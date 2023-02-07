In 1994, Lenard Cobb was living in the very hot Texarkana Texas. Lenard was 19 years old at the time and was a track star at Blinn College, where he was entering his sophomore year on his full-ride scholarship. Just a year before, Lenard had reunited with his old high school sweetheart Sabrina Sharp. Sharp was 2 years younger and also a track star in her own right. The two were on the team together in high school and began their relationship on the bus ride to the track meets. In March of 1995, Lenard Cobb returned to his home in Texarkana for Spring break. He was surprised to learn that Sirbrina, now 17 years old, had moved out of her grandmother's house. He was even more surprised to learn that was living with a newborn baby.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO