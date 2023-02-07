Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in OregonBeth TorresOregon State
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Mercy Corps helping victims after devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria, TurkeyEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
matadornetwork.com
13 Brunch Spots in Portland Where You Can Sip Mimosas With Your Friends All Afternoon
As one of most charming, and quirky, cities in the United States, Portland has become known as a great city to spend with friends or vacation with kids. With so family-friendly Portland restaurants, visitors and locals have plenty of options for dinner and lunch. But what about that all important meal of brunch – casual, fun, and all about the mimosas and pancakes? Yup, Portland has plenty to offer in this realm, too. Take your kids to the Portland art museum, then reward the whole crew with a Bloody Mary for mom and dad and French toast with piles of whipped cream for the kids. Or if you’re out with friends, grab a round of mimosas and a patio on the deck for a relaxing weekend afternoon. More of a morning person? Try these restaurants for the best breakfast in Portland.
thatoregonlife.com
Three Delicious Portland Restaurants Make Yelp’s Top 100 For 2023
Every year Yelp puts out a top 100 list of restaurants so you’ll always be up to date on the absolute best spots to eat in the United States. This year three Portland, Oregon restaurants made the cut for having mouth watering food that will make your taste buds explode.
tourcounsel.com
Eastport Plaza | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon
Eastport Plaza is a shopping center located in Portland, Oregon, in the United States. It is anchored by Century 16 Theatres, LA Fitness, and Walmart. Originally an enclosed shopping mall, construction began on October 20, 1959, and was carried out by the Anderson–Westfall Construction Company. It was one of...
matadornetwork.com
10 Essential Breweries in Portland, Oregon, AKA ‘Beervana’
Beer enthusiasts consider Portland the brewery capital of the United States – some people even call it Beervana. Clean water and the ideal climate conditions for raising hops have resulted in a steady stream of daring and delicious IPAs, imperial stouts, and sour out of Oregon, but Portland in particular has a brewery scene that anyone with an affinity for hops needs to experience. There are more than 80 breweries in Portland, making it one of the United States cities with the most breweries per capita.
hereisoregon.com
Another list of the best pizza places is out, and this longtime Portland favorite made the cut
Travel website Trips to Discover “tracked down the top-rated pizza joints in pizza-loving cities across the United States” to create a list of Best Pizza Joints in the United States. Yet again an old Portland favorite has made the list of the best of the best. Ken’s Artisan...
$150 cups of coffee sell out in one day at Portland coffee shop
It only took one day for a Portland café to sell out of a limited number of cups of coffee that each cost more than some people’s daily salary.
thatoregonlife.com
This Heavenly Bakery In Oregon Has Been A Local Favorite Since 1980
The Toll Gate Inn Bakery in Sandy, Oregon is a hidden gem that has been serving fresh baked goods and delicious comfort food to the local community since 1980. The bakery is located in the heart of Sandy and is known for their delicious baked goods that customers can’t seem to get enough of.
Oregon is the least romantic state in America, apparently
As the Day of Disappointed Partners (Valentine’s Day) draws near, the brands are sending out all the “studies” they can, in hopes that someone sees a headline and thinks, “Sure, that’s a thing a person could write about.”. This year, it’s a tie between Oregon...
oregoncapitalinsider.com
Portland’s next earthquake will hurt the unready
An earthquake like the one on Feb. 6 in Southern Turkey and Syria would bring devastation and death to the Portland region. The Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake is set to be much more violent than anything the San Andreas fault in California can deliver. Oregonians should be prepared, especially those living in cities.
Famed Portland goats let loose in protest of homeless sweep
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A herd of city goats well-known in Portland, Oregon, were temporarily set free Tuesday morning in what appeared to be an act of protest against a planned sweep of a nearby homeless encampment. The fence of the goats’ enclosure in north Portland was cut, allowing...
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top stories
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Feb. 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. President Biden gives Rose City a shout-out during State of the Union speech.
Geologist highlights Portland buildings at risk of collapse in earthquake
PORTLAND, Ore. — About 1,700 buildings have already collapsed during or after Monday's magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Turkey, and more damage is expected as aftershocks continue. The damage is a stark reminder of the impact expected from the next catastrophic earthquake in the Pacific Northwest. The Cascadia Subduction Zone...
KGW
BJ's Restaurant at Jantzen Beach closing down
PORTLAND, Ore. — BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Jantzen Beach is set to close permanently on Feb. 21 after 26 years in operation, the parent company confirmed last week. The company did not give a reason for the closure in a statement to KGW, saying only that the decision was "by no means an easy one" and encouraged customers to visit other BJ's locations in the area.
Woodshop fire at Roosevelt High School leads to evacuation, officials said
A small fire at North Portland's Roosevelt High School evacuated the school Friday afternoon, officials said.
Kohr Explores: Valentine’s Day on a budget at Goodwill Boutique
Valentine's Day is next week, but getting nice clothes and gifts for the holiday of love doesn't have to be a wallet-draining endeavor.
KGW team covering Portland homeless camp removal witnesses shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fight at a north Portland homeless camp led to a shooting late Tuesday morning. A KGW team was at the camp for a separate story and witnessed what happened. KGW reporter Blair Best and Photojournalist Ken McCormick saw a fight breakout between two men. One...
The Year Tri-Cities Flooded and This Oregon Town Was Wiped Out [PHOTOS]
During the winter months of 1948 Pacific Northwest Mountains received above-average snowfall. Scientists at the University of Washington estimated there was nearly 40% more snowpack than average. An unusual weather pattern had kept temperatures very cold into late May which prevented the snowpack from melting over time - like a normal year. State agencies became very concerned about the risk of flooding - especially if temperatures warmed too quickly, and issued warnings to cities and residents throughout Eastern Washington. Their concern was soon realized as the weather pattern changed bringing heavy rain and warm temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend of 1948. This caused a massive snowpack runoff which put enormous pressure on the Columbia River and surrounding tributaries – the Columbia reached 8 feet above flood stage in the Portland, Oregon area and caused flooding throughout Eastern Washington.
Portland readies for Louisiana-style Mardi Gras Ball, parade
For those looking for an "authentic" Mardi Gras party in the Pacific Northwest, the Mysti Krewe of Nimbus is hosting its annual Mardi Gras Ball in Portland on Saturday, Feb. 18.
KGW
Fight at North Portland ‘hot spot’ homeless camp culminates in shooting
A KGW crew was out the Willamette Boulevard homeless camp when the fight broke out. One man fell to the ground, then got up and hobbled away.
Comments / 0