms of drug and alcohol abuse, followed by its approval by the full board later in the evening.
WMUR.com
Overdose deaths related to animal sedative up more than 100% in Northeast
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials are sounding the alarm about a powerful sedative showing up in drugs across the Northeast, saying that drug users don't even know it's there. Law enforcement officials said overdose deaths from xylazine are up 103% in the Northeast. Officials said it was found...
manchesterinklink.com
3 new providers join Elliot Health System
MANCHESTER, NH – Elliot Health System is pleased to announce new providers to its practices. Oluwatosin Thompson, M.D., a board-certified neurologist, has joined Elliot Neurology Associates. Dr. Thompson received his Doctor of Medicine from the Medical College of Wisconsin and completed his neurology residency at the University of Maryland...
WMUR.com
Increase in camper vans in Portsmouth highlights affordable housing problem
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The city of Portsmouth is trying to figure out what to do with an increase of camper vans coming to the city — an issue that's pointing to a larger problem. In the spring, summer and fall, Parrott Avenue can be lined with vans with...
WCVB
Longtime Wachusett owner battling rare, degenerative neurological disease
PRINCETON, Mass. — It's called progressive supranuclear palsy or PSP for short. It's a condition that is often misdiagnosed and confused for CTE, Alzheimer's or ALS. The disease has changed one man's life but not the passion for what he loves. David Crowley has been around the sport of...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire DHHS office in Claremont to remain closed next week after pipes burst
CLAREMONT, N.H. — The state Department of Health and Human Services office in Claremont will remain closed next week because of damage from broken pipes. It happened last weekend after the extreme cold snap and has not been open since. Officials said anyone who has in-person meetings scheduled for...
manchesterinklink.com
Roadwork ahead: Exit 4 I-293 shoulder closure on Monday in Manchester
CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces plans to temporarily close the shoulder of I-293 northbound, just after the Exit 4 NB off ramp (about mile marker 5.2) in Manchester. Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the designated area and obey all message boards...
NH father who lost daughter to fentanyl overdose attends State of the Union
NASHUA - More attention is being brought to the addiction crisis across the nation following President Biden's State of the Union address. A New Hampshire father was in the audience as the president shared his daughter Courtney's story. "I heard the president say Courtney's name, good stuff," Doug Griffin told WBZ while at the airport on his way home from the address. Courtney was just 20 years old when she overdosed on fentanyl. "We thought we'd have time to get her treatment, to get help, then fentanyl came along, and it was too late," said Griffin....
nbcboston.com
A Drug Meant to Sedate Large Animals Is Being Used on the Streets – And It's Causing Abscesses, Ulcers and More
[[Editor's note: The name "Fred" is a pseudonym NBC10 Boston is using to protect the interview subject's identity.]]. As Fred lifted his pants leg he winced in pain. His jeans, damp from the freshly fallen snow, stuck to the open scab that stretched from his knee to his ankle, peeling away bits of skin as he revealed his wound.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Home at Last: Christopher
Tuesday, February 14th — Tonight, we are hoping someone watching will have a lot of love to spare for 12-year-old Christopher. He is curious, and creative, and wants to find his Home at Last. Plus, we celebrate Valentine's Day with a local photographer who has made it her mission...
laconiadailysun.com
Prosecutors, public defenders hear about Belknap County's recovery programs
LACONIA — At a lunch meeting hosted Thursday by Belknap County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard, public defenders, the county attorney and representatives from the department of corrections and recovery court heard about the county's recovery program. “The purpose of this was to bring members of the bar together...
‘Borg’ drinking trend on college campuses raises concerns among Boston health experts
A drink called the borg, which stands for “blackout rage gallon", is making regular appearances on TikTok and other social media platforms.
WMUR.com
2 more Bed, Bath and Beyond stores in New Hampshire to close
AMHERST, N.H. — Two more Bed, Bath and Beyond stores in New Hampshire will be closing. The locations on Plaistow Road in Plaistow and Route 101A in Amherst are on the store’s list of stores set to close. In January, the store in Keene was slated to close.
WCAX
Police: Shots fired in Brattleboro
In New York, a meeting is being held to talk about why some communities struggle to adopt greener practices and who should qualify as a disadvantaged community. Report outlines Vt. water conservation progress in 2022. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Department of Environmental Conservation is hosting a virtual event to...
Do You Remember Shopping at Artisan Outlet and Sweaterville U.S.A in Portsmouth, New Hampshire?
Oh, the nostalgia! I love being a member of the group on Facebook, "You grew up/lived in southern N.H./ME.seacoast if you remember". I grew up about an hour away in Central Massachusetts, but love hearing from people who have lived here for decades. They remember all of the restaurants and stores that used to be the bees knees. They're part of the fabric of this area, and contributes to its rich history.
WMUR.com
Police investigate whether recent Seacoast break-ins tied to well-known gang
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A string of car break-ins on the Seacoast over the past two weeks has police investigating if they could be connected to a notorious gang along the East Coast. Four car windows were smashed recently in the parking lot of Strawbery Banke. Police said all the...
Ex-state adviser implicated in New Hampshire youth center abuse lawsuits
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The girls at New Hampshire’s youth detention center called their dormitory leader “Peepin’ Dave” because they say he leered at them through a bathroom window. But David Ball, later promoted to chief of operations, also is accused of much worse. Of nearly...
WMUR.com
Debate in Milford over gender, school bathrooms leads to urinals covered with trash bags
MILFORD, N.H. — A debate over the Milford School District's bathroom policies is continuing after a temporary fix is not sitting well with students or parents. Monday night, the school board voted to limit the number of students who use restrooms and locker rooms to the number of private stalls that exist in the restroom. With trash bags now covering urinals, students and parents said the new policy isn't a good fix, and school leaders said it's affecting students' work in the classroom.
