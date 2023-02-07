Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Dry on Friday, but more wet weather likely this weekend
After three straight days of highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, temperatures will trend closer to average to close out the week. Tonight will be mostly clear, calmer and cooler, with lows near 40. We'll wrap up the workweek with partly cloudy skies and highs near 60. The...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Cold rain Saturday, possible wintry mix Saturday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Occasional showers will continue to impact far southeast areas tonight, so plan for the possibility of wet roads in places like Clanton, Rockford, and Ashland. Most of our area will remain dry through Friday, with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s. The best chance for rain on Friday will remain to the far south and east. Rain chances will start to increase across our area late Friday night.
WAAY-TV
Warm and breezy Wednesday, strong storms overnight
Warm weather continues Wednesday. Highs reach 70 degrees despite mostly cloudy skies. Spotty showers can't be ruled out today, but most stay dry until the cold front arrives overnight. Widespread rain and a few storms move into North Alabama after midnight. There remains a low end chance for damaging wind...
alabamawx.com
Strong Storms Possible This Evening Across South Alabama; Weekend Snow Flakes?
**No afternoon Weather Briefing today; I am traveling**. RADAR CHECK: A few showers are across Southeast Alabama this afternoon, but the sky has cleared over the northwest counties of the state. Temperatures are mostly in the 60s, but a few spots in South Alabama are in the low 70s. SPC...
WAAY-TV
Staying warm Tuesday with more clouds
We'll see more clouds than sun throughout your Tuesday. Even so, highs reach the mid 60s this afternoon. Spotty showers are possible this evening and overnight. A weakening line of storms will roll through North Alabama late Wednesday night and early Thursday. A Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather remains in effect for areas along and west of I-65. Heavy rain and damaging wind gusts are the main threats. Regardless of severe weather, the Thursday morning commute looks messy. Outside of storms, wind gusts up to 40 MPH can't be ruled out Wednesday night.
weisradio.com
Heavy Rain and High Winds Possible for our Area
There could be some stormy weather late tonight in parts of Alabama. The National Weather Service said there is a marginal risk for a tornado or two and damaging wind gusts starting Wednesday night and lasting into Thursday morning ahead of a cold front. It is also expected to be...
Severe Thunderstorm Criteria — How Lightning Forms
This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Alabama. Each Spring the National Weather Service holds this event ahead of the severe weather season to help residents prepare. Tuesday, February 7 was the second day of awareness week and the topic that was discussed was lightning safety and severe thunderstorm criteria. Lightning can strike 10 […]
WAAY-TV
Will it snow in North Alabama this weekend?
You may have heard rumblings of snow potential in North Alabama this weekend. Whether or not that comes to fruition will be determined by what happens tens of thousands of feet above us. The jet stream is a fast-moving river of air about 30,000 feet above sea level that develops...
‘Any hour of the year could bring a tornado,’ Alabama scientist says as South pushes to learn more
Tornado researchers from Huntsville’s Severe Weather Institute and Lightning Laboratories (SWIRLL) are in Memphis today for the kickoff of what meteorologists call “one of the largest and most comprehensive severe storm field campaigns” in the country. It’s called PERiLS (Propagation, Evolution and Rotation in Linear Storms) and...
The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's Playground
A solitary swing moves eerily back and forth in a dark and empty playground. Very faintly, the laughter of children can be heard....but there are no children to be seen anywhere. Those are two of the most witnessed phenomena at a location that may be one of the most active paranormal hotspots in Alabama. If you visit this playground, you may also see a glowing orb float past or the shadowy image of a child dart away. This is no ordinary playground. Locals call it the "Dead Children's Playground" and it's located in Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, Alabama.
Yellowhammer News
6 questions with John Kvach of North Alabama’s Singing River Trail
After 10 years as a history professor at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Dr. John Kvach decided to flip his script and embark on a new pursuit that would focus on the future rather than the past. As the executive director of the Singing River Trail nonprofit, Kvach oversees...
WAAY-TV
ALEA to host boating certification course
Springtime in Alabama is just around the corner, making now a great time to prepare for boating season. Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division are launching Boating Basics/License Courses, starting this weekend. The one-day, eight-hour sessions are free to the public. Anyone age 12 and...
WLBT
Search continues for man who fell off barge into Mississippi River
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The recovery effort for a man who slipped off a barge and fell into the Mississippi River continued Wednesday. Donny Mitchell, 50, of Louisiana, has not been seen since falling into the water Tuesday morning. According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, the search team...
Coyote Breeding Season in Alabama has Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe
If you haven’t seen any coyotes, you’ve probably heard them. They are considered the most vocal North American mammal and can be found in every county in Alabama. Their yips, whines, and howls sound similar to a domesticated dog. But make no mistake — coyotes are wild animals.
OnlyInYourState
The Cafeteria-Style Restaurant With Some Of The Best Home-Cooked Food In Alabama
Alabama is home to many types of restaurants where you’ll be served some of the most delicious down home cooking. One of these restaurants is Sarris Cafe. To learn all about Sarris Cafe, which is known for serving some of the best home-cooked food in Alabama, take a look below.
a-z-animals.com
Alabama Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
If you consider yourself an Alabamian, you may be well aware of what the Alabama allergy season is like. Located in the southeast and bordered by the Gulf of Mexico, Alabama experiences humid summers and somewhat mild winters compared to many other locations in the US. But what are allergies like in the state of Alabama, and when can you anticipate your sniffles at their worst?
WAAY-TV
Girl Scout cookie sales start Friday in North Alabama
Get ready to loosen your belts and purse strings, because Girl Scout cookie season starts Friday. More than 400 Girl Scout troops in North-Central Alabama will be selling the famous cookies at various businesses across the region. Each purchase helps fund local Girl Scouts' adventures year-round, from troops giving back to their community by providing dinner for families in need to building memories and lasting friendships on a trip together.
Can you drive with a child in your lap in Mississippi?
MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — In many states across the U.S., it is prohibited for children to ride in a vehicle without certain safety features, but what about in Mississippi? According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, children are never allowed to ride on a person’s lap. Mississippi state law says children under 4 years old […]
wtvy.com
U.S. leading cause of death is heart disease, Alabama’s matches that
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama ranks in the top five for the highest heart disease mortality rate in the nation, right behind Mississippi and Oklahoma, according to the CDC. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., and Alabama’s leading cause of death matches that. “I...
This Restaurant Serves Alabama's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
