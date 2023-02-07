Read full article on original website
WWE RAW Star Calls For WrestleMania Match With Gunther
Elias has had some notable moments at WrestleMania by sharing the ring with John Cena and The Undertaker for segments. His only match at WrestleMania was against King Corbin at WrestleMania 36, a show held in front of no fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Elias was a recent recent...
New UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW Dates In Las Vegas & Los Angeles
WWE has announced some additional stops for its popular UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW in Las Vegas, NV and Los Angeles, CA ahead of WrestleMania 39. The show featuring The Undertaker will take place at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday, March 24 and The Novo at LA Live on Friday, March 31.
Various News – EC3 Signs Deal With NWA, Thunder Rosa Vlog, Young Rock Ratings
Former WWE Superstar and Impact Wrestling alumni Ethan Carter III has signed a contract with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). EC3 will be bringing Control Your Narrative with him as part of the deal. You can check out the official announcement below:. Spoiler TV reports that the February 10th episode...
Bray Wyatt Competes After WWE SmackDown Goes Off The Air
Two dark matches took place after the February 10th episode of WWE SmackDown went off the air. Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight in a No Disqualification match while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods emerged victorious against Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest. You can keep up with all your wrestling news...
Roman Reigns Advertised For Monday Night Raw
Roman Reigns will be making a rare appearance on Monday Night Raw next month as we approach WrestleMania 39. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has been advertised to be present at the March 20th Raw event in St. Louis, MO at the Enterprise Center, as confirmed by the arena’s advertisements. However, WWE.com has yet to update their own advertisement for the show and, at present, Reigns is not advertised for any Raw events prior to WrestleMania.
Bianca Belair Recalls Her Nerves Before Ladder Match Vs. Bayley
Bianca Belair faced Bayley in a women’s ladder match at last year’s Extreme Rules, and she recently discussed her emotions leading up to the match. The Raw Women’s Champion spoke with Fightful and discussed being both nervous and excited ahead of the match, which was her first ladder match.
Will Ospreay Bids Adieu To Jay White, White Fires Back
Jay White lost a “Loser Leaves Japan” match today to Hikuleo at NJPW’s ‘New Beginning’ event in Osaka. Will Ospreay took to social media to say goodbye to the Switchblade, who fired back a short response. You can see their exchange on Twitter below:. You...
Paul Heyman: Roman Reigns Deserves An Emmy For Tribal Chief Role
Roman Reigns could be adding an Emmy award to his already impressive collection of accolades if Paul Heyman has his way. Since his transformation into the Tribal Chief, Reigns’ work has been lauded by fans and those in the industry alike. As Special Counsel, Heyman has worked with Reigns...
Various News: Mercedes Mone, WWE 2K23, Roxanne Perez, More
Emerald City Comic Con has announced that they will feature appearances by Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) and Trinity Fatu (Naomi), as you can see below:. Roxanne Perez, the current WWE NXT Women’s Champion, has been confirmed as a playable character in WWE 2K23. Hyan revealed on Twitter that she participated in motion capture for Perez’s in-game entrance, and the two trained together at Reality of Wrestling.
WWE News – Plans For Elimination Chamber, Chelsea Green’s ‘Karen’ Gimmick Praised, More
Fightful Select has presented a couple of production and behind-the-scenes tidbits for several upcoming WWE events. The WWE Elimination Chamber match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley has been in development for quite some time. According to sources, the matchup has been planned internally since November 2022. The match featuring...
Seth Rollins Shares His Opinion On The Greatest WrestleMania Moment
Seth Rollins has competed at plenty of WrestleManias during his career in WWE, but his Money in the Bank cash-in in 2015 stands above the rest. Rollins made his WrestleMania debut in 2013, teaming with the Shield to defeat Sheamus, Randy Orton, and The Big Show. During an appearance on...
Seth Rollins Describes Rush Of WrestleMania Season
Seth Rollins is no stranger to the brightest lights and the biggest stages. “The Visionary” made his WrestleMania debut back in 2013 and for him, there’s nothing like the build up to ‘Mania season. In a recent interview with Windy City Gridiron, Rollins discussed the exhilaration that only WrestleMania season can bring.
WWE SmackDown News – Ronda Rousey Returns, Helps Shayna Baszler Attack Natalya
On February 10, 2023, Ronda Rousey made her return to WWE TV on SmackDown, helping Shayna Baszler attack Natalya. Natalya had been trying to goad Baszler into a confrontation by calling her a knockoff version of Rousey. Upon Ronda’s arrival, she feigned a confrontation with Baszler before both attacked Natalya.
Tony Khan Talks War Between AEW & WWE, Alleged Contract Tampering By WWE
Heading into All Out last year, it was reported that AEW held a talent meeting noting that Megha Parekh, Chief Legal Officer, sent an email to WWE’s Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan about not tampering with talent. AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on The Dan Le Batard Show...
Karrion Kross Names WWE SmackDown Star As The Most Underrated Wrestler
Karrion Kross has shared his belief that Ricochet is WWE’s most underrated star. During an appearance on Superstar Crossover with Z100’s Josh Martinez, Kross was asked who the most underrated WWE Superstar is. He also broke down how there are two types of fans – those who like highspots and those who like storytelling.
Kevin Sullivan Relates Wild Story About Haku’s Toughness
Tonga ‘Uli’uli Fifita is better known to wrestling fans as either Haku or Meng, but he’s probably best known for his toughness. Haku is legendary in pro wrestling circles for his tenacity. Bobby Heenan famously said that Andre the Giant feared only two men in the world: Harley Race and Haku.
Various News: Goldberg On Keiji Muto, LA Knight Joins Celtic Warrior Workout
On the occasion of Keiji Muto’s retirement, Pro Wrestling NOAH released a video of Goldberg sharing his thoughts on the Japanese legend. Goldberg opened up about being a fan of Muto and how he helped him during his own career. You can check out the video below:. LA Knight...
NWA ‘Nuff Said’ News – The Renegade Twins Win NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship
The Renegade Twins (Charlette and Robyn Renegade) defeated Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige and Ella Envy) to win the NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships at the NWA ‘Nuff Said’ pay-per-view event. This was the first time that The Renegade Twins had won the titles. The finish of the...
The Updated Lineup For NJPW Battle In The Valley
New Japan Pro Wrestling’s “Battle in the Valley” pay-per-view event is set to emanate from the San Jose Civic in San Jose, California. The pay-per-view event will feature ten matches, with five championships on the line. Mercedes Mone, the former Sasha Banks, is set to challenge familiar foe KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship in her first match since departing WWE last year. Meanwhile, Kazuchika Okada is scheduled to defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against arch-rival Hiroshi Tanahashi.
