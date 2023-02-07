Read full article on original website
Five quick hits: Nebraska assistants Bob Wager's and Garret McGuire's press conference
Nebraska assistant tight ends coach Bob Wager and wide receivers coach Garret McGuire met with the media on Thursday. Here are five quick takeaways from their introductory press conference:. 1. Why Wager choose Nebraska over other college opportunities. "It's coach Matt Rhule and a great staff and its the University...
Whatever it takes: Nebraska baseball fifth-year players sacrificing for 'greater good'
LINCOLN — Shay Schanaman knew he wanted to play one more year of college baseball and he knew he wanted to play it at Nebraska. Once the longtime Husker pitcher made that decision last summer, everything else was negotiable. What would be a big ask for many — trading...
Vastly improved Illinois women have full attention of Nebraska ahead of Thursday game
The Illinois women’s basketball program that Nebraska fans are familiar with isn’t good. Nebraska has won eight straight games in the head-to-head series over five seasons. During that span, the Illini went 7-77 in Big Ten games. But this year’s team should have Nebraska’s attention entering Thursday’s contest...
Nebraska track and field athletes sweep weekly Big Ten honors
After breaking several school records at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational last weekend, Nebraska's Till Steinforth and Axelina Johansson swept the Big Ten Field Athlete of the Week honors, as announced by the conference Wednesday. Steinforth broke the Nebraska heptathlon school record and Devaney Center facility record with a score...
Roster reset: Who will be the Big Three on Nebraska's new defensive line?
A new wave of Nebraska frontline defenders will be throwing the bones now. While the Blackshirts could run back their starters from last season in the secondary and at linebacker, the defensive line and edge rushers are guaranteed to have a much different look moving forward. Among the 60 tackles...
Nebraska baseball adds hard-hitting 2024 Iowa infielder in Glenwood's Kayden Anderson
Kayden Anderson in mid-January had no relationship whatsoever with Nebraska baseball. Now the hard-hitting infielder is the latest pledge in a growing 2024 class. Anderson – a four-sport athlete at Glenwood (Iowa) High School – pledged to the Huskers on Tuesday following a whirlwind couple weeks in which he performed well at the school’s prospect camp, earned an offer and took a follow-up visit to campus Monday.
As Nebraska football installs Tony White's 3-3-5, history says success takes time
LINCOLN — Terrance Knighton burnt both ends of the candle during two months of recruiting. So as January ended and the February ramp to training camp loomed, the Nebraska defensive line coach had an honest answer when asked just who, exactly, he’d be coaching. “Right now, we’re still...
