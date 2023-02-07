Read full article on original website
Related
The Latest Amarillo Business to Say Goodbye in 2023
I think that Amarillo gets a little set in its ways. We like to get new businesses. We like to see new places to eat. We really do. We also get hurt when we see a long-time business shut its doors. Now I know after a long run it is...
Facts you might not know about Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether you’re passing through on Route 66 or your end goal is to reach Amarillo by morning, the cultural and economic center of the Texas Panhandle has something to offer to everyone. While it may be best known for its involvement in Route 66 or attractions such as Wonderland Amusement Park […]
Go Home! Too Many Teenage Hoodlums Are Out Past Amarillo’s Curfew
It's 10 pm, do you know where your children are? That would open up and lead into our newscast when I was growing up in Chicago. I found out it was not just Chicago that used that each night. I was young and wondered why that needed to be said.
Amarillo Without The Civic Center? It’s Hard To Imagine, Right?
Amarillo isn't a hotbed for big-time events, it's no secret. However, it IS the home for quite a few different types of events. Gun shows, trade shows, conventions, etc. A lot of those descend upon the city. One of the issues we have here is there aren't a whole lot...
Cheap Family Fun, And A Deal With The Devil, In Borger, TX
It seems the price of everything has skyrocketed. Rent, eggs, gas, you name it. Having small children, it seems like a never ending quest to find entertaining activities that won't cause my wallet some kind of irreparable harm. Enter Borger, TX; where you can find a fun night out for...
Myhighplains.com
Emma Needs A Good Home
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Carpet Tech Amarillo is also offering a mix-match and save special. You can save 10%-15%-20% on 1,2,or 3 services. For more...
The Results Are In! The Best Bar In Amarillo For Older People Is…
A couple of weeks ago, I lamented that I couldn't find a bar to go to. Yes, I know there are plenty around town, but I wanted a place I could go that wasn't surrounded by 20-somethings, not that there's anything wrong with that. I mentioned how I had a...
KFDA
City of Amarillo announces 5 more candidates for May election
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo reported this week five more candidates have filed to be on the May 6, ballot. Sam Burnett is now in the race for mayor. Council Place One has the most candidates with Kelsey Richardson and Josh Craft joining the race. Katt Massey...
The Problem With Dining In Amarillo
Its time to acknowledge this problem about Amarillo and it's food. When it comes to having a diverse selection of food, there's not a very wide selection of food here. When it comes to casual dining, chain restaurants like Walk-Ons, Cheddars, Saltgrass and so many more pretty much dominate the dining landscape.
Scooters vs Dutch Bros: The Battle For Amarillo Continues
So a couple of months ago, I took note of the sparking rivalry between two franchises that could become the caffeinated equivalent of the Pak-A-Sak vs Toot-N-Totem rivalry in Amarillo. Dutch Bros and Scooters Coffee have introduced a new level of convenience to Amarillo's coffee market with their drive-through business...
Former Pampa Couple Reunited with Dog After Two Years
Pets are an integral part of our lives. They steal our hearts and become a part of our families. I just want to share a scenario with you. A family has a dog and they love that dog very much. The family then finds out they are going to have to move, and no matter how hard they try they cannot find a place within their budget that will allow pets. It breaks their hearts but they have to find a new home for their beloved dog. They find a good home for their dog and move.
KFDA
The PARC in Amarillo in need of more space as memberships grows
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Since the Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center, also known as the PARC-- has been in Amarillo, members have been slowly increasing. Around this time last year, the average amount of members in attendance was about 15 during the day. Since just yesterday, attendance was at a high of...
Innocence Project Founder, Amarillo attorney Jeff Blackburn, dies at 65
Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Blackburn died after a battle with kidney cancer. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from family members and professional associates, Amarillo native and attorney Jeff Blackburn died at the age of 65 on Tuesday in New Mexico after a battle with kidney cancer, according […]
Like Reality Shows? It Doesn’t Get Realer Than Amarillo Traffic Cams.
Look, I'm a total junkie for strange and obscure things. I love finding stuff that most people don't know about or realize, yet somehow give you so much info on something that it becomes part of a daily routine. I think I've found just the thing, and it'll help you...
BREAKING: Reported Explosion In Borger, Texas; Visible Smoke Column
In this video featured in the Hutchinson County Breaking News & Events group, the smoke is seen billowing from the area of Florida and Highway 152. In unconfirmed reports as of this time of publishing, first responders intend to allow the fire to burn until it can be safely contained.
Will Amarillo Have Korean BBQ Any Time Soon? Signs Point to Yes
I don't know why it seems every time we hear about a new place coming to Amarillo we end up having to wait. I mean case in point Buc-ee's. We found out about getting one almost a year ago. Here we are still waiting. The same thing happens when we...
Did You Know This Popular Song Was Recorded In Amarillo
Search any list of songs that mention the name "Amarillo" and you will find a full list of musical artists who have mentioned or written entire songs about our flat and yellow city. On most lists, you'll find Bob Dylan, Billy Joe Shaver, and a handful of other names. But...
abc7amarillo.com
WT students lose everything in Canyon apartment fire
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — Two West Texas A&M students lost everything they own in an apartment fire. Miranda Fleming said she woke up around 2 a.m. Saturday to the faint ringing of the fire alarm and what she thought was just blurry vision. But it was actually clouds of...
A New Coffee Shop Coming to South Georgia
Coffee is delicious and it is an essential part of life for a lot of people. It's the go juice in the morning and the nectar that keeps you moving in the afternoon. Amarillo is getting another coffee shop. Coffee comes in many forms and flavors. You can get it...
[REVIEW] Synchronicity the Simulated Universe in Amarillo
Over the weekend I decided to check out Synchronicity. It is a Simulated Universe. Something that Amarillo has never had. So of course I was intrigued. I didn't really know what to expect. I have seen a few photos but what was I walking into?. I brought my daughter and...
Mix 94.1
Amarillo, TX
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0