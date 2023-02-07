ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donnie "Donna" Eugene Nealey Chafin

Mrs. ”Donna” Donnie Eugene Nealey Chafin, 97, of Gainesville, passed away Friday, February 11, 2023 at The Phoenix on Lake Lanier, following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Gainesville City declares Feb. 23 as Randy & Friends Day

Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon issued a proclamation on behalf of the City of Gainesville Wednesday, Feb. 8, to declare Feb. 23 as Randy & Friends Day. Randy & Friends, Inc. is a faith-based, non-profit organization that provides adults with special needs opportunities to become independent, contributing members of society. The ministry focuses on teaching new life skills and developing friendships.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Baseball: Chestatee opens with shutout win over West Hall

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Jake Hitchcock pitched five innings allowing just one hit and struck out four to lead Chestatee to a 4-0 win over West Hall in both teams’ season openers on Friday at the Lynn Cottrell Complex. At the plate, Nick McKoy paced the War Eagles (1-0)...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Soccer: Johnson boys hold off GHS, 2-1; Lady Knights get shutout win

OAKWOOD, Ga. — Despite some new faces and both teams battling some early-season injuries, it was just your typical annual showdown between the Johnson-Gainesville boys soccer teams Friday night at The Dungeon. The Knights got an early second-half goal from Jorge Sandoval, and then keeper Kristian Hernandez made two...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Pieces & Peaches to host 2023 Cumming spring pop-up market

Pieces & Peaches, a local mother-daughter-owned fashion clothing boutique, will host the Cumming City Center 2023 spring pop-up market at the Cumming City Center on Canton Road. The spring pop-up market will be held on April 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cumming City Center on 423...
CUMMING, GA
Girls basketball: LCA beats Killian Hill to claims 3rd seed

LILBURN, Ga. — Adelyn Gough, an 8th-grader, recorded a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Lanier Christian Academy girls to a 47-32 win over Killian Hill on Friday in the GAPPS I-AAA Region 2 Tournament. The win gave the Lady Lightning the No. 3 seed...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
Gainesville unveils new parking supervision technology in downtown

The Gainesville Police Department unveiled new parking supervision technology on Monday that will help remedy parking issues in loading and unloading spaces on the historic square. Many businesses on the historic square in downtown Gainesville have reported numerous issues with customers parking in loading and unloading spaces in front of...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Motorcycle wreck on Browns Bridge Road results in fatality

According to reports from the Gainesville Police Department, at approximately 4:40 p.m. a Honda motorcycle was traveling westbound on Browns Bridge Road when its front end struck a black Ford Taurus that was entering the roadway from Cresswind Parkway. The rider of the motorcycle was ejected as a result of...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Habersham County puts new fire engine into service

Habersham County officials on Monday held a ceremony at Habersham County Emergency Services Firehouse 12 on Duncan Bridge Road to officially place Engine 12 into service. According to a press release from the county, personnel from Habersham County Emergency Services pushed Engine 12 into the firehouse, keeping with a long-time tradition.
Barrow County authorities looking for person of interest in armed robbery

Authorities in Barrow County are asking the public to help them find a man wanted for questioning in connection with an armed robbery at a store between Winder and Auburn. In a social media post, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at the Tropic Haze vape and smoke shop on Carl-Bethlehem Road at the intersection of the Winder Bypass. Officials did not indicate when the alleged robbery took place.
