Ainsworth, NE

HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska track and field athletes sweep weekly Big Ten honors

After breaking several school records at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational last weekend, Nebraska's Till Steinforth and Axelina Johansson swept the Big Ten Field Athlete of the Week honors, as announced by the conference Wednesday. Steinforth broke the Nebraska heptathlon school record and Devaney Center facility record with a score...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Roster reset: Who will be the Big Three on Nebraska's new defensive line?

A new wave of Nebraska frontline defenders will be throwing the bones now. While the Blackshirts could run back their starters from last season in the secondary and at linebacker, the defensive line and edge rushers are guaranteed to have a much different look moving forward. Among the 60 tackles...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska baseball adds hard-hitting 2024 Iowa infielder in Glenwood's Kayden Anderson

Kayden Anderson in mid-January had no relationship whatsoever with Nebraska baseball. Now the hard-hitting infielder is the latest pledge in a growing 2024 class. Anderson – a four-sport athlete at Glenwood (Iowa) High School – pledged to the Huskers on Tuesday following a whirlwind couple weeks in which he performed well at the school’s prospect camp, earned an offer and took a follow-up visit to campus Monday.
LINCOLN, NE

