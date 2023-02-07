Read full article on original website
Arlington Elementary hosts a very special tournament
JACKSON, Tenn.—On Saturday, approximately 100 students and coaches came to compete in the Arlington Winter Classic at Arlington Elementary. The district will host 17 elementary and middle school VEX IQ Robotics Teams from across Middle and West Tennessee. Director of Stem and Computer Science, Molly Plyler says that competing...
A special group of West TN nurses honor those lost
JACKSON, Tenn. —One group of nurses gather to remember those who have passed on. Nurses Honor Guard is made up of a group of volunteers who are nurses that come together to honor and say a final farewell to other nurses at their time of death. Nurse Practitioner, Tammy...
Friends of Heart 5K returns to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. –One organization hosted their second annual 5k this morning. Friends of Heart held their 2nd annual 5K this morning. This is the first event in Friends of Heart’s 2023 Healthy Hearts event series. It is the first event in the Jackson Road Runner’s Points Series as well.
Lynn Brown shares stories, talks Black history as guest speaker
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local health care service opens its doors and hearts to listen to stories that bring a new insight. Home Instead invited members of the community out to listen to the stories of their guest speaker, Lynn Brown. Brown is an Alabama native who moved to...
$15,000 grant to go to students in local school system
JACKSON, Tenn. — A grant of $15,000 is going to students in the Jackson-Madison County School System. The grant is going towards North Parkway Middle School’s Club Day, which was created in 2021 to help students find a career that interests them. The grant comes from the Roberts...
Celebration of Black History Month continues at City Hall
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson held another live event on Friday for Black History Month. EJ Shelton performed several songs at Jackson City Hall, and James Cherry gave a poetry reading. It’s all part of a month-long celebration full of art and performances by locals. The...
Do the Write Thing competition begins
JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual local writing competition kicked off on Thursday. The Jackson Do the Write Thing challenge kick off event was held at Bemis Middle School. Organizers say the challenge gives middle school students an opportunity to examine the impact of violence on their lives in classroom discussions and in written form.
Kyle Barron joins Greater Jackson Chamber as Chief Community Development Officer
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Greater Jackson Chamber is announcing a new addition to their team. Kyle Barron, Ed.D., is joining the Chamber as their new chief community development officer. A West Tennessee transplant who currently lives in Jackson, Barron most recently served as vice president of student services at...
Chocolate and Wine Tasting to be held this weekend
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Love is in the air and one winery is celebrating ahead of Valentine’s Day. This weekend, Century Farm Winery is holding a Valentine’s Chocolate and Wine pairing. If you reserve tickets, you will receive a tasting of four wines and four chocolates. Each...
Valentine’s Day themed blood drive held to save lives
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services hosted their Gift from the Heart blood drive. Thursday, donors received a themed t-shirt and a free box of chocolates. All donors had the opportunity to enter to win giveaways, like a dinner for two from the Old Town Spaghetti Store, flowers from J Kent Freeman Floral Designs, the DoubleTree Hotel, and more.
Lost • Jackson, TN
Spring Creek – HWY 70/152 Area. Tri-Colored. Full Blooded Beagle. Spayed. 8 months old. Very friendly. Maggie is wear a hot pink collar with reflectors. She was last seen on HWY 70 in Spring Creek. Please help bring Maggie home!
Old Country Store offers unique Valentine’s dinner experience
JACKSON, Tenn. — The deadline for reservations have now closed, but a local restaurant is putting the finishing touches on a unique Valentine’s dinner experience. Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store is having its third annual Valentine’s Day three-course dinner for couples. It will be held from...
Ribbon cutting held for Basil and Bourbon
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local business held a ribbon cutting for a new facility. Basil and Bourbon held a grand opening to celebrate a new kitchen and facility for the business. The ribbon cutting was held Friday, followed by a food tasting and refreshments. Basil and Bourbon is one...
Local florist ready for Valentine’s Day rush
JACKSON, Tenn. — What would Valentine’s Day be without flowers?. The impact of inflation and weather isn’t stopping City Florist in downtown Jackson. Several arrangements are already prepped and ready to go. Staff members have been busy since January, taking orders and getting vases just in time...
Health department shifts COVID-19 vaccine schedule
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has a new schedule for COVID-19 vaccinations. The health department says that, effective immediately, vaccines for COVID-19 will be given only on Wednesdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be for first and second doses, and Friday will be for vaccine and...
Oman renovations, more discussed in February meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System had their February board meeting on Thursday. A few things were approved, including the construction contract for renovations on the Oman Arena, which will be known as the Hub City Central Complex. It was announced that the complex would include a...
A new home set to open in Gibson Co to give children a place to go until a foster home can be found
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- Isaiah 117 House is a network of homes across the county that house children that have been removed from homes until a foster home can be found!. They have just been donated a home to establish the first one in West Tennessee!. "The child will be able...
Henry County Sheriff’s Annual Deer Meat Giveaway Set
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will be holding the annual deer meat giveaway soon. Sheriff Josh Frey said the date for the giveaway will be February 25th, 2023 starting at 8 a.m. and it will run until all deer meat is handed out. This year’s giveaway will...
Semi strikes pole at 45/Main in Henderson
A tractor trailer truck hit a utility pole at the intersection of US Hwy 45 and West Main St. at 2:14 p.m. Thursday. According to the report, the driver, Terry Barkley, 59, of Falkner, Miss., was attempting to pull off the roadway due to a medical issue when he struck a utility pole, knocking it loose from the ground and breaking the guide wire to the traffic lights. Barkley was transported to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. His condition is unknown.
Mugshots : Madison County : 2/09/23 – 2/10/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/09/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/10/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
