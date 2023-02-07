Read full article on original website
Rubric Capital Management Cuts Stake in Golar LNG (GLNG)
Fintel reports that Rubric Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.35MM shares of Golar LNG Ltd. (GLNG). This represents 5.91% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.80MM shares and 6.19% of the company, a decrease in...
BlackRock Increases Position in EQT (EQT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 48.93MM shares of EQT Corporation (EQT). This represents 13.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 46.84MM shares and 12.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.47% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Woodline Partners Cuts Stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III - (ACDI)
Fintel reports that Woodline Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.29MM shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III - Class A (ACDI). This represents 4.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.91MM shares and 6.40% of the...
Woodline Partners Updates Holdings in First Light Acquisition Group Inc - (FLAG)
Fintel reports that Woodline Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.40MM shares of First Light Acquisition Group Inc - Class A (FLAG). This represents 9.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.98MM shares and 8.60% of the...
Australian Market Modestly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower in choppy trading on Monday, extending the losses in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying just above the 7,400 level, following the mixed cues from Wall Street on Friday, dragged by weak earnings reports or disappointing corporate updates by some major companies.
Lake Street Upgrades EMCORE (EMKR)
On February 9, 2023, Lake Street upgraded their outlook for EMCORE from Hold to Buy. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for EMCORE is $3.57. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 169.43% from its latest reported closing price of $1.32.
Dimensional Fund Advisors Increases Position in Enova International (ENVA)
Fintel reports that Dimensional Fund Advisors has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.22MM shares of Enova International Inc (ENVA). This represents 7.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 1.78MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in...
GATX Breaks Above 2% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) were yielding above the 2% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $109.39 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 2% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
M3 Partners Increases Position in California First National Bancorp (CFNB)
Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.78MM shares of California First National Bancorp (CFNB). This represents 8.02% of the company. In their previous filing dated May 26, 2022 they reported 0.77MM shares and 7.48% of the company, an increase in...
Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Declares $1.00 Dividend
Monolithic Power Systems said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 30, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share. At the current...
M3 Partners Increases Position in BankFinancial (BFIN)
Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.26MM shares of BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN). This represents 9.75% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.88MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Lsv Asset Management Cuts Stake in AMC Networks (AMCX)
Fintel reports that Lsv Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.53MM shares of AMC Networks Inc (AMCX). This represents 4.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.87MM shares and 6.08% of the company, a decrease in...
Torgerson Lance Cuts Stake in Civeo (CVEO)
Fintel reports that Torgerson Lance has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.38MM shares of Civeo Corp (CVEO). This represents 9.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated December 27, 2022 they reported 1.88MM shares and 12.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 26.61% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Validea's Top Ten Energy Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 2/12/2023
The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets. ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES INC (AMR) is a mid-cap...
Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/11/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. MKS INSTRUMENTS INC (MKSI) is a mid-cap value stock...
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SONO, WDAY, CYRX
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO), where a total of 11,073 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 1,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,400 underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Public Storage's 6.35% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series R Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark
In trading on Friday, shares of Public Storage's 6.35% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series R (Symbol: PSA.PRR) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.00), with shares changing hands as low as $18.01 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.27% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRR was trading at a 26.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.65% in the "Real Estate" category.
Little Movement Expected For Malaysia Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the three-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 25 points or 1.6 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,475-point plateau although it's likely to spin its wheels on Monday. The global...
The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLP) where we have detected an approximate $430.2 million dollar outflow -- that's a 2.6% decrease week over week (from 231,870,000 to 225,920,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLP, in trading today Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) is up about 0.6%, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) is down about 1.4%, and Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) is higher by about 1.4%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLP, versus its 200 day moving average:
Notable Friday Option Activity: CVX, COP, DASH
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total of 54,440 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,500 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
