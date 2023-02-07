Three men died over three days in Vermont after falling through the ice over Lake Champlain in Vermont, according to state police. On Thursday, Wayne Alexander a 62-year-old ice fisherman, left his home to go fishing at around noon. He was expected to be home around 6 p.m., but when he did not show up, a relative went looking for him and found his truck at Grand Isle State Park and called authorities at about 8:30 p.m., police said.

GRAND ISLE, VT ・ 8 HOURS AGO