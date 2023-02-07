Read full article on original website
New Mexico senator Bill Soules wants to make roasted chile the official state aroma
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with New Mexico state senator Bill Soules about his proposed bill to make roasted chile the official aroma of the Land of Enchantment. Transcript. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Every state in the United States has its own flag, flower,...
3 men in 3 days die after falling through ice on Vermont's Lake Champlain
Three men died over three days in Vermont after falling through the ice over Lake Champlain in Vermont, according to state police. On Thursday, Wayne Alexander a 62-year-old ice fisherman, left his home to go fishing at around noon. He was expected to be home around 6 p.m., but when he did not show up, a relative went looking for him and found his truck at Grand Isle State Park and called authorities at about 8:30 p.m., police said.
