Asheville, NC

City of Asheville prepares for a weekend of winter weather

Cold temperatures and possible snow are headed this way over the weekend. The US National Weather Service currently forecasts snow developing across the southern Appalachians late Saturday into Sunday. Significant snow accumulations are possible, especially across the northern mountains and higher elevations above 3500 feet. Uncertainty remains regarding exact snowfall totals.
