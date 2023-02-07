ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Taco Bell Follows Wendy's, Burger King in Bringing Back Key Value Deal

2023 will be the year of the Value Meal. This year, the fast food wars may be fought on the field of the value meal. Every fast-food giant seems to be shuffling up value menu deals, with each company trying to balance the needs of the price-conscious consumer and a rising price in ingredients. Sometimes that means raising prices on certain menu items, but it also means wooing the customer who prioritizes savings. It's a delicate balance. ...
Burger King Releases Its Infamous Whopper Jingles on Spotify

In recent months, across countless NFL games and other television events, one company's commercials have taken on a life of their own -- Burger King. The fast food chain's new advertisement campaign, which began with a jingle highlighting their signature Whopper, has burrowed into viewers' minds and inspired countless memes and parodies. While the lyrics ...
Brandy in Hot Water After Bank Declines $40K Check She Wrote to Ex-Housekeeper

Brandy Norwood’s ex-housekeeper is airing out the singer’s dirty laundry after her lawyers made public a lawsuit brought against the Cinderella star. Maria Elizabeth Castaneda sued Norwood for being underpaid citing age discrimination last year and settled out of court for $40,000 in November. But Castaneda’s legal team claims the $40,000 check bounced. They are also seeking $87,445.80 in legal fees, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.
Apparently The 'World's Worst McDonald's' Is Set To Close For Good

What would make the worst fast food restaurant in the world? Bad service? Poor food quality? Dirty tables and bathrooms? Unsanitary working conditions behind the counter? The biggest fast food secrets restaurants try to hide can be pretty gross, but they're generally pretty gross at every location, like how Taco Bell's ground beef isn't 100% ground beef, according to TikTok. It's a fair portion cellulose, otherwise known as wood pulp (per Taco Bell and NPR). Yummy. If Taco Bell, McDonald's, and doubtless other fast food eateries are proudly willing to serve wood pulp in all of its locations, what would it take to make the worst fast food restaurant?
McDonald’s May Get Rid Of An Item It Has Carried Since 1955

There is no doubt that McDonald's changed the fast food industry forever. Few, if any, restaurants have more locations, and let's not even get into the number of burgers they've sold since 1955. But they also ushered in an era of consumers producing more waste than ever. In an effort to combat this fact, McDonald's is considering getting rid of an item they've had since the days of Ray Kroc.
