Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
World Screen News
Creative Keynote: Emma Watkins
Emma Watkins, who rose to fame as a member of The Wiggles, told TV Kids Festival viewers about her new series, Emma Memma: Sing. Dance. Sign., as the virtual conference came to a close today. Watkins, whose keynote conversation with TV Kids’ Kristin Brzoznowski can be seen here, has been...
World Screen News
Super Channel to Debut New Black Watch Series
Super Channel will debut two new original docuseries from Winnipeg’s Black Watch Entertainment, including the true-crime cold-case show Finally Caught. The 26-part series tells the stories of cold cases that were solved over time when new evidence came to light, science evolved or new testimony brought them back to life, finally allowing the killers to be caught.
World Screen News
Fremantle’s Wreck to Debut in the U.S.
Wreck, a comedy horror from Fremantle’s Euston Films (The Sister, Dublin Murders), is slated to premiere in the U.S. on Hulu on March 1. The series takes place on a cruise ship, where 19-year-old Jamie infiltrates the 1,000-strong crew in a desperate race to find his missing sister, who worked aboard the same vessel and vanished midway through its journey.
World Screen News
Kidoodle.TV’s Streaming Edge
Brenda Bisner, chief content officer at Kidoodle.TV, revealed what’s driving its usage gains across multiple markets and platforms at the TV Kids Festival today. Bisner was interviewed by TV Kids’ Kristin Brzoznowski about the AVOD platform’s approach to “Safe Streaming” and how it has evolved over the last few years. You can view the session here.
