Where Will You be on The Coldest Night of the Year in Evansville, IN?
If you've ever wondered what happens inside the tall building next to the Downtown YMCA, let me tell you, a lot goes on there! It's home to United Caring Services, providing values-based, low-barrier, sustainable, and high-quality homeless shelter, services, and solutions. The first floor is home to the Day Shelter,...
Customers Of Owensboro Bar Claim Their Drinks Were Spiked
Patrons of an Owensboro bar say they might have been drugged while visiting the place. O-P-D is investigating the claims. The owners of Brashers’ Lil Nashville say they’ve invested heavily in patron safety, including looking at security video from cameras that cover the entire bar. They say the...
Evansville family safe after tree falls on home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville family is grateful to be uninjured after strong winds sent a tree crashing right through their home. That incident happened Thursday morning in the 1700 block of Coker Avenue. Ava Jones, who was asleep at the time, says she was woken by something, but believed it was her children […]
Evansville Horror Con Announces Two More Celebrity Guests and Serial Killer Psychology Panel
The creepiest weekend in Evansville is about to get a little creepier!. From the folks that brought Raptor Con to Evansville, comes Horror Con! It's a horror convention that will have everything your spooky little heart desires! 103 GBF is proud to partner with Horror Con for the inaugural event, and they have some seriously great stuff lined up! You can expect to see celebrity guests, panels, Q&A sessions, FX workshops, filmmaker's row, and more!
Dolly Parton Imagination Library Giveback Today at Prime Time in Newburgh, IN
I have had the opportunity to try several of the yummy menu items they are serving up at Prime Time Pub & Grill. Owner David Parker really took care of his employees during the pandemic, making sure the hours were given to those that truly needed the money. He also took care of the community by offering curbside pickup and delivery. David is once again serving the community with a very special giveback.
Babysitter Gets Little Jail Time
A babysitter, that left a toddler in her care severely scarred, was sentenced yesterday. In January 2021, Owensboro police were called to the 500 block of Orchard Street for a one year old that burned. The girl was taken to a Nashville hospital where she underwent surgery for skin grafts.
Is it Really a Felony to Forge a Doctor’s Note in Indiana?
A little white lie might seem like a good idea until it lands you in jail. I will admit that I have forged a signature or two in my life. I'm pretty sure the statute of limitations is up from the time that I signed my report card, instead of my mom. She was supposed to sign it because I had a failing grade. Oh, I should also mention that I changed that F to a B on the said report card. Wow - A weight has been lifted from my shoulders.
Fundraising Dinner to Support the Kentucky Non-Profit Making Skateboarding Accessible to Everyone
There is a non-profit in western Kentucky that believes that skateboarding should be accessible, and it is working to ensure everyone who wants to participate has that opportunity. Meet Gift. Gift Skateboarding located in Henderson, Kentucky is focused on making the sport of skateboarding available to anyone and everyone regardless...
Police trying to get man barricaded inside Pike County home to come out
Police are at the scene of an active situation in Pike County, Indiana. Indiana State Police officials tell us they're at a home along State Road 57 in Petersburg, where a man barricaded himself inside late Thursday morning. ISP says they have the area shut down between SR 61 and...
Mesker Park Zoo wants people to check for palm oil in their candy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden wants people to check the label before they buy their Valentine candy. According to a spokesperson for the zoo, some well-known candy contains palm oil, which is one of the biggest factors for deforestation in some of the world’s most biodiverse forests. The zoo asks for people […]
Pizza Showdown Returns: Vote For Your Favorite Pizza Joint in Western KY / Southern Indiana
Join us tomorrow as we celebrate National Pizza Day in a big way. Everybody has a go-to favorite pizza place. Pizza is an all-time favorite food after all, but the question is. Who serves up the best slice? We'll reveal the top ten pizza places tomorrow based on your votes. In 2021 Louies Tavern in Fulda, Indiana came out on top. In 2022 it was Brothers Grub in Rockport, Indiana. Who will come out on top this year?
Indiana Bird’s Incredibly Long Tongue Makes Even Gene Simmons Jealous
Woodpeckers are fascinating creatures, but the most interesting thing about them is not their beautiful colors or strong beaks - it is their incredibly long tongue. I never thought I would be writing an article about the inner workings of a woodpecker, but here I am nonetheless. I have to say this is one of the neatest pieces of nature knowledge I have ever learned. So, here we go, let's talk about woodpecker tongues. Simply put, they are really, really long.
Long Time Evansville, Indiana, Country Radio Personality is Leaving 99.5 WKDQ
Friday, 2/10/23 will be my last day on the air. After 15 years on the air at 99.5 WKDQ, I've decided to call it quits. Yep, it's time for Leslie Morgan to retire from the radio. It's been a helluva ride, and I've loved every single minute of every moment.
Emergency crews respond after tree falls on Evansville home
Emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of Coker Avenue just before 7 a.m. Thursday after a tree fell on a house.
Police: 17 pounds of marijuana, $70K, rifle found in Evansville home with young child
An Evansville man was arrested on neglect and drug dealing charges Thursday morning after police said they found 17 pounds of marijuana, about $70,000 cash, and an AK-47 style rifle in a home with a young child. Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say they were contacted on Thursday about...
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
If You Miss Ruby Tuesday Restaurant in Owensboro, You’re in Luck – There Are Still Two Locations Open in Kentucky
Ruby Tuesday was my Friday night ritual with my friends in high school. If you lived in or near Owensboro, Kentucky, you will likely recall exactly where it was. It was located inside the main entrance of Towne Square Mall on the south end of Frederica Street, which, back then, was THE area of Owensboro.
Its going down…in the Owensboro mac and cheese throwdown!
Owensboro's Mac & Cheese throwdown is in full swing. Those who love the different cheesy noodles have a task in front of them.
Kentucky Welcomes the Return of World’s Largest Biscuit & Gravy Competition
Today alone, I have seen breakfast charcuterie boards, had discussions about "breakfast for supper," and got into a conversation about who has the best biscuits and gravy. It's a "breakfast on the brain" kind of day. Oh, and this weekend I enjoyed a "breakfast for lunch" at a Franklin KY Waffle House; we don't have one in Owensboro, alas.
Police: Man on moped hit by car in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a crash involving a moped and car on Wednesday evening. This happened along the 1800 block of North Green Street. Dispatch says the call originally came in around 5:32 p.m. HPD officers told 14 News that a man was heading...
