PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Canon-McMillan, Burgettstown fall in PIAA team wrestling semifinals

HERSHEY – Winning a PIAA team championship is not easy. Just ask WPIAL Class 3A champion Canon-McMillan and Class 2A champion Burgettstown. Both teams reached the semifinals Friday at the Giant Center but saw their dreams end against tough opponents. Canon-McMillan dropped a 38-20 decision to District 11 runner-up...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Last-second losses doom Hempfield in PIAA team tournament quarterfinals

HERSHEY – An unbelievable postseason came to an end Friday for the Hempfield Area wrestling team, but it was not from a lack of effort. The Spartans dropped a heartbreaking 31-28 decision to Central Mountain in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals and fell to Chambersburg, 32-31, in the consolation round at the Giant Center in Hershey.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Burrell comes up short at PIAA Class 2A team wrestling tournament

HERSHEY — When you compete on the big stage at Giant Center in the PIAA team wrestling championship, you better bring your “A” game. Thursday during the first round of the Class 2A tournament, Burrell was hoping to reverse a loss from late January. The WPIAL runners-up...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Burgettstown gets WPIAL in win column at PIAA team wrestling championships

HERSHEY — Burgettstown ended a long streak for WPIAL Class 2A teams other than Burrell at the PIAA team championship Thursday at the Giant Center. The WPIAL champions defeated District 2 champion Honesdale, 34-27, and became the first Class 2A team other than Burrell to win in Hershey in 16 years. It was also the Blue Devils’ first win in the state tournament at the Giant Center. They won a match in 2022 to reach Hershey.
CBS Pittsburgh

Laurel Highlands volunteer basketball coach accused of selling drugs

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A Laurel Highlands volunteer assistant boys basketball coach has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs.  State Police filed charges against Dierre Jenkins in January, accusing him of selling cocaine to a confidential informant on multiple occasions.  According to paperwork, police said agents would meet with an informant to make a video-recorded controlled purchase of 28 grams of cocaine from Jenkins.  Using official funds, police said they would give the confidential informant $1,200. The paperwork said the informant would then make plans to meet Jenkins at several locations in Uniontown to buy the drugs.  Laurel Highlands Superintendent...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kiski Area girls come together to end playoff drought

The last time the Kiski Area girls basketball team earned a spot in the WPIAL playoffs was the 2011-12 season when it went 16-7 overall and finished 8-4 in section play. That streak had to come to an end, senior guard Lexi Colaianni said. And it did Monday as the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: news from O'Hara Township, Fox Chapel Area High School and more

O’Hara Township police Superintendent Jay Davis and members of the department will host Coffee and Cocca with the Cops, Plus a Movie Event at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Lauri Ann West Community Center. People can meet their police officers and have photos taken with them. Officers will bring along fun things for kids.
pittsburghbeautiful.com

9 Must Try Foods Pittsburgh is Famous For

Taste the Flavors of Pittsburgh: 9 Must-Try Foods From the Steel City. Pittsburgh is a city with a long and storied history, and its cuisine is just as unique as its culture. The foods of Pittsburgh are a reflection of its diverse population, with influences from Eastern European immigrants, African-Americans, and the city’s industrial past. From sandwiches to salads to noodles, there’s something for everyone in the Steel City. Here are 10 must-try Pittsburgh foods you won’t want to miss.
977rocks.com

Two New Game Wardens Come To Butler

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has added 18 new wardens to their ranks including two stationed locally. Beaver Falls native Drew Barger and Lewis Run native Taylor Gunderson will both be working in Butler County. Both men completed 44 weeks of training beginning in March of last year as part of...
Pennsylvania Almanac

Pair of once-popular businesses shutter in South Hills

The Route 19 corridor of the South Hills has lost a once-popular dining destination, and will be bidding adieu to a longtime retailer a mile-and- a-half away. BRGR, a gourmet hamburger restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, has closed at Galleria of Mt. Lebanon after an eight-year run. And a short jaunt to the east, Bed Bath & Beyond in Village Square is one of three area stores the company is shutting down.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

School news from the Fox Chapel area

Four Fox Chapel Area High School seniors, Aiden Dorneich, Arjun Golla, Arvind Seshan, and Ethan Tan, have been named candidates in the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Approximately 5,000 of nearly 3.6 million high school seniors graduating this year from across the U.S. have been named candidates in this year’s program, and 198 are from Pennsylvania.
explore venango

WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Issued for Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts for the Venango County area are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following URGENT WEATHER MESSAGE at...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Feb. 11, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Nominations wanted for award to honor Concordia employees. Concordia Lutheran...
