Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes take care of Cleveland State 19-12The LanternColumbus, OH
Former College Football Star Tragically DiesOnlyHomersColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jarvis records first career goal, No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Thomas 6-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: Injuries cost No. 5 Ohio State in 25-16 loss to No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
Related
NBC4 Columbus
Man charged with murder in North Linden Shooting
A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 60-year-old man in North Linden Tuesday night. https://nbc4i.co/3xbFeU6. A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 60-year-old man in North Linden Tuesday night. https://nbc4i.co/3xbFeU6. Overnight Weather Forecast 02-11-23.
NBC4 Columbus
Attempted abduction sparks search for suspect in Madison Township
Madison Township police are investigating an attempted abduction near a Groveport middle school Friday morning. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YlSvp8. Attempted abduction sparks search for suspect in …. Madison Township police are investigating an attempted abduction near a Groveport middle school Friday morning. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YlSvp8. Police warn of phone scam on...
Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
sciotopost.com
Columbus Police Confiscate Ghost, Automatic, and Suppressed Weapons in Crackdown
COLUMBUS – CPD Gang Enforcement and the ATF Taskforce did a crackdown recently in Columbus and Columbus area where they found illegal guns and drugs. According to a Columbus Division of the police post eighteen guns were captured, along with ammo and illegal attachments. In the post Columbus reported...
myfox28columbus.com
Lease up and told to go, some renters are filing housing complaints with state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother in Powell filed an unfair housing complaint with the state of Ohio after she said she was told to go at the end of her previous lease. "I moved up here to give my son a better education," mother Danielle Cofield said after calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers.
Grove City police responding to incident at Home Depot
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City police are responding to a situation at a home improvement store Saturday night. According to a tweet on the department’s Twitter account, officers are responding to a “police situation” at the Home Depot on the 1600 block of Stringtown Road. The tweet was posted at 8:44 p.m. Police […]
Bexley student organizes protest response to racist image
BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) – One of the Bexley Middle School students who organized a walkout Friday, one week after a racist image was broadcast on the school’s morning announcements, said she was hurt by seeing the image. Seventh-grader Damiah Milner said she and her friend were the ones who came up with the idea for […]
NBC4 Columbus
Locals take the Polar Plunge to support Special Olympics Ohio athletes
Locals take the Polar Plunge to support Special Olympics Ohio athletes. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YqMVSi. Locals take the Polar Plunge to support Special Olympics …. Locals take the Polar Plunge to support Special Olympics Ohio athletes. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YqMVSi. Evening Weather Forecast 02-11-23 Evening Weather Forecast 02-11-23. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3K1HOnl. Sportsbook...
Police: Woman used fake check to steal thousands from Ohio bank
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark police are looking for a woman after she used a fake check to withdraw thousands of dollars from a local bank. Licking County Crime Stoppers announced Thursday it will offer a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a woman captured by security cameras. The photos taken […]
sunny95.com
Columbus officer facing criminal charges
COLUMBUS – A two-decade veteran officer with the Columbus Division of Police is facing criminal charges. The division announced Thursday that it had been informed that Connie Brant has been charged with nine counts of dereliction of duty, according to a division press release. Brant has been with the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food. What do you think about these amazing burger places in Ohio? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger spots in Ohio if you they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places in Ohio too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Ohio so definitely leave your suggestions below.
Columbus police officer charged with dereliction of duty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A long-serving Columbus police officer has been charged with dereliction of duty, the division announced Thursday. Officer Connie Brant has been charged with nine counts of dereliction of duty following an internal investigation, according to police. She has been a Columbus police officer for 24 years and has worked in the […]
Westerville officers killed in the line of duty remembered five years later
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Friday marks five years since two Westerville police officers died in the line of duty. More than 100 community members gathered on Friday with the Westerville Police Department to honor officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering who died in February of 2018. A moment of silence was held and flowers were […]
He spent more than two decades in prison for a crime that may have never occurred. Now, the state has awarded him $1.3 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is receiving $1.3 million from the state after serving more than 20 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit. Ralph Blaine Smith was just 24 years old when he was wrongfully imprisoned, and despite losing out on over two decades, said he’s grateful to be back […]
wosu.org
Former Columbus police officer Andrew Mitchell's murder retrial is delayed again
The murder re-trial of the former Columbus police vice officer Andrew Mitchell will not start Monday as previously scheduled. Mitchell's state trial is now set for April 10. That's about a year after Mitchell's last trial ended in a mistrial because of a hung jury. Mitchell is charged with murdering...
NBC4 Columbus
Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car
Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck …. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. Columbus police officer charged with dereliction …. A...
NBC4 Columbus
Former Ohio State receiver Dimitrious Stanley dies at 48
Former Ohio State receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died after a nearly four-year battle with cancer. He was 48. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3lr36Ao. Former Ohio State receiver Dimitrious Stanley dies …. Former Ohio State receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died after a nearly four-year battle with cancer. He was 48. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3lr36Ao.
Proposed apartments on Parsons Avenue move forward
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A mixed-use project proposed on Parsons Avenue, with a couple dozen apartments and ground floor retail, is one step closer to construction. Development Commission approved the project on Feb. 9 and it will head to Columbus City Council for approval in March. The Near East Area Commission also recommended […]
Columbus to develop nonpolice response unit for mental health and other emergencies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After more than two years of research, community engagement and negotiation, Columbus is poised to try a different approach to handling some emergency calls – one that doesn’t involve law enforcement at all. A proposed amendment to Columbus’ 2023 operating budget sets aside $1.2 million to pilot a nonpolice response program […]
NBC4 Columbus
Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school
Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YGe97r. Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YGe97r. Morning Forecast: February 10, 2023. Morning Forecast: February 10, 2023. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23.
Comments / 0