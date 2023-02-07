Read full article on original website
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Friday: Stocks stumble, again
1. The hangover from market gains earlier this year and a realization that travel and leisure are the last remaining strengths of this economy are hitting stocks. Bond yields are up early Friday, so the. are set to open lower. The Dow is on track for back-to-back weekly losses. The...
CNBC
Friday, Feb. 10, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock poised for a comeback
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks recap a trading week filled with gyrations for some Club holdings. Jim shares some technical analysis for one portfolio stock and says it's time to buy right now because it's close to bouncing back. He also believes conditions are right to start looking for opportunities in the energy sector.
CNBC
Lyft's recovery stalls amid weak guidance and pricing wars
CNBC's Deirdre Bosa joins CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street' to report on Lyft. The shares of the ride-hailing company plunged after issuing weak guidance in its earnings report on Thursday.
CNBC
Goldman Sachs, Energy Transfer, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
CNBC's Halftime traders Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners, Shannon Saccocia of SVB Private Bank, and Bill Baruch of Blue Line Futures answer investment-related questions from CNBC Pro subscribers. Look out for an email where you can submit your questions directly to the Halftime team.
CNBC
Earnings season is in full swing, and here's how to play 3 of the biggest names
The traders look ahead to earnings from Paramount, Cisco and Coke. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Jeff Mills.
CNBC
Cramer’s week ahead: There are plenty of high-quality stocks to buy
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors that they should watch for stocks to add as earnings season winds down. "There's plenty to buy, as long as you buy companies that are making money and returning some of that money to shareholders via buybacks and dividends," he said. "Still too soon, by the way, to pick at high-growth stocks with little in the way of earnings, though."
CNBC
Watch CNBC’s full interview with Fitz-Gerald Group's Keith Fitz-Gerald
Keith Fitz-Gerald, Fitz-Gerald Group principal, joins 'The Exchange' to discuss the job market and the economy. He also discusses which stocks he likes in a rising rate environment.
CNBC
Thursday's 'Homestretch': Alphabet is killing Wall Street. But this is still a bull market
CNBC
CNBC Daily Open: The Fed made sure U.S. markets are listening: Interest rates will continue rising
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. After weeks of defying the Federal Reserve, U.S. markets realized...
CNBC
Bob Iger's on track to bring back the magic at Disney — allowing the stock to further soar
(DIS) CEO Bob Iger thrilled investors like us by laying out a comprehensive restructuring plan this week, initially sending shares of the entertainment giant soaring. But now comes the hard part: Executing on ambitious cost cuts and generating long-sought profits at Disney's beleaguered streaming unit.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says price stability is right around the corner
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said the Federal Reserve is closer to winning its battle against inflation than Wall Street might believe. "Price stability … is right around the corner," he said, adding that the Fed "just needs to be aware there's really only one area of strength left in this entire economy."
CNBC
Kelly Evans: The long, long wait for recession
In case you missed it, or in case you thought things were looking up lately, the yield curve inversion has just gotten even worse. And that's using the "gold standard" three-month versus 10-year Treasury yield, with a nearly perfect historical track record of predicting recessions!. There is a huge temptation...
CNBC
Hybrid workers earn more than remote and in-person workers, according to new research—here's why
Your commute — or lack thereof — could be hindering your earning potential. Hybrid workers who spend one to four days in the office a week earn more than people with fully remote or in-person jobs, according to recent data from WFH Research. The research, conducted by Jose...
CNBC
Pre-tax vs. Roth 401(k): Deciding which to use for retirement is trickier than you think
The choice between pre-tax and Roth 401(k) contributions may be trickier than you expect, financial experts say. While pre-tax 401(k) deposits offer an upfront tax break, the funds grow tax-deferred, meaning you'll owe levies upon withdrawal. By contrast, Roth 401(k) contributions happen after taxes, but your future earnings grow tax-free.
