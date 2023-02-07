ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Longview Lobos knock off rival Tyler 50-34

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As we get closer to the end of the regular season for boys high school basketball we had a big rivalry matchup in the Rose City between the Tyler Lions and the Longview Lobos. Cujo won the first meeting, on but on Friday it was all Lobos as they beat the […]
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

An Adults Only Scary Circus is Coming Within 2 Hours of Tyler, Texas

When you hear "let's go to the circus", you automatically think of fun loving clowns, elephants doing tricks and death defying high wire acts. Sounds like a great time, right? Thing is, there is a circus that is in Texas right now that isn't for the entire family. Its dubbed as an adults only circus and is full of paranormal debauchery. For most this isn't your thing but there are some that would have an absolute blast attending.
TYLER, TX
MC

Teenage Girl Found Dead In Stairwell

In 1994, Lenard Cobb was living in the very hot Texarkana Texas. Lenard was 19 years old at the time and was a track star at Blinn College, where he was entering his sophomore year on his full-ride scholarship. Just a year before, Lenard had reunited with his old high school sweetheart Sabrina Sharp. Sharp was 2 years younger and also a track star in her own right. The two were on the team together in high school and began their relationship on the bus ride to the track meets. In March of 1995, Lenard Cobb returned to his home in Texarkana for Spring break. He was surprised to learn that Sirbrina, now 17 years old, had moved out of her grandmother's house. He was even more surprised to learn that was living with a newborn baby.
TEXARKANA, TX
101.5 KNUE

Can You Get A Fine For Not Picking Up Your Dog’s Poop In Texas?

Spring is on the way. More outdoor time is in our future and that means more outdoor time with your dog. Take them on walks around the neighborhood and to the parks in Tyler, Texas and Longview, Texas. It's inevitable when you're walking or playing with your dog outside they'll need to relieve themselves and if they have to poop and you don't have a poop bag to clean up after your dog can you receive a fine for not picking up after them?
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Tyler ISD survey shows 30 classes require aide support due to size

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An annual survey shows 30 Tyler ISD elementary classes exceed the 22:1 student-to-teacher ratio mandated by the state. All 30 classes of those classes have a teacher aide, which is required by law. The survey was discussed at the Tyler ISD board workshop meeting Thursday morning.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

New List of the 15 Best Restaurants in Tyler, TX

To anyone who thinks they can come up with a list of the best restaurants in Tyler, Texas, I say, good luck. While I understand that Tyler might not bring the fancy restaurants that you would see in Dallas or Fort Worth, we have some amazing restaurants here. Anyone who has visited Tyler knows that while we might need a few more businesses for things to do, we aren’t lacking when it comes to fantastic place to get a meal. Which is why I am always interested when I see a new list of the best restaurants pop up online.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, Texas Has Gotten So Big That We Need Another One of These

It’s incredible to see how much Tyler, Texas has grown in the past few years. Some people feel like the growth is a good thing as there are more things to do and more jobs in our area. Although some people hate the change and are tired of the traffic due to new businesses that we see on Broadway Ave. But after a recent shopping trip with my wife this past weekend and overhearing another conversation, I am sure that Tyler is big enough to support another Target location.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A representative of the corporate office of Chick-Fil-A has confirmed the location at Broadway Crossing will be relocated. Though they would not say where the new location would be, the company has obtained a permit for 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is across the street and just south of the current location.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Update: Missing 12-year-old Tyler girl has been located

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department reports that Ariel Allen has been found unharmed and safe. On Feb. 11 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Tyler Police responded to a critical report of a missing child at a residence in the 2300 blk of Airline Drive. The caller advised that her daughter had walked away from the house at around 1:30 a.m., and they had not been able to locate her.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

East Texan becomes 4th generation restaurant owner with opening of Lindale eatery

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas cook Lankston Malone is carrying on his family’s legacy of running a restaurant. He opened ‘The B, Birrias and Burgers’ in Lindale on January 17. He is a fourth generation restaurant owner, starting with his great-grandparents in Palestine, his grandparents’ restaurant called ‘Terry’s’, his mother’s ‘Bertie’s’ in Lindale, and now Malone himself.
LINDALE, TX
