Read full article on original website
Related
kiwaradio.com
Final Girls Basketball Rankings 1A, 2A And 3A
3 North Linn 19-1 3 4 Remsen St. Mary’s 20-1 4 Dropped Out: Exira-EHK (14) Dropped Out: South Hamilton (13) Dropped Out: Center Point-Urbana (14)
kilj.com
The Final Regional Pairings Released for Iowa Girls’ High School Basketball
Prep Girls’ Basketball- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released the regional pairings for Class 4A and 5A today and here are some of the local matchups for postseason play. In Class 4A Region 7, the Mt. Pleasant Panthers will be traveling to face off against Fort Madison...
kilj.com
Iowa Girls’ High School Rankings: Winfield-Mt. Union finishes the Regular Season Ranked 8th
Prep Girls’ Basketball- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released their final rankings of the season for Class 1A, 2A, and 3A today before the regional games get underway and the final rankings for Class 4A and 5A will be released next Tuesday, February 14th. None of the top teams lost their spot, but we did have some shakeups throughout the classifications.
kmaland.com
IGHSAU reveals Class 4A, 5A regional basketball pairings
(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released regional pairings for Class 4A and 5A. Find the full brackets linked here and check out the KMAland teams’ and their pairings below. CLASS 4A. The Class 4A tournament begins on February 15th with additional dates on the...
SBLive Iowa Top 25 wrestling team rankings (Week 9)
By Dana Becker | Photo by Matthew Putney The first of the two-part championship run is in the books in Iowa, as Waverly-Shell Rock, Osage and Don Bosco reigned supreme at the state dual championships. The Go-Hawks climbed out of the No. 3 seed to claim a third consecutive title in Class 3A, ...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Boys Basketball Poll Final Regular Season Edition
The final regular season basketball polls are out. Central Lyon finishes at #1 in the Class 2A poll with Western Christian at #6. MOC Floyd Valley takes the #3 spot in 3A with Remsen St Mary’s #7 in the Class 1A poll. CLASS 4A. Rank School W L. 1...
WATCH: Iowa Basketball Players 2-7-23
Connor McCaffery, Filip Rebraca, Payton Sandfort Tuesday Interviews
cbs2iowa.com
Snowfall totals for February 9th in eastern Iowa
Heavy snow fell in parts of eastern Iowa, while some areas didn't even see a flake. The heaviest snow fell out in Dubuque County where the airport reported 9" of snow as of noon. The nine inches fell in just FOUR hours and more snow is falling into the afternoon.
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Stuck in the store
LAMONI, Iowa — An Iowa grandmother’s recent shopping trip ended with a call to police. Carol Hyden told KCCI it was business as usual when she stopped by Dollar General one December afternoon. An employee was working the check-out and customers were in line to pay. But when...
kchanews.com
Another Mason City Woman Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize
For the second time within two months, a $300,000 lottery prize has been won with the same scratch game in north Iowa. The Iowa Lottery says Jessica Chambers of Mason City has won the 16th top prize in their “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Northside Liquor on North Federal Avenue in Mason City and claimed her prize Tuesday (01.31) at lottery headquarters in Clive.
KCRG.com
Snowfall totals for Thursday, February 9 winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa generally fell in the 2 to 5 inch range that we predicted ahead of the winter storm’s arrival, though an isolated higher band of totals centered on Dubuque county occurred. There, 6 to as much as 9 inches of very wet and heavy snow accumulated.
FINAL: System To Impact Iowa with Rain and Accumulating Snow Tonight Through Thursday.
A strong storm system will impact the forecast area starting tonight, maximizing Thursday morning and ending early Thursday afternoon, so read on for details... The strong storm front will begin to impact the southern Iowa with rain working in 4-6 pm this evening. The activity will continue to spread north and east through late tonight and as it does so, temperatures will cool with rain changing over to heavy wet snow overnight. Once Thursday hits, the low will be positioned off into Illinois which will put the east central and southeast zones in the best trajectory for light to moderate snow accumulations. Snow will begin to taper off across central Iowa Thursday mid-morning and eventually eastern Iowa by later Thursday morning. Then the focus will turn to a second pulse of energy that will start in northwest Iowa midday Thursday and as it slides east, flurries and brief snow showers are possible. Main impacts from the second pulse will be for northwest Iowa with visibility reduced at times due to falling snow and strong northwest winds.
x1071.com
Winter Storm Watch For The Entire Area
Forecasters have issued a winter storm watch for the entire area. The watch will be in effect from this afternoon through tomorrow night. According to the National Weather Service, the watch area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service reports that heavy snow is possible in the area with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph late Thursday morning. The conditions could cause hazardous travel conditions.
Two Iowa Hunters Kill Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes Because Mountain Lions Have 'No Legal Status' in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that two "lawfully licensed hunters" shot and killed a beautiful female mountain lion in Johnson County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that the rare mountain lion "never caused safety issues for residents or livestock." Mountain lions have "no legal status" in Iowa, so there is no law against killing them.
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
voiceofalexandria.com
Most popular girl names in the '00s in Iowa
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Iowa using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Cedar Rapids Man Wins BIG Money with Scratch Ticket
The state of Iowa has seen some huge paydays over the last week and we've got another one to add to the list. The month of February has been very kind to lottery players, especially those buying scratch tickets. I know it's only February 7 but just look at this:
Two Hunters in Iowa Bag Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes
Two hunters bagged an unexpected quarry in The Hawkeye State—an adult mountain lion. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told KCRG-TV9 that the lion was taken by two lawfully licensed hunters who were hunting for coyotes at night in Johnson County, near the town of Swisher. The mountain lion was reportedly an adult female that weighed 116 pounds.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska
LINCOLN — After years of trying, the Nebraska Legislature appears poised to pass a first step toward ending the twice-a-year tyranny of changing the clock. State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion again proposed keeping Nebraska on daylight saving time, if Congress and a third neighboring state join Nebraska in passing such a law. Legislative Bill […] The post Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Comments / 0