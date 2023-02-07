Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Feb. 10, 2023: Rowan Carmichael’s heroics send Avonworth to playoffs with dramatic win
Rowan Carmichael nailed a buzzer-beater to send the game to overtime and finished with 46 points as Avonworth clinched a playoff spot with a 67-60 overtime win over West Mifflin in Section 4-4A. Carmichael hit four 3-pointers and was 14 of 15 from the free-throw line. The Antelopes (8-13, 4-6)...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fast start lifts No. 2 Peters Township past No. 4 Bethel Park as Indians secure 1st section title since ’09
No. 4 Bethel Park and No. 2 Peters Township both controlled their own destiny for a title in Section 1-5A going into the final Friday night of the 2022-23 boys basketball regular season. Peters Township secured its first section championship since 2009 with a dominant 72-45 victory at the AHN...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Adam Bilinsky reaches milestone as Norwin eliminates Hempfield from playoffs
Adam Bilinsky was hoping his 1,000th point would come on a dunk. So were his family, friends and fans. After all, clips of some of his high-rising jams have gone viral. The slams have become his calling card. But the senior from Norwin — they call him “Bomber” — settled...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Canon-McMillan, Burgettstown fall in PIAA team wrestling semifinals
HERSHEY – Winning a PIAA team championship is not easy. Just ask WPIAL Class 3A champion Canon-McMillan and Class 2A champion Burgettstown. Both teams reached the semifinals Friday at the Giant Center but saw their dreams end against tough opponents. Canon-McMillan dropped a 38-20 decision to District 11 runner-up...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Last-second losses doom Hempfield in PIAA team tournament quarterfinals
HERSHEY – An unbelievable postseason came to an end Friday for the Hempfield Area wrestling team, but it was not from a lack of effort. The Spartans dropped a heartbreaking 31-28 decision to Central Mountain in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals and fell to Chambersburg, 32-31, in the consolation round at the Giant Center in Hershey.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burrell comes up short at PIAA Class 2A team wrestling tournament
HERSHEY — When you compete on the big stage at Giant Center in the PIAA team wrestling championship, you better bring your “A” game. Thursday during the first round of the Class 2A tournament, Burrell was hoping to reverse a loss from late January. The WPIAL runners-up...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County boys basketball notebook: Teams still fighting for playoff spots
A number of Westmoreland County teams still had a shot at the WPIAL boys basketball playoffs in the final week of the regular season. Friday night’s action will fill out the full list of qualifiers. County teams that already have clinched are Norwin (12-8) in 6A, Kiski Area (11-10)...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burgettstown gets WPIAL in win column at PIAA team wrestling championships
HERSHEY — Burgettstown ended a long streak for WPIAL Class 2A teams other than Burrell at the PIAA team championship Thursday at the Giant Center. The WPIAL champions defeated District 2 champion Honesdale, 34-27, and became the first Class 2A team other than Burrell to win in Hershey in 16 years. It was also the Blue Devils’ first win in the state tournament at the Giant Center. They won a match in 2022 to reach Hershey.
Leaving Leechburg early wasn't easy, but Braylan Lovelace didn't want to wait to wear the Pitt jersey
Braylan Lovelace has been a Pitt freshman football player for a little more than a month, but he said he already is “bought in” to the expectations. Lovelace, a former Leechburg linebacker, knows the buy-in requires hard work and learning the many designs and coverages crafted by coach Pat Narduzzi and defensive coordinator Randy Bates.
Laurel Highlands volunteer basketball coach accused of selling drugs
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A Laurel Highlands volunteer assistant boys basketball coach has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs. State Police filed charges against Dierre Jenkins in January, accusing him of selling cocaine to a confidential informant on multiple occasions. According to paperwork, police said agents would meet with an informant to make a video-recorded controlled purchase of 28 grams of cocaine from Jenkins. Using official funds, police said they would give the confidential informant $1,200. The paperwork said the informant would then make plans to meet Jenkins at several locations in Uniontown to buy the drugs. Laurel Highlands Superintendent...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kiski Area girls come together to end playoff drought
The last time the Kiski Area girls basketball team earned a spot in the WPIAL playoffs was the 2011-12 season when it went 16-7 overall and finished 8-4 in section play. That streak had to come to an end, senior guard Lexi Colaianni said. And it did Monday as the...
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Offers Son of Former Panther Hank Poteat
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: news from O'Hara Township, Fox Chapel Area High School and more
O’Hara Township police Superintendent Jay Davis and members of the department will host Coffee and Cocca with the Cops, Plus a Movie Event at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Lauri Ann West Community Center. People can meet their police officers and have photos taken with them. Officers will bring along fun things for kids.
pittsburghbeautiful.com
9 Must Try Foods Pittsburgh is Famous For
Taste the Flavors of Pittsburgh: 9 Must-Try Foods From the Steel City. Pittsburgh is a city with a long and storied history, and its cuisine is just as unique as its culture. The foods of Pittsburgh are a reflection of its diverse population, with influences from Eastern European immigrants, African-Americans, and the city’s industrial past. From sandwiches to salads to noodles, there’s something for everyone in the Steel City. Here are 10 must-try Pittsburgh foods you won’t want to miss.
977rocks.com
Two New Game Wardens Come To Butler
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has added 18 new wardens to their ranks including two stationed locally. Beaver Falls native Drew Barger and Lewis Run native Taylor Gunderson will both be working in Butler County. Both men completed 44 weeks of training beginning in March of last year as part of...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Pair of once-popular businesses shutter in South Hills
The Route 19 corridor of the South Hills has lost a once-popular dining destination, and will be bidding adieu to a longtime retailer a mile-and- a-half away. BRGR, a gourmet hamburger restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, has closed at Galleria of Mt. Lebanon after an eight-year run. And a short jaunt to the east, Bed Bath & Beyond in Village Square is one of three area stores the company is shutting down.
Brackenridge, McKeesport grieve together over loss of officers
While Brackenridge police were mourning the death of Chief Justin McIntire, McKeesport Officer Sean Sluganski volunteered his time to patrol the tiny borough. Now, barely a month later, Brackenridge officers are patrolling McKeesport while police there mourn Sluganski’s death. “He was one of the first volunteers to sign up...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
School news from the Fox Chapel area
Four Fox Chapel Area High School seniors, Aiden Dorneich, Arjun Golla, Arvind Seshan, and Ethan Tan, have been named candidates in the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Approximately 5,000 of nearly 3.6 million high school seniors graduating this year from across the U.S. have been named candidates in this year’s program, and 198 are from Pennsylvania.
explore venango
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Issued for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts for the Venango County area are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following URGENT WEATHER MESSAGE at...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Feb. 11, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Nominations wanted for award to honor Concordia employees. Concordia Lutheran...
