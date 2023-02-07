Read full article on original website
Want to bet on Super Bowl 2023? Guide to sports betting in Oregon, understanding odds, point spreads, bet types and more
Sports betting has now been legal within the state of Oregon for more than a few years. Despite many Oregonians over the age of 21 making wagers on professional sporting events every day, there are still throngs of people who may not be keen to jump into the action without knowing how it all works. That’s understandable.
Super Bowl 2023 Ohio FanDuel promo code: $3,000 no sweat first bet for Chiefs vs. Eagles
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Not only are you getting a great Super Bowl 57 matchup between top-seeds Chiefs and Eagles, but with our Super Bowl FanDuel Ohio...
Heading into Super Bowl 57, Philadelphia and Kansas City reveling in golden eras in sports
Hall of Fame third baseman Mike Schmidt remembers the halcyon days of Philadelphia sports in the early 1980s when, during a span of consecutive seasons, the city’s four professional sports teams all played for championships. The Flyers lost to the Islanders in the Stanley Cup Final. The 76ers fell...
CBS Sports
Giants legend Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever, but does believe this 49ers great is
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Why Kansas City will win Super Bowl 57: Experience and talent
Kansas City is on the Super Bowl stage for the third time in four years, the first time triumphantly marching off with the Lombardi Trophy and the second time slinking away home after a lopsided loss in the big game. Patrick Mahomes and Co. know better than anyone winning the...
NFL Honors awards show 2023 free live stream, nominations, red carpet time: Should Burrow or Mahomes win MVP?
The best in the NFL from the 2022 season will get their flowers tonight when the league presents the 2023 NFL Honors awards show, hosted by Kelly Clarkson. The overall MVP award, Coach of the Year and the offensive and defensive Player of the Year awards are just a few of the top categories. The event kicks off on Thursday, February 9 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET from with a live national TV broadcast on NBC and NFL Network and streaming on Peacock.
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Saturday’s $34 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to rise after one lucky winner in Washington won $747 million in the February 6 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Saturday’s winning lottery numbers:
Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin looks ahead to summer after efforts to add star by trade deadline fail
The Portland Trail Blazers approached Thursday’s trade deadline determined to add a major piece to the roster. Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said he held numerous conversations with multiple teams while in pursuit of a star player who would fit alongside Damian Lillard.
What TV channel is Kansas State vs Texas Tech men’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (2/11/2023)
KSU -1 | TTU +1. • Check the latest sports betting offers, promo codes for this week’s games. What: The Texas Tech Red Raiders welcome the Kansas State Wildcats in men’s college basketball. When: Saturday, February 11 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. Where: United Supermarkets Arena |...
Texas, Oklahoma to exit Big 12, join SEC in 2024, 1 year earlier than planned
Texas and Oklahoma are heading to the Southeastern Conference in 2024, a year earlier than originally planned, after Big 12 officials cleared the way Thursday for the storied programs to exit their league. Texas and Oklahoma will leave behind the $50 million each school would have received over the next...
Seattle Thunderbirds at Portland Winterhawks: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch
What: The Portland Winterhawks (36-10-2-2) take on the Seattle Thunderbirds (37-9-1-1) in Western Hockey League action. When: Saturday, February 11, 6pm PST. Where: Memorial Coliseum. Watch: TV locally on CW 32. You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and...
Trail Blazers’ Jerami Grant enters NBA’s concussion protocols
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant has entered the NBA’s concussion protocol, the team announced Saturday. Grant sustained a bruise to his right eye during the first quarter of Friday night’s 139-128 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Moda Center. After being evaluated by Blazers’ medical staff, Grant was cleared to return to the game. He played 36 minutes, scoring 23 points.
Portland Trail Blazers trade Gary Payton II to Warriors for multiple picks, acquire Kevin Knox from Detroit
The Portland Trail Blazers have traded Gary Payton II to the Golden State Warriors, an NBA source has confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and involves a three-team trade. The Warriors traded five second-round picks to the Blazers for Payton and also sent Portland forward Kevin Knox, acquired from Detroit in a deal for center James Wiseman.
