BLM Examining Wind Turbine Farm Proposed Near Minidoka National Historic Site
A proposal now open to public comment that could allow for up to 400 wind turbines to be erected between Minidoka National Historic Site and Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve in Idaho raises a question of whether they would intrude on the somber setting at Minidoka, where more than 10,000 Japanese Americans were incarcerated during World War II.
More Access Opened At Death Valley National Park
Six months after torrential rains spawned historic flash floods across parts of Death Valley National Park, the North Highway that leads to the Mesquite Springs Campground and the Ubehebe Crater in the park has reopened after some concerted reconstruction work. The National Park Service reopened the highway this past Thursday....
