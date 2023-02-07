Read full article on original website
nccpdnews.com
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: SHOOTING INVESTIGATION IN HAMPTON GREEN TOWNHOUSES – NEW CASTLE
(New Castle, DE 19720) On Friday, February 10, 2023, at 5:58 p.m. officers from the New Castle County Division of Police and surrounding jurisdictions responded to the unit block of Deen Street in Hampton Green Townhouses – New Castle in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 15-year-old male victim inside a residence on Deen Street. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body and died as a result of his injuries.
firststateupdate.com
Pedestrian Struck And Killed Near Branmar Plaza Friday Night
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred last night in Wilmington. Officials said on February 10, 2023, at approximately 9:17 p.m., a blue 2017 Honda Accord was traveling southbound on Marsh Road approaching the intersection at Silverside Road. At the same time, a pedestrian was crossing Marsh Road walking from west to east. For unknown reasons, the pedestrian walked directly into the path of the Accord, which led to him being fatally struck in the area of Branmar Plaza police said.
15-year-old shot, killed in New Castle County, Delaware: police
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- A 15-year-old was shot and killed in Delaware on Friday night, the New Castle County Police Department said.The shooting happened on the unit block of Deen Street, which runs through an apartment complex off Wilton Boulevard.Police said the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.There's no word on any arrests, or what led to the shooting.
15-year-old suspect arrested for shooting at Delaware high school basketball game
MIDDLETOWN, DE – Police in Delaware have identified and arrested a teen suspect and an adult in connection with a shooting that took place at a high school basketball game this week. In connection with the discharge of a gun inside Appoquinimink High School during Monday night’s high school basketball game, the Delaware State Police have arrested Demetrius Lyn-Brown, 20, and a 15-year-old juvenile male from Middletown. The troopers responded to a report of a shot fired at Appoquinimink High School, located at 1080 Bunker Hill Road, Middletown, on February 6, at approximately 7:16 p.m. A fight had just occurred The post 15-year-old suspect arrested for shooting at Delaware high school basketball game appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
Harrington man facing multiple charges after late night traffic stop
HARRINGTON, Del. – A Harrington man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop late Saturday night. Delaware State Police say around 11:40 p.m., a trooper saw a Honda Civic speeding southbound on Coverdale Road, near Mill Park Drive. The trooper pulled the vehicle over, and identified the driver as 29-year-old Colby Camper. Camper did not have his license on him, and appeared “very nervous”, say police.
WDEL 1150AM
Update: arrest made in Wilmington shooting
A Harrington man faces charges in connection with a shooting in Wilmington. A 39-year-old gunshot victim was found late Tuesday night in the 700-block of North Union Street. He was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition. An investigation led to the arrest of 39-year-old Walter Caceras, who...
WDEL 1150AM
2 carjack attempts under investigation in Claymont
Delaware State Police are investigating two attempted carjackings within about five minutes in the parking lot of Wawa at Philadelphia Pike and Harvey Road in Claymont. At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, a 57-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman were returning to their vehicle when four suspects approached them. They tried to open the rear doors on both sides of the vehicle, but were not successful. One suspect also tapped on the passenger side window with a black handgun. The victims quickly drove away from the store.
Adult, two teens charged after stealing car from woman at Wilmington Wawa
WILMINGTON, DE – Police have arrested one adult male and two teens in connection with a stolen vehicle on Thursday outside a Wilmington Wawa. Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old Tyion George of New Castle, Delaware and two other teenagers yesterday after finding them in possession of a stolen vehicle. It was approximately 5:07 a.m. on February 9, 2023, when a 39-year-old Wilmington woman parked her white 2023 Kia Sportage rental car at the Wawa in Wilmington, located at 400 Wilson Road. A black 2020 GMC Terrain circled the parking lot and then stopped while the woman was inside the store. The post Adult, two teens charged after stealing car from woman at Wilmington Wawa appeared first on Shore News Network.
firststateupdate.com
Wilmington Police Investigating Yet Another Shooting, One In Stable Condition
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Union Street. Police located a 39-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when...
