northcentralnews.net
Wine-themed fundraiser returns
The First Press Fine Wine Dinner and Auction returns for the first time since the pandemic on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the private SRP Pera Club. The event will feature exceptional wines paired with cuisine custom-created by Tarbell’s. A 20-year tradition, the event is a formal affair featuring a...
Junior League hosts 86th annual rummage sale
Junior League of Phoenix (JLP) will host its 86th Annual Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, in the Arizona Exposition & State Fair Exhibit Building at the Arizona State Fairgrounds. Called “Arizona’s Largest Indoor Garage Sale,” the event is the signature fundraiser for JLP and provides shoppers with an opportunity to purchase an array of new and gently used items at deeply discounted prices.
