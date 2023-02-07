NASHUA - More attention is being brought to the addiction crisis across the nation following President Biden's State of the Union address. A New Hampshire father was in the audience as the president shared his daughter Courtney's story. "I heard the president say Courtney's name, good stuff," Doug Griffin told WBZ while at the airport on his way home from the address. Courtney was just 20 years old when she overdosed on fentanyl. "We thought we'd have time to get her treatment, to get help, then fentanyl came along, and it was too late," said Griffin....

