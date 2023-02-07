ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholson, GA

Donnie "Donna" Eugene Nealey Chafin

Mrs. ”Donna” Donnie Eugene Nealey Chafin, 97, of Gainesville, passed away Friday, February 11, 2023 at The Phoenix on Lake Lanier, following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Rick Wood to fill Clarkesville City Council Post 5 seat

The Post 5 Clarkesville City Council seat will soon be filled by Rick Wood after he was the only person to qualify for the March 21 Special Election. No one else submitted paperwork during the write-in period prescribed by law, which ended at noon on Friday, according to a press release from Habersham County.
Habersham County puts new fire engine into service

Habersham County officials on Monday held a ceremony at Habersham County Emergency Services Firehouse 12 on Duncan Bridge Road to officially place Engine 12 into service. According to a press release from the county, personnel from Habersham County Emergency Services pushed Engine 12 into the firehouse, keeping with a long-time tradition.
Motorcycle wreck on Browns Bridge Road results in fatality

According to reports from the Gainesville Police Department, at approximately 4:40 p.m. a Honda motorcycle was traveling westbound on Browns Bridge Road when its front end struck a black Ford Taurus that was entering the roadway from Cresswind Parkway. The rider of the motorcycle was ejected as a result of...
Soccer: EH boys, Branch girls get wins

RABBITTOWN, Ga. — East Hall keeper Kenny Barrera blocked three shots in the penalty kick phase to help the Vikings preserve a 2-1 win over West Hall on Friday in a Copa 985 showdown at Valhalla. After each Barrera stop, Yerli Mejia, Ainor Romero-Turcios, and Oscar Barcenas all found...
Baseball: Chestatee opens with shutout win over West Hall

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Jake Hitchcock pitched five innings allowing just one hit and struck out four to lead Chestatee to a 4-0 win over West Hall in both teams’ season openers on Friday at the Lynn Cottrell Complex. At the plate, Nick McKoy paced the War Eagles (1-0)...
Barrow County authorities looking for person of interest in armed robbery

Authorities in Barrow County are asking the public to help them find a man wanted for questioning in connection with an armed robbery at a store between Winder and Auburn. In a social media post, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at the Tropic Haze vape and smoke shop on Carl-Bethlehem Road at the intersection of the Winder Bypass. Officials did not indicate when the alleged robbery took place.