firststateupdate.com
Two Carjacking Attempted Within Five Minutes, Shots Fired
The Delaware State Police are investigating two attempted carjackings that took place in a Claymont-area Wawa parking lot Thursday night. Officials said the first incident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m., February 9, 2022, in the parking lot of the Wawa, located at 2621 Philadelphia Pike in Claymont. The investigation determined a 57-year-old female victim and a 28-year-old female victim who were traveling in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, parked their vehicle in the rear parking lot of the Wawa and entered the business. As they returned to the Jeep and entered it, they were approached by four unknown suspects. The suspects attempted to open the rear doors on both the driver’s side and the passenger’s side of the vehicle but were unsuccessful. One of the suspects then tapped a black handgun on the passenger side window. The victims were able to quickly drive off from the scene back to their residence. No one was injured.
firststateupdate.com
Police Identify Woman Gunned Down In Triple Shooting Saturday
Wilmington Police have identified the woman shot and killed on Saturday as Danielle Hallmon. Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 4:32 p.m. in the 300 block of East 23rd Street. Police located three gunshot victims; a 29-year-old female gunshot victim who was transported to...
Troopers Arrest Three Teens for Possessing a Stolen Car
Yesterday the Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old Tyion George of New Castle, Delaware and two other teenagers after they were found to be in possession of a stolen car. On […] The post Troopers Arrest Three Teens for Possessing a Stolen Car appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
abc27.com
One dead after Route 30 crash in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after they were involved in a crash on Friday, Feb. 10 on Route 30 westbound in Lancaster County. East Hempfield Township Police say at 10:30 p.m., officers, along with fire and EMS personnel, were dispatched to the area of Route 30 west and Centerville Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash with entrapment.
fox29.com
Two-car crash, vehicle fire leaves one man injured in Hunting Park, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is recovering in hospital after a car crash in Hunting Park early Saturday morning. Fire officials say at least two cars crashed near the intersection of Broad and Bristol streets around 4 a.m. One of the cars caught on fire, leaving behind charred remains. MORE HEADLINES:
WDEL 1150AM
WPD makes one shooting arrest while investigating a second
Wilmington Police have arrested 25-year old Jadeson Smith of Newark in connection with a shooting on Tuesday afternoon, February 7, 2023. Officers responded to the 800 block of West 10th Street around 1:30 p.m. and found a 27-year old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
2 teenagers shot in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood
Philadelphia police say two teenagers were shot on Friday night in the Old City neighborhood.
firststateupdate.com
15-Year-Old Charged With Stealing Vehicle, Resisting Arrest
Wilmington Police have arrested a 15-year-old and recovered a stolen vehicle. On February 3 at approximately 8:53 a.m., police officers on patrol in the 200 block of West 8th Street observed an occupied stolen vehicle. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which fled but was later located unoccupied. Police located the driver of the vehicle, a 15-year-old male, a short time later in the 500 block of North Madison Street. He attempted to flee but was taken into custody without incident.
phillypolice.com
Missing Juvenile – Nasyre Jones – From the 35th District
The Philadelphia Police needs the public’s assistance locating Missing Juvenile Nasyre Jones. Nasyre left his residence 56XX Ogontaz Avenue on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 8:00 p.m. his mother. The suspect whereabouts are in Center City. Nasyre is 12 years old, 5’2”, 130lbs, medium build, with brown eyes,...
Car catches fire after crash on Broad Street in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A car was left scorched and badly damaged after a crash Saturday morning in North Philadelphia.Police said crews were at the scene of the multi-vehicle crash just after 4 a.m. near Bristol and North Broad Streets.There were no major injuries reported, despite the extensive damage.It was not clear what led up to the crash.
Darby Man Charged With Shooting Philadelphia Cop
A 43-year-old Delaware County man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Philadelphia police officer, who is in stable condition after being rushed into surgery. Eric Haynes became the center of an investigation as officer Giovanni Maysonet and his unnamed colleague were conducting a vehicle investigation...
