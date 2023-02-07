ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
WBAL Radio

Maryland Republicans introduce bills to address repeat violent offenders

Republican state lawmakers in Maryland are pushing a package of crime-fighting bills that they hope will pass, unlike in previous years. The Senate Republican Caucus said its crime package is designed to address violent crime and hold repeat violent offenders accountable. "It's repeat offender, repeat offender, repeat offender. This has...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy