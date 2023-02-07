Vector Structural Engineering is excited to announce that it’s opening a new office in Arlington Texas

Read full article on original website
Police respond to reports of shooting at Dallas County Health & Human ServicesRex Ravita IIDallas, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Texas Baptist Convention Receives $28 Million Estate GiftAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Legendary Restauranteur to Open Loop 9 BBQ in Grand PrairieSteven DoyleGrand Prairie, TX
Bevy Smith Heads to Dallas to Celebrate Big Thought's BIG NIGHTLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Motley Fool
Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Maren Morris to Headline Hometown of Arlington, Texas at The American Contender Tournament Finals on March 9
ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Joining a full lineup of entertainment at The American Western Weekend March 8-11 at Globe Life Field, Teton Ridge announced today that singer, songwriter Maren Morris will perform live following The American Contender Tournament Finals on Thursday, March 9, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005654/en/ Maren Morris (photo credit Rachel Deeb)
tourcounsel.com
Golden Triangle Mall | Shopping mall in Denton, Texas
Golden Triangle Mall is an enclosed, single-level shopping mall located at the intersection of Loop 288 and I-35E in Denton, Texas, United States. It contains seven current anchors, a playplace, and total leasable floor area of 764,719 sq ft (71,044.7 m2) total. The anchors are Ross Dress for Less, Conn's, H&M, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Fitness Connection, and Dillard's.
Arlington mobile pantry to deliver 1,200 pounds of food a week
The City of Arlington and Arlington Charities are launching a mobile food pantry to provide produce and other fresh food to neighborhoods considered “food deserts.”
New Brewery in the Works for North Richland Hills
Keyworth Brewing Co. will offer a place to hang with friends and family while enjoying a couple of brews.
New emergency department coming to southern Dallas medical center
DALLAS — A brand new emergency department will soon open at Methodist Charlton Medical Center in southern Dallas. Crews are busy assembling furniture, decorating spaces, and putting on the finishing touches on the hospital’s new emergency department. “We are so happy to be able to provide this kind...
virtualbx.com
Mansfield: H-E-B Breaks Ground on 118,000 Square Foot Store
Mansfield (Tarrant County) — H-E-B officially started construction on its Mansfield H-E-B store, which is set to open in spring 2024. At 118,000 square feet, the H-E-B store will showcase all the quality products and innovative services H-E-B customers have come to love and expect. The Mansfield H-E-B store...
Plano Leaders Discuss The Potential Of Developing A Biotech Hub
The city of Plano is currently exploring the concept of developing a biotech hub in the Legacy business district. On Feb. 3, the Plano Star Courier reported that the city is currently working on a public-private partnership that would see Plano’s Electronic Data Systems (EDS) campus transformed into a pharmaceutical manufacturing and research space.
keranews.org
Dallas health department plans HIV testing, vaccines at future Southern Dallas site
The satellite location will also have lab and chronic disease services in a part of Dallas County that needs more places to get health care. County officials approved the location and additional funding for the clinic on Tuesday. “This will be the first access clinic outside of the main one...
Fuel spill shuts down U.S. 75 in Plano
PLANO, Texas — A fuel spill shut down U.S. 75 in Plano and backed up traffic for miles as crews worked to clean it up Tuesday morning. Plano Fire-Rescue crews shut down the highway around 10 a.m. at Spring Creek Parkway. Crews allowed the HOV lane to get by, but the main lanes remained closed for about two hours, reopening around noon.
keranews.org
Why is Dallas paying $300,000 in interest and legal fees to settle a lawsuit? Good luck finding out
It would have been easy to miss on the Dallas City Council’s meeting agenda. And council members quietly agreed to pay about $300,000 to settle a lawsuit filed several years ago by a developer and a nonprofit the city has worked closely with to develop housing for low-income residents.
Voted best pizza around Fort Worth
It's National Pizza Day and our readers have spoken.
texasstandard.org
His passion is dancing. Now this local celebrity returns to jamming along a busy Arlington street
Right off Interstate 20 and large retail attractions, the roadway is normally busy. But Jaylan Ford made getting stuck in traffic less bleak. Ford had spent two years dancing near the Parks Mall at Arlington. The long, cement median became his impromptu stage. It didn’t take long for spectators to notice Ford’s head bobbing and fist pumping.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Neighbors Voice Concerns Over Downtown Irving Alcohol Sales
Neighbors voiced concerns Wednesday over an Irving City Council vote planned Thursday to expand alcohol sales in the Old Downtown Irving area. The change would allow up to 70% of sales in downtown restaurants to be alcohol. Restaurants are now required to sell more food than alcohol. Old Downtown Irving...
keranews.org
Fort Worth’s oldest airport counts on $170 million plan for continued growth, success
Nearly a century old, Meacham International Airport has catered to many — from airmail routes and passenger flights to a stop for Navy fighters and bombers during World War II. Today, it mostly serves private and business flights. Despite sometimes living in the shadow of its newer sister airports,...
'They came here to stay': Grocery store opens in southern Dallas food desert
A grocery store opened Tuesday morning in an area of southern Dallas known as a food desert. Food Basket opened at 3540 Simpson Stuart Road near Bonnie View Road.
cravedfw
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Brings In Stunning Seasonal Plates
The well-known Rare and Well Done experience at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is now even brighter with three delectable off-the-menu features. The award-winning steakhouse has added the following seasonal plates that guests will undoubtedly want to savor before they are gone:. Turtle Gumbo: Perry’s gluten-free filé gumbo made with...
Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker discusses police oversight, Aaron Dean trial and city's racial divide on policing
FORT WORTH, Texas — One of the most contentious issues in Fort Worth politics is how to improve policing. Fort Worth city council narrowly rejected a plan for a police oversight board in November. In December, the city watched as former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean was convicted...
Forney council member resigns to run for mayor
FORNEY, Texas — Forney City Council member Jason Roberson announced Wednesday morning he will be resigning from his seat on the council to run for Mayor in the May 2023 city elections. “In deciding to run for mayor, I really took time to consider one main question: Is there...
Several fires blamed on storms including an apartment fire in Fort Worth
A lot of Wednesday’s North Texas home and apartment fires have been blamed on storms and lightning strikes. One of the big ones was in Fort Worth where a two-story apartment building caught fire on Granbury Road
