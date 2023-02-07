Former Ala. detective gets life without parole for killing woman in 'love triangle gone wrong'

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old former police detective was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2021 shooting death of a woman who was reportedly having an affair with her common-law husband.

AL.com reports Alfreda Fluker received the sentence Monday, Feb. 6, after she was convicted in November for the murder of Kanisha Fuller and attempted murder of Mario White. White and Fluker reportedly worked together at the Birmingham Police Department as partners and they had been in a relationship for several years.

On Friday, April 10, 2020, at 11:51 p.m., officers from the Birmingham Police Department’s West Precinct responded to a home on the 3000 block of Pearson Avenue after receiving a shot spotter call about shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they reportedly found Fuller in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

During the investigation, police learned Fuller was inside an unmarked Birmingham Police Department car, which belonged to Fluker. Police said the shooting was "domestic in nature."

Birmingham Police said Fluker had been with the department for 15 years and was a detective on the Crime Reduction Team.

At a press conference, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith called the fatal shooting a "love triangle gone wrong."

According to AL.com, at her trial, Fluker said she did not want to kill Fuller or harm White.

She testified, "I wanted Mario to know to stop playing with me. I wanted him to respect me."

Fuller reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the head, arm, and leg.

AL.com reports Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr said following Fluker’s sentencing, "No one is above the law. We hope that this sentence today finally gives the victim’s family some peace."

