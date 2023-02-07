ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

‘Bed Bath & Beyond’ in Casper Closing Permanently

Yet another store is closing in Casper's Eastridge Mall. Bed Bath & Beyond recently posted signs in and around the store that they are closing permanently. After speaking with store staff, there is no set date for when the store will close its doors for good, but it is estimated to be anywhere from one to two months.
