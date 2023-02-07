ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Man charged with murder in North Linden Shooting

A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 60-year-old man in North Linden Tuesday night.
NBC4 Columbus

Attempted abduction sparks search for suspect in Madison Township

Madison Township police are investigating an attempted abduction near a Groveport middle school Friday morning.
NBC4 Columbus

Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
NBC4 Columbus

Grove City police responding to incident at Home Depot

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City police are responding to a situation at a home improvement store Saturday night. According to a tweet on the department’s Twitter account, officers are responding to a “police situation” at the Home Depot on the 1600 block of Stringtown Road. The tweet was posted at 8:44 p.m. Police […]
NBC4 Columbus

Bexley student organizes protest response to racist image

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) – One of the Bexley Middle School students who organized a walkout Friday, one week after a racist image was broadcast on the school’s morning announcements, said she was hurt by seeing the image. Seventh-grader Damiah Milner said she and her friend were the ones who came up with the idea for […]
NBC4 Columbus

Locals take the Polar Plunge to support Special Olympics Ohio athletes

Locals take the Polar Plunge to support Special Olympics Ohio athletes.
WDTN

Police: Woman used fake check to steal thousands from Ohio bank

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark police are looking for a woman after she used a fake check to withdraw thousands of dollars from a local bank. Licking County Crime Stoppers announced Thursday it will offer a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a woman captured by security cameras. The photos taken […]
sunny95.com

Columbus officer facing criminal charges

COLUMBUS – A two-decade veteran officer with the Columbus Division of Police is facing criminal charges. The division announced Thursday that it had been informed that Connie Brant has been charged with nine counts of dereliction of duty, according to a division press release. Brant has been with the...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food. What do you think about these amazing burger places in Ohio? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger spots in Ohio if you they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places in Ohio too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Ohio so definitely leave your suggestions below.
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police officer charged with dereliction of duty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A long-serving Columbus police officer has been charged with dereliction of duty, the division announced Thursday. Officer Connie Brant has been charged with nine counts of dereliction of duty following an internal investigation, according to police. She has been a Columbus police officer for 24 years and has worked in the […]
NBC4 Columbus

Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car

Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car.
NBC4 Columbus

Former Ohio State receiver Dimitrious Stanley dies at 48

Former Ohio State receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died after a nearly four-year battle with cancer. He was 48.
NBC4 Columbus

Proposed apartments on Parsons Avenue move forward

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A mixed-use project proposed on Parsons Avenue, with a couple dozen apartments and ground floor retail, is one step closer to construction. Development Commission approved the project on Feb. 9 and it will head to Columbus City Council for approval in March. The Near East Area Commission also recommended […]
NBC4 Columbus

Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school

Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school.
