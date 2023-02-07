ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monrovia, CA

Monrovia Unified to host first ever School Showcase on Feb. 16

By Staff
Monrovia High School. | Photo courtesy of Monrovia Public Library (CC BY 2.0)

Monrovia Unified School District announced that they are hosting its inaugural School Showcase event on Thursday, Feb. 16, at Monrovia High School.

Current and prospective students and families are invited, as are community members and alumni. The event will allow everyone to learn more about Monrovia’s award-winning schools, programs and partnerships.

In addition to discovering all the opportunities the school district has to offer, guests will also enjoy student performances and tasty treats from food trucks. Enrollment and employment information will also be available for those interested in joining Monrovia Unified School District.

The Feb. 16 event will be taking place from 6 p.m. through 8 p.m., located at the Monrovia High School Event Center on 845 W. Colorado Blvd.

For more information, you can get in touch with the district office at (626) 471-2031.

