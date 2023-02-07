ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Posey County, IN

Customers Of Owensboro Bar Claim Their Drinks Were Spiked

Patrons of an Owensboro bar say they might have been drugged while visiting the place. O-P-D is investigating the claims. The owners of Brashers’ Lil Nashville say they’ve invested heavily in patron safety, including looking at security video from cameras that cover the entire bar. They say the...
Evansville family safe after tree falls on home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville family is grateful to be uninjured after strong winds sent a tree crashing right through their home. That incident happened Thursday morning in the 1700 block of Coker Avenue. Ava Jones, who was asleep at the time, says she was woken by something, but believed it was her children […]
Evansville Horror Con Announces Two More Celebrity Guests and Serial Killer Psychology Panel

The creepiest weekend in Evansville is about to get a little creepier!. From the folks that brought Raptor Con to Evansville, comes Horror Con! It's a horror convention that will have everything your spooky little heart desires! 103 GBF is proud to partner with Horror Con for the inaugural event, and they have some seriously great stuff lined up! You can expect to see celebrity guests, panels, Q&A sessions, FX workshops, filmmaker's row, and more!
Dolly Parton Imagination Library Giveback Today at Prime Time in Newburgh, IN

I have had the opportunity to try several of the yummy menu items they are serving up at Prime Time Pub & Grill. Owner David Parker really took care of his employees during the pandemic, making sure the hours were given to those that truly needed the money. He also took care of the community by offering curbside pickup and delivery. David is once again serving the community with a very special giveback.
Babysitter Gets Little Jail Time

A babysitter, that left a toddler in her care severely scarred, was sentenced yesterday. In January 2021, Owensboro police were called to the 500 block of Orchard Street for a one year old that burned. The girl was taken to a Nashville hospital where she underwent surgery for skin grafts.
Is it Really a Felony to Forge a Doctor’s Note in Indiana?

A little white lie might seem like a good idea until it lands you in jail. I will admit that I have forged a signature or two in my life. I'm pretty sure the statute of limitations is up from the time that I signed my report card, instead of my mom. She was supposed to sign it because I had a failing grade. Oh, I should also mention that I changed that F to a B on the said report card. Wow - A weight has been lifted from my shoulders.
Mesker Park Zoo wants people to check for palm oil in their candy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden wants people to check the label before they buy their Valentine candy. According to a spokesperson for the zoo, some well-known candy contains palm oil, which is one of the biggest factors for deforestation in some of the world’s most biodiverse forests. The zoo asks for people […]
Pizza Showdown Returns: Vote For Your Favorite Pizza Joint in Western KY / Southern Indiana

Join us tomorrow as we celebrate National Pizza Day in a big way. Everybody has a go-to favorite pizza place. Pizza is an all-time favorite food after all, but the question is. Who serves up the best slice? We'll reveal the top ten pizza places tomorrow based on your votes. In 2021 Louies Tavern in Fulda, Indiana came out on top. In 2022 it was Brothers Grub in Rockport, Indiana. Who will come out on top this year?
Indiana Bird’s Incredibly Long Tongue Makes Even Gene Simmons Jealous

Woodpeckers are fascinating creatures, but the most interesting thing about them is not their beautiful colors or strong beaks - it is their incredibly long tongue. I never thought I would be writing an article about the inner workings of a woodpecker, but here I am nonetheless. I have to say this is one of the neatest pieces of nature knowledge I have ever learned. So, here we go, let's talk about woodpecker tongues. Simply put, they are really, really long.
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2

The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
Police: Man on moped hit by car in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a crash involving a moped and car on Wednesday evening. This happened along the 1800 block of North Green Street. Dispatch says the call originally came in around 5:32 p.m. HPD officers told 14 News that a man was heading...
