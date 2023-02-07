February 11, 2023 – The Charlotte Hornets tonight will honor Clarence D. Armbrister, President of Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU), as part of the season-long Social Justice Power Forward Program, an initiative launched this season by Hornets Sports & Entertainment. Armbrister, who is set to retire in June after a successful five-year tenure with the University, is the third of five individuals to be recognized this season for making a difference in the realm of social justice issues, powering through obstacles and pushing forward a positive impact. He will be recognized prior to the National Anthem and during an on-court presentation during the team’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

