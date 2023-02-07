ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Oregonian

NFL Honors awards show 2023 free live stream, nominations, red carpet time: Should Burrow or Mahomes win MVP?

The best in the NFL from the 2022 season will get their flowers tonight when the league presents the 2023 NFL Honors awards show, hosted by Kelly Clarkson. The overall MVP award, Coach of the Year and the offensive and defensive Player of the Year awards are just a few of the top categories. The event kicks off on Thursday, February 9 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET from with a live national TV broadcast on NBC and NFL Network and streaming on Peacock.
ARIZONA STATE
The Oregonian

Trail Blazers’ Jerami Grant enters NBA’s concussion protocols

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant has entered the NBA’s concussion protocol, the team announced Saturday. Grant sustained a bruise to his right eye during the first quarter of Friday night’s 139-128 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Moda Center. After being evaluated by Blazers’ medical staff, Grant was cleared to return to the game. He played 36 minutes, scoring 23 points.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers trade Gary Payton II to Warriors for multiple picks, acquire Kevin Knox from Detroit

The Portland Trail Blazers have traded Gary Payton II to the Golden State Warriors, an NBA source has confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and involves a three-team trade. The Warriors traded five second-round picks to the Blazers for Payton and also sent Portland forward Kevin Knox, acquired from Detroit in a deal for center James Wiseman.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
91K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy