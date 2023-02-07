ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

FanDuel $3,000 Super Bowl Promo: Get Piece of $10 Million TODAY

FanDuel Sportsbook has the biggest Super Bowl promo out there, and it’s not just ONE big offer they’ve got going, it’s TWO. The first is an up to $3,000 risk-free first bet on the Super Bowl. The second is a chance to get a piece of a $10 million prize pool that requires no investment, only Gronk to make a 25-yard field goal.
Best Super Bowl 2023 prop bets

Most people know how to make basic football bets – the point spread, moneyline (straight up) and Over/Under. But prop bets have been all the rage when it comes to the Super Bowl. Proposition bets involve wagers on the occurrence of events during a game. Most books offer hundreds...
FanDuel Promo Code: $3000 No-Sweat Bet on Super Bowl LVII

Sports bettors who want to place a massive wager on either the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII can unlock a $3000 No Sweat Bet when they claim the latest FanDuel promo code. Not sure what a No Sweat Bet is? Let us explain. New...
Biggest Super Bowl prop bet odds changes for Chiefs vs. Eagles

It’s been a little more than a week since the full serving of Super Bowl prop bets have been available to bettors and there has been swift line movement across the board. The Super Bowl gives us sports bettors the highest volume of props on any one game. There’s a prop for almost everything related to the game, but that gives more opportunity to find some valuable bets.
What TV channel is Portland State vs Northern Arizona men’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (2/11/2023)

NAU -2.5 | PSU +2.5. • Check the latest sports betting offers, promo codes for this week’s games. What: The Portland State Vikings face the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in men’s college basketball. When: Saturday, February 11 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. Where: Walkup Skydome | Flagstaff, Arizona.
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

