capitalsoup.com
LeadingAge Florida Announces 2023 Legislative Priorities
LeadingAge Florida, Florida’s only association representing the entire continuum of care for older adults, announced its 2023 legislative priorities for senior living and long-term care today. Top priorities include modernization of the state’s Continuing Care/Life Plan Community (CCRC) law, Medicaid funding, solutions for the workforce shortage, and ongoing staffing issues.
Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy Class 34 Graduation
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announces the graduation of 24 law enforcement analysts from the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy today. These graduates serve crime intelligence analyst roles representing 18 criminal justice agencies throughout the state. During the six-week academy, graduates were challenged with hands-on training, assignments, quizzes...
Respect Girls’ Privacy: Leader Driskell on FHSAA Rescinding Proposed Menstruation Reporting Requirements
Florida House Democratic legislators earlier this week sent a letter to the Florida High School Athletics Association (FHSAA) asking it rescind its invasive proposal that would have required Florida’s female student athletes to report details about their menstrual cycle, as well as respectfully requesting the FHSAA Board of Directors to individually provide answers about this proposal.
