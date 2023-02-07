Portland’s Matthew Marcus tries for fourth ‘Jeopardy’ win as Tuesday’s episode airs later than usual

Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in OregonBeth TorresOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Mercy Corps helping victims after devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria, TurkeyEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Matthew Marcus runs into trouble on ‘Jeopardy,’ but another Portlander’s on the show Thursday
Matthew Marcus faced stiff opposition as he tried for a fifth victory in the “Jeopardy!” episode that aired Wednesday night. If he notched the win, host Ken Jennings said at the start of the broadcast, Marcus would solidify his spot in the next Tournament of Champions. Did Marcus,...
Portland’s Matthew Marcus tries for fifth ‘Jeopardy’ victory on Wednesday’s show
Matthew Marcus’ winning streak kept going on “Jeopardy!” Tuesday night, which means Marcus will be trying for his fifth victory in the episode that airs Wednesday, Feb. 8. Marcus, a software developer from Portland, once again combined general knowledge and a winning betting strategy to emerge with the victory.
Another list of the best pizza places is out, and this longtime Portland favorite made the cut
Travel website Trips to Discover “tracked down the top-rated pizza joints in pizza-loving cities across the United States” to create a list of Best Pizza Joints in the United States. Yet again an old Portland favorite has made the list of the best of the best. Ken’s Artisan...
Oregon is the least romantic state in America, apparently
As the Day of Disappointed Partners (Valentine’s Day) draws near, the brands are sending out all the “studies” they can, in hopes that someone sees a headline and thinks, “Sure, that’s a thing a person could write about.”. This year, it’s a tie between Oregon...
tourcounsel.com
Eastport Plaza | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon
Eastport Plaza is a shopping center located in Portland, Oregon, in the United States. It is anchored by Century 16 Theatres, LA Fitness, and Walmart. Originally an enclosed shopping mall, construction began on October 20, 1959, and was carried out by the Anderson–Westfall Construction Company. It was one of...
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In Oregon Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Sometimes you know a restaurant is great before you even eat there because it’s always busy. The extreme version of that is a restaurant that not only is always busy, but that often seems to have a lot of people waiting – and for long periods – evidenced by a line that reaches outside the door. There are a few places like that in Portland, thanks to the Rose City’s epic food scene, but one that comes immediately to mind when thinking about this qualification is Screen Door. If you’re looking for an Oregon restaurant with a line out the door that is worth the wait and that deserves the hype, this is the one.
Sunny spring-like Thursday will have Portlanders leaving raincoats at home; high 56
Thursday is going to be one of those rare early February days that has you thinking about spring, and flowers, and walking around outside in a t-shirt. Until it doesn’t. The National Weather Service promises mostly sunny skies Thursday in Portland, with any morning clouds clearing early. Areas of the southern Willamette Valley are starting the day with fog. Visibility is down to a quarter mile in some locations near Eugene and Cottage Grove.
wanderingwheatleys.com
A Local’s Guide to the 10 Best Restaurants in Portland, Oregon
Portland is one of the most exciting food cities in the US. This is in part due to its wide range of high-quality international cuisines that respect the flavors and dining experiences of their nations of origin so that an authentic experience can be had. As well as the food...
Study: Oregon serves most expensive cheese pizzas in U.S.
According to MarketWatch Oregon has the highest average price for a large cheese pizza in the United States.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Feb. 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. President Biden gives Rose City a shout-out during State of the Union speech.
thatoregonlife.com
This Heavenly Bakery In Oregon Has Been A Local Favorite Since 1980
The Toll Gate Inn Bakery in Sandy, Oregon is a hidden gem that has been serving fresh baked goods and delicious comfort food to the local community since 1980. The bakery is located in the heart of Sandy and is known for their delicious baked goods that customers can’t seem to get enough of.
Top 3 Restaurants in the Three Fastest Growing Cities in Oregon
EAT TO LIVE, LOVE TO EAT... Spring "road trip" weather is just around the corner and I’ve been dying to travel to Oregon when it starts warming up. I want to do a foodie's road trip experience when I go!. I am always looking for recommendations for the best...
$150 cups of coffee sell out in one day at Portland coffee shop
It only took one day for a Portland café to sell out of a limited number of cups of coffee that each cost more than some people’s daily salary.
Portland Trail Blazers trade Gary Payton II to Warriors for multiple picks, acquire Kevin Knox from Detroit
The Portland Trail Blazers have traded Gary Payton II to the Golden State Warriors, an NBA source has confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and involves a three-team trade. The Warriors traded five second-round picks to the Blazers for Payton and also sent Portland forward Kevin Knox, acquired from Detroit in a deal for center James Wiseman.
newschoolbeer.com
Cooper Mountain Ale Works opening in Sherwood, Oregon
In Oregon when one brewery closes another is often right there to take its space, which is a sign of a continually thriving but competitive craft beer industry. Beaverton, Oregon’s nano operation Cooper Mountain Ale Works did just that when they snapped up Max’s Fanno Creek Brewpub in Tigard in June 2020 and became their own full-fledged brewpub. Now they are doing the same with one of 2022’s long list of recent Oregon closures in Sherwood, Oregon’s Smockville Brewhouse.
Portland Trail Blazers fans react to flurry of deals at NBA trade deadline: ‘We lost our 2 spicy lil guys’
The Portland Trail Blazers made a flurry of moves ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, though none of the deals were blockbusters. Gone from the Blazers are wing players Josh Hart and Gary Payton II, while the new acquisitions are Cam Reddish and Ryan Arcidiacono from the New York Knicks, Matisse Thybulle from the Philadelphia 76ers and Kevin Knox via the Detroit Pistons. The Blazers also reportedly waived Greg Brown III.
Portland review of Downtown Clean & Safe, other ‘enhanced’ business districts grinds to a halt
A review of three Portland business districts that the city agreed to conduct has ground to a halt and is unlikely to promptly resume, according to city government watchdogs and other officials. As a result, Portland officials are at risk of failing to deliver on a series of recommendations outlined...
oregoncapitalinsider.com
Portland’s next earthquake will hurt the unready
An earthquake like the one on Feb. 6 in Southern Turkey and Syria would bring devastation and death to the Portland region. The Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake is set to be much more violent than anything the San Andreas fault in California can deliver. Oregonians should be prepared, especially those living in cities.
Jury finds Portland club owner’s son not guilty in fatal shooting at Mingle Lounge
A Portland man who was partying inside his father’s club when he shot and killed another armed man during a chaotic brawl was found not guilty on all counts Thursday. The Multnomah County jury of six men and six women deliberated for less than five hours before voting 11-1 to acquit Rolando Mingledoff Jr., now 24, on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the killing of 25-year-old JaMarie Herring inside the Mingle Lounge on Aug. 22, 2021.
KGW
Fight at North Portland ‘hot spot’ homeless camp culminates in shooting
A KGW crew was out the Willamette Boulevard homeless camp when the fight broke out. One man fell to the ground, then got up and hobbled away.
The Oregonian
