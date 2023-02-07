Read full article on original website
Free Carnival-Themed Family Game Night in Casper on the 17th
The Natrona County Prevention Coalition and Mercer Family Resource Center invite the. community to the 8th Annual Family Game Night on February 17th from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, 1701 E K St. Casper, WY 82601. They will be serving a free dinner: white...
Jeffree Star Has a Disco With Camels at Casper Based ‘Star Yak Salon’
There's living life and then there is living your best life. Jeffree Star has definitely been doing the later since moving to the Cowboy State. Jeffree recently posted a new video to his official TikTok account of him hanging out with his newly acquired camels, but in the most interesting way. He captioned the video:
Midwest School & Red Creek Elementary CLOSED, Virtual Learning Day
Due to current road closures, Midwest School and Red Creek Elementary will implement a temporary virtual learning day today. This message is for Midwest School and Red Creek Elementary only. No busses will run to or from Midwest School or Red Creek Elementary. All other NCSD schools and buildings are...
‘Bed Bath & Beyond’ in Casper Closing Permanently
Yet another store is closing in Casper's Eastridge Mall. Bed Bath & Beyond recently posted signs in and around the store that they are closing permanently. After speaking with store staff, there is no set date for when the store will close its doors for good, but it is estimated to be anywhere from one to two months.
Staind Frontman Aaron Lewis Coming to the Ford Wyoming Center
The Ford Wyoming Center recently announced that Aaron Lewis, lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist and founding member of the rock band Staind, is coming to Casper on Saturday, May 6th, 2023. The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page shared the concert news with a photo and a caption that read:. The...
New General Manager of Ford Wyoming Center Introduced at Casper City Council Pre-Meeting
Kirk Goodman was introduced as the new General Manager of the Ford Wyoming Center at the Casper City Council pre-meeting on Tuesday. Goodman is taking over for Brad Murphy, who served as the GM until his retired on January 13, 2023. "Under Mr. Murphy's leadership, the management contract has yielded...
Casper Rotary Donates Nearly $20,000 to Build New Bus Stop Shelters
On Tuesday night, the Rotary Club of Casper presented a check of nearly $20,000 to go towards the construction of two new bus stop shelters in Casper. Casper Rotary President Miami Sleep, as well as President-elect Dan Odell and Rotary member Anthony Martinez appeared before the Casper City Council to present their donation.
(PHOTOS) Round Building at Nichols and 1st Hit Last Night in High Speed Chase
The round building at Nichols and 1st Street in Casper was hit last night during a high speed chase (~3:45 a.m.). Jamie Purcell, the executive director at Wyoming Food for Thought, sent several photographs. She told K2Radio News that she believes the suspect is in custody. We will update this...
Non-Perishable Food Donation Will Get You Into Natrona County Library Book Sale for Free
The Natrona County Public Library is gearing up for its annual book sale, coming up on February 18. And now, the Friends of the Natrona County Public Library are offering free admission to the sale for those who donate a non-perishable food item. That's according to a Facebook post from...
Natrona County Arrest Log (2/8/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Casper Woman Pleads Guilty to Pointing Loaded Handgun at Another
A Casper woman appeared in Natrona County District Court today, Feb. 8, before Judge Daniel L. Forgey. Brook Catherine Wilson, born in 2003, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine of $10,000. In exchange for her...
Mild Weekend for Casper-Area; But a Chance of Snow Flurries Soon
The National Weather Service is saying Casper has a 46% chance of snow on Monday (less than a 1/2" possible). Midweek's chances of snow lessen; but with blustery winds. This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Windy, with a southwest wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Judge Sets Casper Man’s Bond at $100,000 Cash Only
Anthony Maico Hinton Kytzia, 26, heard 5 charges against him in Natrona County Initial Appearances from Judge Nichole Collier on Friday, Feb. 3:. 1. Aggravated Assault and Battery (with a knife), punishable by 10 years imprisonment. 2. Unlawful Entry, punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment. 3. Property Destruction, punishable...
Casper Man Who Crashed Into Building on Nichols & 1st Appears in Court
Jason Wolfe, 21, heard 3 charges against him in Natrona County Initial Appearances from Judge Nichole Collier today, Feb. 6th:. Eluding police officers, punishable by up to 6 months imprisonment and a fine of $750. Driving Under the Influence, punishable by up to 6 months imprisonment and a fine of...
Casper Man Charged With Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Entry, Burglary and 3 Misdemeanors
A Casper man heard 6 counts against him in Natrona County Initial Appearances from Judge Michael Christiansen today, Feb. 8. Michael Merrit, 50, was charged with the following:. 1. Aggravated Assault and Battery, punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment. 2. Unlawful Entry, also punishable by up to 10 years...
Casper Man Sentenced to 8 – 10 Years for Aggravated Assault, Burglary
A lifelong Casper resident who pointed a loaded M-16 rifle at a woman during a drug heist was sentenced to 8- to- 10 years imprisonment. Antonio David Harrington, born in 2002, was sentenced by Natrona County District Court Judge Kerri Johnson. Harrington was initially arrested in Colorado and brought before...
Casper Man Sentenced to No Less than 12 Years in Prison for Drug Conspiracy
A Casper man will spend 12- to- 15 years behind bars for drug charges. Xavier Preston Bynum heard the sentence from Judge Catherine Wilking on Thursday. District Attorney Dan Itzen said that the court has heard variations of Bynum's case through co-defendents as the charges are related to a "drug network."
