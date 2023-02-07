Read full article on original website
Related
seattleschools.org
1.23.23, Bagley’s Monday Message
This week we look forward to engaging our community by hosting prospective families and offering school tours. Students from our student council are acting as tour guides to show their pride and knowledge of Bagley with families. Our student council are also learning more about other student’s experiences by creating interview questions for students in younger grades. They want to know more about how younger students feel about friendships at school and what they need to learn best.
seattleschools.org
2/10 WMS Weekly Bulletin
This week was School Counselor Appreciation Week and I am daily reminded of how much our school counselors care for our students. They help students develop executive functioning skills, connect students and families to resources, and support them through the challenges of growing up with social media and more. We are grateful for Ms. McKinney, Ms. Pan, Ms. Weber, and Ms. Baker for their support!
Comments / 0