UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A Laurel Highlands volunteer assistant boys basketball coach has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs. State Police filed charges against Dierre Jenkins in January, accusing him of selling cocaine to a confidential informant on multiple occasions. According to paperwork, police said agents would meet with an informant to make a video-recorded controlled purchase of 28 grams of cocaine from Jenkins. Using official funds, police said they would give the confidential informant $1,200. The paperwork said the informant would then make plans to meet Jenkins at several locations in Uniontown to buy the drugs. Laurel Highlands Superintendent...

UNIONTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO