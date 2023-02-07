Read full article on original website
Temu Leverages the Best of PDD Holdings to Offer Consumers Best Deals
After two years of muted celebration, Tom is ready to throw his most over-the-top Big Game party ever. Helping him is Temu (pronounced tee-moo), an e-commerce platform whose name means “Team Up, Price Down” and features a mind-boggling variety of merchandise. Temu is the affordable shopping app that consumers are loving.
enewschannels.com
IMI SalesLeads Report: New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Projects Drop 36% in Jan. 2023 from Previous Month
(JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla.) — NEWS: IMI SalesLeads announced today the January 2023 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 130 new projects in January as compared to 177 in December 2022 in the Industrial Manufacturing sector.
waste360.com
Greif Announces Rebrand of Product Circularity Program
Delaware, Ohio - Greif is pleased to announce the rebrand of its product circularity program, now known as Life Cycle Services by Greif. Backed by one of the most comprehensive sustainability programs in industrial packaging, Greif has a proven history of helping customers meet and exceed their sustainability goals. This...
csengineermag.com
Caterpillar Showcases Equipment Innovation, Ease of Use Technologies, Convenient Service Options and the 2023 Global Operator Challenge at CONEXPO-CON/AGG
The stage is set for Caterpillar’s largest exhibit to date at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 where the company will highlight its latest products, services and technologies while paying tribute to those who build the world’s infrastructure. The company’s 70,000 ft2 (6,500 m2) outdoor demonstration arena will anchor the massive display known as Operator Stadium located in the expo’s Festival Lot.
The Things Industries Reaches 1 Million Connected Devices to Their LoRaWAN® Network Management Infrastructure
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- The Things Industries, a LoRaWAN® Internet of Things solutions provider, has reached the milestone of 1 million devices connected to their network server infrastructure - The Things Stack. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005478/en/ The Things Industries mass-scale LoRaWAN use cases are implemented across the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)
PYMNTS
Supermarkets Lose Personal Care Customers to eCommerce Competition
As consumers seek convenience, supermarkets lose personal care product sales to eCommerce, PYMNTS research shows. In an effort to retain their customers, brick-and-mortar grocers and big box stores are stepping up their wellness offerings. For instance, Target announced the expansion of its center-aisle wellness offerings Thursday (Feb. 9) with more items such as vitamins and deodorants.
highways.today
Bobcat invests $9.3m for Automated Press at North Dakota Manufacturing Plant
Bobcat invests $9.3m for Automated Press at North Dakota Manufacturing Plant. Bobcat Company, a global leader in the compact equipment industry, has completed a $9.3 million investment in punch press automation and press technology at its manufacturing facility in Gwinner, North Dakota, USA. The new press line, which recently began...
Segra International Awarded Cannabis Analytical Testing License
Segra International Corp., an agriculture technology company, announced the approval of its Analytical Testing License from Health Canada under the Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations. Segra’s Molecular Lab opened in 2017 to provide pathogen diagnostic testing and cultivar identification services for the company’s tissue culture facility. These services have become...
Fleet Owner
Geotab integrates with Cummins, adds curated data tool for fleets
An upcoming integration between Geotab and Cummins will enable over-the-air (OTA) updates for Cummins engine control units directly through Geotab’s GO9 device, the companies announced during Geotab’s Connect 2023 event in Orlando, Florida. During the event, Geotab unveiled Data Connector, an integrated intelligence tool designed to help fleets address rising operating costs and supply chain, talent, and regulatory pressures.
NASDAQ
Colony Harvest Cuts Stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (RPID)
Fintel reports that Colony Harvest has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.62MM shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. Class A (RPID). This represents 4.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.08MM shares and 6.10% of the company, a...
Zoho Unveils Unified Communications Platform, Launches New Collaboration Tech
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today unveiled its unified communications platform, Trident, as well as strengthened collaboration technologies to offer businesses easier ways to communicate across channels, reduce tool-ambiguity, and improve an organization’s overall digital adoption. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005114/en/ A look at all the main updates for Zoho Workplace. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Cost of Shipping is No. 1 Challenge for E-Commerce Merchants Today
This year's market concerns have shifted from supply chain disruptions and delivery delays to changing consumer spending habits thanks to rising inflation and a looming recession. But while 2023 might not be another year of e-commerce growth, it will provide merchants the chance to build more resilient businesses, find creative ways to acquire more customers and turn first-time buyers into lifelong brand advocates, according to a new Shippo report.
FPT Software and Anaplan Asia Pacific Partner to Enhance Enterprise Performance across Southeast Asia
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading technology and IT services provider recently entered a strategic partnership with business planning and decision-making platform Anaplan Asia Pacific. As Anaplan Asia Pacific’s regional integration partner, FPT Software sets to deliver cloud-based Enterprises Performance Management to businesses across Southeast Asia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005861/en/ The alliance expands Anaplan’s reach to new customer segments in FPT Software’s world-leading digital transformation portfolio throughout the Southeast Asia region. Businesses customers will be able to boost their performance with enterprise-wide planning, data collection and data analysis. Furthermore, through leveraging both sides’ capabilities, the partnership also focuses on promoting continuous collaboration among finance and operations departments.
Greenlane's Groove Launches 12 New Products
Greenlane Holdings, Inc.'s GNLN newest house brand, Groove, has launched 12 new products providing the market with simple, functional, and reliable ancillary products at an affordable price point. The CARA by Groove, which launched in Q4, is a quality concentrate pen at a value price. In addition to the launch of Groove, Greenlane plans to unveil additional new products at CHAMPS in Las Vegas starting February 8th. Upcoming launches include:
ctemag.com
CNC Software appoints new marketing director
CNC Software, LLC, the developers of Mastercam, announced that Liz Shovlin has joined the company as Marketing Director. Shovlin will lead efforts in support of the brand’s ongoing market expansion and to further develop the company’s position as a global leader in manufacturing technology. Shovlin comes to CNC...
takeitcool.com
Diesel Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “Diesel Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Diesel. Report Features Details. Product Name Diesel. Process Included Diesel Production From Fractional Distillation. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process: Process...
