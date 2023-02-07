Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man High On Acid Attacked His Girlfriend And His Mother Then Vanished Into The Woods. Where Is DeCorrius Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLawrenceville, GA
Forsyth County Family's Kindness-Inspired T-Shirt Business Thrives, City Declares "Be Kind to Everyone" WeekKimberly BondForsyth County, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Spring market announced for Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Cumming parks director to retire; new director announcedJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Related
accesswdun.com
Donnie "Donna" Eugene Nealey Chafin
Mrs. ”Donna” Donnie Eugene Nealey Chafin, 97, of Gainesville, passed away Friday, February 11, 2023 at The Phoenix on Lake Lanier, following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville City declares Feb. 23 as Randy & Friends Day
Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon issued a proclamation on behalf of the City of Gainesville Wednesday, Feb. 8, to declare Feb. 23 as Randy & Friends Day. Randy & Friends, Inc. is a faith-based, non-profit organization that provides adults with special needs opportunities to become independent, contributing members of society. The ministry focuses on teaching new life skills and developing friendships.
accesswdun.com
Baseball: Chestatee opens with shutout win over West Hall
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Jake Hitchcock pitched five innings allowing just one hit and struck out four to lead Chestatee to a 4-0 win over West Hall in both teams’ season openers on Friday at the Lynn Cottrell Complex. At the plate, Nick McKoy paced the War Eagles (1-0)...
accesswdun.com
Soccer: Johnson boys hold off GHS, 2-1; Lady Knights get shutout win
OAKWOOD, Ga. — Despite some new faces and both teams battling some early-season injuries, it was just your typical annual showdown between the Johnson-Gainesville boys soccer teams Friday night at The Dungeon. The Knights got an early second-half goal from Jorge Sandoval, and then keeper Kristian Hernandez made two...
accesswdun.com
Pieces & Peaches to host 2023 Cumming spring pop-up market
Pieces & Peaches, a local mother-daughter-owned fashion clothing boutique, will host the Cumming City Center 2023 spring pop-up market at the Cumming City Center on Canton Road. The spring pop-up market will be held on April 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cumming City Center on 423...
accesswdun.com
Boys basketball: East Hall, North Hall advance in Region 8-4A tournament; Lakeview beats Loganville Christian
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Freshman Jamarcus Harrison scored a game-high 24 points to lead East Hall past East Forsyth 71-62 in the first round of the Region 8-4A tournament at North Hall. Harrison was one of four players in double figures for the Vikings. Chasen Jones added 15, Levi Holtzclaw...
accesswdun.com
Girls basketball: LCA beats Killian Hill to claims 3rd seed
LILBURN, Ga. — Adelyn Gough, an 8th-grader, recorded a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Lanier Christian Academy girls to a 47-32 win over Killian Hill on Friday in the GAPPS I-AAA Region 2 Tournament. The win gave the Lady Lightning the No. 3 seed...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville unveils new parking supervision technology in downtown
The Gainesville Police Department unveiled new parking supervision technology on Monday that will help remedy parking issues in loading and unloading spaces on the historic square. Many businesses on the historic square in downtown Gainesville have reported numerous issues with customers parking in loading and unloading spaces in front of...
accesswdun.com
Motorcycle wreck on Browns Bridge Road results in fatality
According to reports from the Gainesville Police Department, at approximately 4:40 p.m. a Honda motorcycle was traveling westbound on Browns Bridge Road when its front end struck a black Ford Taurus that was entering the roadway from Cresswind Parkway. The rider of the motorcycle was ejected as a result of...
accesswdun.com
UNG recognized nationally for sending students abroad with the Fulbright U.S. Student Program
The University of North Georgia recently made a national list of four-year institutions for sending the most students abroad through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program for 2022-23. The list was released by the U.S. Department of State and showed that UNG tied for fifth among 16 master's institutions to make...
accesswdun.com
Habersham County puts new fire engine into service
Habersham County officials on Monday held a ceremony at Habersham County Emergency Services Firehouse 12 on Duncan Bridge Road to officially place Engine 12 into service. According to a press release from the county, personnel from Habersham County Emergency Services pushed Engine 12 into the firehouse, keeping with a long-time tradition.
accesswdun.com
Hall County Solicitor General's office to participate in domestic violence conversation
The Hall County Solicitor General's office will be participating in a community conversation about intimate partner violence hosted by the Hispanic Alliance of Georgia on Facebook live on February 22 at 1 p.m. “Let’s Talk About Domestic Violence” is free, online at The Hispanic Alliance GA Facebook page.
accesswdun.com
Barrow County authorities looking for person of interest in armed robbery
Authorities in Barrow County are asking the public to help them find a man wanted for questioning in connection with an armed robbery at a store between Winder and Auburn. In a social media post, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at the Tropic Haze vape and smoke shop on Carl-Bethlehem Road at the intersection of the Winder Bypass. Officials did not indicate when the alleged robbery took place.
Comments / 0