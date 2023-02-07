ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Boston looking to use $5.8 million traded player excepton ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

The Boston Celtics reportedly are looking to make use of their $5.8 million traded player exception (TPE) set to expire the day after the 2023 NBA trade deadline passes on Feb. 9, according to new reporting from Celtics Blog’s Keith Smith. Per Smith, the TPE generated by the trade of Dennis Schroder to the Houston Rockets last season has been a “focus” of the Celtics in recent days.

“We haven’t talked (about) a player who makes more than $6 million with Boston,” shared an anonymous source. “They’re offering picks and minor players for our low-salary guys. They want to use that TPE.”

“It’s clear to us that Brad (Stevens) has the go-ahead to add tax money because all of our conversations would be TPE trades for them,” said a source from an opposing front office.

“We just don’t have anyone that’s a fit for that kind of deal, but the Celtics are trying to use it,” they added.

With the team’s core rotation mainly set to the tune of the best record in the league, this is the sort of move Boston is widely seen to be looking to make ahead of the 3 pm Thursday deadline.

