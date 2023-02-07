Read full article on original website
Garden Valley Golf Club is one of East Texas's top 5 public courses acclaimed 18 Hole Course by GolfDayTour Tyler TexasGarden Valley, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates newly elected NAACP Tyler Chapter #6232 President Lisa WilliamsTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
300 Bags of Trash Collected This Year by Man on Mission to Clean Up JacksonvilleAsh JurbergJacksonville, TX
Tour Tyler Texas welcomes talented Sam Houston State University graduate and TV reporter Ashlyn Anderson to East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Gabriella Mass Davis (Wanda) is a Tylerite who loves music and singing.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Longview Lobos knock off rival Tyler 50-34
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As we get closer to the end of the regular season for boys high school basketball we had a big rivalry matchup in the Rose City between the Tyler Lions and the Longview Lobos. Cujo won the first meeting, on but on Friday it was all Lobos as they beat the […]
‘Our #22 is coming home’: Troup senior football player Cooper Reid scheduled to come home next week
TROUP, Texas (KETK) — Troup High School senior Cooper Reid, who suffered a brain injury in a football game in September, is scheduled to go home from rehab on Feb. 15. Since the night of his injury, the East Texas community has rallied in support for Reid, keeping him in their thoughts and prayers. From […]
An Adults Only Scary Circus is Coming Within 2 Hours of Tyler, Texas
When you hear "let's go to the circus", you automatically think of fun loving clowns, elephants doing tricks and death defying high wire acts. Sounds like a great time, right? Thing is, there is a circus that is in Texas right now that isn't for the entire family. Its dubbed as an adults only circus and is full of paranormal debauchery. For most this isn't your thing but there are some that would have an absolute blast attending.
Why Was Texas Ranked the 2nd Worst State in Which to Live?
On CNBC's 2022 ranking of the "Best States for Business in the U.S.," Texas was ranked as the 5th BEST state. However, in that same ranking, they listed the Lone Star State as the 2nd WORST state in which to live. Then why, praytell, are we seeing so many people...
Teenage Girl Found Dead In Stairwell
In 1994, Lenard Cobb was living in the very hot Texarkana Texas. Lenard was 19 years old at the time and was a track star at Blinn College, where he was entering his sophomore year on his full-ride scholarship. Just a year before, Lenard had reunited with his old high school sweetheart Sabrina Sharp. Sharp was 2 years younger and also a track star in her own right. The two were on the team together in high school and began their relationship on the bus ride to the track meets. In March of 1995, Lenard Cobb returned to his home in Texarkana for Spring break. He was surprised to learn that Sirbrina, now 17 years old, had moved out of her grandmother's house. He was even more surprised to learn that was living with a newborn baby.
Can You Get A Fine For Not Picking Up Your Dog’s Poop In Texas?
Spring is on the way. More outdoor time is in our future and that means more outdoor time with your dog. Take them on walks around the neighborhood and to the parks in Tyler, Texas and Longview, Texas. It's inevitable when you're walking or playing with your dog outside they'll need to relieve themselves and if they have to poop and you don't have a poop bag to clean up after your dog can you receive a fine for not picking up after them?
KLTV
Tyler ISD survey shows 30 classes require aide support due to size
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An annual survey shows 30 Tyler ISD elementary classes exceed the 22:1 student-to-teacher ratio mandated by the state. All 30 classes of those classes have a teacher aide, which is required by law. The survey was discussed at the Tyler ISD board workshop meeting Thursday morning.
New List of the 15 Best Restaurants in Tyler, TX
To anyone who thinks they can come up with a list of the best restaurants in Tyler, Texas, I say, good luck. While I understand that Tyler might not bring the fancy restaurants that you would see in Dallas or Fort Worth, we have some amazing restaurants here. Anyone who has visited Tyler knows that while we might need a few more businesses for things to do, we aren’t lacking when it comes to fantastic place to get a meal. Which is why I am always interested when I see a new list of the best restaurants pop up online.
If You’re Heartbroken Right Before Valentine’s Day, Please Read This
Dear friends in Kilgore, Jacksonville, Lindale, Longview, and Tyler, Texas--If you're heartbroken right before Valentine's Day, this may help. And I speak as someone who has definitely been exactly where you are right now. Going through a breakup with someone you love(d) is never easy. But when it coincides with...
Extremely Rude Customer Behavior at Fuzzy’s Taco in Tyler, TX
A local woman had much praise for the Fuzzy's Taco staff after she witnessed them deal with some extremely rude customers during her visit to the Troup Highway location in Tyler, Texas. So here's what happened according to her post:. A woman named Sarah was sitting at the bar at...
Friends of Houston attorney speak out after he was shot, killed in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — We’re learning more about an alleged home invasion that lead to a deadly shooting near Bullard. The man who was killed was Mark Correro, an attorney in the Houston area. Corerro is originally from this area, he grew up here and went to school here....
Tyler, Texas Has Gotten So Big That We Need Another One of These
It’s incredible to see how much Tyler, Texas has grown in the past few years. Some people feel like the growth is a good thing as there are more things to do and more jobs in our area. Although some people hate the change and are tired of the traffic due to new businesses that we see on Broadway Ave. But after a recent shopping trip with my wife this past weekend and overhearing another conversation, I am sure that Tyler is big enough to support another Target location.
You Have to See This $5.8 Million Dollar Property in Whitehouse, Texas
This property is currently the most expensive place for sale in Whitehouse, Texas but when you look at the amazing photos below from the real estate listing you will understand why the home list price is currently $5,799,000. Whoever buys this home on the lake in Whitehouse is going to get one of the most luxurious properties in East Texas.
KLTV
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A representative of the corporate office of Chick-Fil-A has confirmed the location at Broadway Crossing will be relocated. Though they would not say where the new location would be, the company has obtained a permit for 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is across the street and just south of the current location.
Alba-Golden ISD bus crash puts six students, driver in hospital
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Six students and a driver were taken to a Tyler hospital after a Alba-Golden ISD bus was involved in a head on crash on FM 17 Saturday morning, according Rains County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said, the bus was taking the students to a UIL academic meet when the crash happened […]
KLTV
Update: Missing 12-year-old Tyler girl has been located
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department reports that Ariel Allen has been found unharmed and safe. On Feb. 11 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Tyler Police responded to a critical report of a missing child at a residence in the 2300 blk of Airline Drive. The caller advised that her daughter had walked away from the house at around 1:30 a.m., and they had not been able to locate her.
POLICE: Body of woman found in parking lot of Tyler restaurant
TYLER, Texas — Early Saturday morning Tyler Police found an unidentified woman deceased in the Clear Springs restaurant parking lot. The cause of the death is unknown. Tyler police say no foul play at this time, and the body has been sent for autopsy.
Major flooding to hit East Texas, Southwest Arkansas
After the recent heavy rains, East Texas and Southwest Arkansas may see lakes and rivers rise another foot, pushing them into moderate or major flood stages.
KLTV
East Texan becomes 4th generation restaurant owner with opening of Lindale eatery
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas cook Lankston Malone is carrying on his family’s legacy of running a restaurant. He opened ‘The B, Birrias and Burgers’ in Lindale on January 17. He is a fourth generation restaurant owner, starting with his great-grandparents in Palestine, his grandparents’ restaurant called ‘Terry’s’, his mother’s ‘Bertie’s’ in Lindale, and now Malone himself.
