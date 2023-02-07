The Galaxy S23 Ultra may have been revealed, but a new deal on the S22 Ultra has just dropped and it’s far too good to pass up. Right now, you can get the flagship-specced phone with unlimited data, calls and texts on O2 for just £45 a month and only £19 to pay upfront. For the unlimited data with O2 alone, the contract is already worth it with extra perks like O2 Priority, but when you consider what the S22 Ultra has to offer, it’s a bargain when compared with other contracts.

1 DAY AGO