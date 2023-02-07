Junior League of Phoenix (JLP) will host its 86th Annual Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, in the Arizona Exposition & State Fair Exhibit Building at the Arizona State Fairgrounds. Called “Arizona’s Largest Indoor Garage Sale,” the event is the signature fundraiser for JLP and provides shoppers with an opportunity to purchase an array of new and gently used items at deeply discounted prices.

