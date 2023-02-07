A strong storm system will impact the forecast area starting tonight, maximizing Thursday morning and ending early Thursday afternoon, so read on for details... The strong storm front will begin to impact the southern Iowa with rain working in 4-6 pm this evening. The activity will continue to spread north and east through late tonight and as it does so, temperatures will cool with rain changing over to heavy wet snow overnight. Once Thursday hits, the low will be positioned off into Illinois which will put the east central and southeast zones in the best trajectory for light to moderate snow accumulations. Snow will begin to taper off across central Iowa Thursday mid-morning and eventually eastern Iowa by later Thursday morning. Then the focus will turn to a second pulse of energy that will start in northwest Iowa midday Thursday and as it slides east, flurries and brief snow showers are possible. Main impacts from the second pulse will be for northwest Iowa with visibility reduced at times due to falling snow and strong northwest winds.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO