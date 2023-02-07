ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Facts you might not know about Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether you're passing through on Route 66 or your end goal is to reach Amarillo by morning, the cultural and economic center of the Texas Panhandle has something to offer to everyone. While it may be best known for its involvement in Route 66 or attractions such as Wonderland Amusement Park […]
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Emma Needs A Good Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We've got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Carpet Tech Amarillo is also offering a mix-match and save special. You can save 10%-15%-20% on 1,2,or 3 services. For more...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo announces 5 more candidates for May election

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo reported this week five more candidates have filed to be on the May 6, ballot. Sam Burnett is now in the race for mayor. Council Place One has the most candidates with Kelsey Richardson and Josh Craft joining the race. Katt Massey...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Problem With Dining In Amarillo

Its time to acknowledge this problem about Amarillo and it's food. When it comes to having a diverse selection of food, there's not a very wide selection of food here. When it comes to casual dining, chain restaurants like Walk-Ons, Cheddars, Saltgrass and so many more pretty much dominate the dining landscape.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Scooters vs Dutch Bros: The Battle For Amarillo Continues

So a couple of months ago, I took note of the sparking rivalry between two franchises that could become the caffeinated equivalent of the Pak-A-Sak vs Toot-N-Totem rivalry in Amarillo. Dutch Bros and Scooters Coffee have introduced a new level of convenience to Amarillo's coffee market with their drive-through business...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Former Pampa Couple Reunited with Dog After Two Years

Pets are an integral part of our lives. They steal our hearts and become a part of our families. I just want to share a scenario with you. A family has a dog and they love that dog very much. The family then finds out they are going to have to move, and no matter how hard they try they cannot find a place within their budget that will allow pets. It breaks their hearts but they have to find a new home for their beloved dog. They find a good home for their dog and move.
PAMPA, TX
KFDA

The PARC in Amarillo in need of more space as memberships grows

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Since the Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center, also known as the PARC-- has been in Amarillo, members have been slowly increasing. Around this time last year, the average amount of members in attendance was about 15 during the day. Since just yesterday, attendance was at a high of...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Did You Know This Popular Song Was Recorded In Amarillo

Search any list of songs that mention the name "Amarillo" and you will find a full list of musical artists who have mentioned or written entire songs about our flat and yellow city. On most lists, you'll find Bob Dylan, Billy Joe Shaver, and a handful of other names. But...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

WT students lose everything in Canyon apartment fire

CANYON, Texas (KVII) — Two West Texas A&M students lost everything they own in an apartment fire. Miranda Fleming said she woke up around 2 a.m. Saturday to the faint ringing of the fire alarm and what she thought was just blurry vision. But it was actually clouds of...
CANYON, TX
Mix 94.1

A New Coffee Shop Coming to South Georgia

Coffee is delicious and it is an essential part of life for a lot of people. It's the go juice in the morning and the nectar that keeps you moving in the afternoon. Amarillo is getting another coffee shop. Coffee comes in many forms and flavors. You can get it...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

