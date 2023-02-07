MonitorBase launches new fintech enabling smaller lenders and even individual brokers to compete with big banks

Read full article on original website
Ariel Investments’ $1.45 Billion “Project Black” Fund Aimed To Help Minority Firms Become Fortune 500 Suppliers
Ariel Alternatives has closed its $1.45 billion Project Black fund, allowing it to help minority firms grow. The private equity business of Ariel Investments, Ariel Alternatives will use its inaugural fund to acquire minority owned businesses and help them become diverse suppliers for Fortune 500 companies. Ariel Investments, No. 1...
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
Exclusive: Simplifya And Shield Compliance Bring Critical Cannabis RegTech Market Data To Financial Institutions
Simplifya, a regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry, announced the availability of the Simplifya Market Guide for financial institutions working with Shield Compliance. Shield’s purpose-built Bank Secrecy Act and Anti Money Laundering technology platform enables banks and credit unions serving the cannabis industry to manage compliance, onboard clients, and deliver payment solutions with greater efficiency and value to the financial institution.
United Kingdom Home Insurance Consumer Research Report 2022: Price v Cover, Renewal v Switching, Big Brands v Small Brands
This report considers the current situation for those with home insurance policies in the. and explores type of insurance, criteria for choosing, i.e. price v cover, renewal v switching, big brands v small brands. Use and perception of price comparison sites, claims made and claims success, policy cancellations. It is...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Generative AI for proptech, cloud vendor shopping, cybersecurity fairy tales
Investors have taken notice: CB Insights reports that VCs poured $49 billion into AI last year, a 40% jump from the year before. The hype so far has largely centered on chatbots and avatars, but “AI’s emergence will cut through material use cases in real estate tech,” says Kunal Lunawat, co-founder and managing partner of Agya Ventures.
Businesses make thousands a year by sending emails to customers
Email marketing has become a vital tool for businesses to reach out to their customers and remind them of upcoming services or promote new offerings. With the advancement of technology, businesses are utilizing innovative strategies to maximize the benefits of email communication. Using email marketing tools like AWeber, businesses are able to maximize their opportunity to make a sale with customers.
PYMNTS
Supermarkets Lose Personal Care Customers to eCommerce Competition
As consumers seek convenience, supermarkets lose personal care product sales to eCommerce, PYMNTS research shows. In an effort to retain their customers, brick-and-mortar grocers and big box stores are stepping up their wellness offerings. For instance, Target announced the expansion of its center-aisle wellness offerings Thursday (Feb. 9) with more items such as vitamins and deodorants.
Zoho Unveils Unified Communications Platform, Launches New Collaboration Tech
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today unveiled its unified communications platform, Trident, as well as strengthened collaboration technologies to offer businesses easier ways to communicate across channels, reduce tool-ambiguity, and improve an organization’s overall digital adoption. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005114/en/ A look at all the main updates for Zoho Workplace. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Chinese tech giant Alibaba is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT
At this point, Apple might as well just go ahead and announce it is working on a ChatGPT rival. As reported by CNBC, Alibaba, the Chinese technology giant Alibaba has announced that it is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT, the conversational AI developed by OpenAI that has taken the tech industry by storm over the last few months.
cuinsight.com
Leaders in Lending | Ep. 95: CBA’s outlook on fraud, branches, and digitization
The investments in technology that banks and financial institutions are making today prepare consumers to manage their finances more meaningfully. Banks are approaching technology in terms of solving problems for their consumers and transforming the way that they use their financial services providers. But where else is digital banking taking us in the future?
crowdfundinsider.com
Payment Service Providers Aren’t Going Far Enough to Support Shift to E-Commerce: Report
A new insight report – The perfect payment partner? What merchants are looking for from their PSPs – from Banking Circle, the next generation technology-led Payments Bank, suggests that the services currently “offered by Payment Service Providers aren’t going far enough to support the shift to e-commerce.”
Crypto ATM Operator Cash Cloud Files for Bankruptcy
Crypto ATM operator Cash Cloud has filed for bankruptcy with at least 5,000 creditors. The firm, which does business as Coin Cloud, has assets between $50 million and $100 million, liabilities between $100 million and $500 million, and creditors numbering between 5,000 and 10,000, according to the Tuesday (Feb. 7) filing.
PYMNTS
Network International to Move Into Direct Merchant Acquiring in Egypt
Network International will launch a new payment acceptance solution for merchants in Egypt. The company announced on Thursday (Feb. 7) that it has received approval from the Central Bank of Egypt to launch its new “direct-to-merchant” service in the country, enabling businesses to accept electronic payments from their customers online and at the point of sale (POS) using a dedicated terminal or tap-on-phone technology.
37 million T-Mobile customers were hacked
(CNN) — T-Mobile said a “bad actor” accessed personal data from 37 million current customers in a November data breach. In a regulatory filing Thursday, the company said the hacker stole customer data that included names, billing addresses, emails, phone numbers, dates of birth, T-Mobile account numbers and information describing the kind of service they have with […] The post 37 million T-Mobile customers were hacked appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
SNDL Enhances Its Cannabis Retail Operations Via Conclusion Of Superette Group's CCAA Proceedings
SNDL Inc. SNDL announced that, in the context of the Superette Group's proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (the "CCAA"), it has successfully closed the transaction contemplated by the agreement of purchase and sale dated August 29, 2022 (the "APS") and the approval and vesting order issued by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) on December 20, 2022.
Bank of America: DeFi's Current Functionality Is Just Scratching The Surface
A report from Bank of America BAC highlights the current state of decentralized finance (DeFi) in the digital asset market, stating that despite the shift in focus towards projects with real-world functionality, DeFi's current offerings "barely scratch the surface." According to Coindesk, the report acknowledges that platforms like Gauntlet are...
pymnts.com
Chase to Expand Small Business Banking Workforce by 20%
Chase is expanding its small business banking workforce by 20% over the next two years. By hiring 500 small business bankers through 2024, Chase aims to expand its relationships with small business owners, help them navigate macroeconomic challenges and offer them access to deposit, credit and cash management products, the bank said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) press release.
NatWest to stop reserve-based lending for oil, gas projects
LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - British bank NatWest (NWG.L) said on Thursday it would immediately stop all reserve-based lending for new customers financing oil and gas exploration and extraction, before phasing it out entirely by the end of 2025.
fintechfutures.com
Arab Bank Switzerland taps InvestGlass for digital onboarding solution
Arab Bank Switzerland (ABS) has tapped Swiss sales and automation fintech InvestGlass for its customer onboarding and management solution. Borne out of 30 months of collaboration between the pair, Arab Bank will deploy InvestGlass’ customised end-to-end solution for its digital onboarding, client lifecycle management, portfolio management and client portal.
PYMNTS
Starlights Taps Zero Hash to Let Customers Buy and Sell Crypto
Financial operating system Starlight has turned to Zero Hash to help its customers trade cryptocurrencies. Starlight, which markets itself to web3 teams, announced the partnership with the B2B2C crypto infrastructure platform in a news release Thursday (Feb. 9). The company has embedded Zero Hash’s platform into its system to help...
