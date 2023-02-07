Read full article on original website
Related
TrustedReviews
This unlimited iPhone 14 Plus contract is a huge bargain
The iPhone 14 Plus allows you to get your mitts around a larger iPhone without paying full whack for a Pro model. At this price, you should strongly consider grasping one. Mobile Phones Direct is offering an iPhone 14 Plus with unlimited 5G data for £45 a month. The contract for two years on the Vodafone network requires an upfront cost of £39. The handset itself is £949 to buy outright, so you’re doing pretty well here.
TrustedReviews
The iPhone 14 has finally dropped to a far more tempting price
Just in time for the weekend, Amazon has dropped the price of the iPhone 14 making it much more of a tempting upgrade. If you’ve been hankering for a saving on the latest iPhone, then we’ve got the deal for you. Amazon has just chopped £55 off the RRP of Apple’s iPhone 14.
TrustedReviews
Trusted Recommends: The OnePlus 11 verdict is in
OPINION: We’re back again with another edition of Trusted Recommends, where we go through all the best products we’ve reviewed over the past two weeks. We’ve been lucky to test out a wide range of fantastic products over the last fortnight, from OnePlus’s latest flagship handset to a five-star Asus gaming keyboard, all of which earned our coveted Trusted Reviews Recommended badge.
TrustedReviews
How to change the screen resolution of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s stunning 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display is one of the highlights of the flagship, but that QHD+ resolution can have a negative impact on battery life. While it’s nice to appreciate true WQHD+ visuals at its full 3088 x 1440 resolution, it only really...
TrustedReviews
How to shoot 200MP images on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might have a 200MP camera on its rear, but it doesn’t take 200MP images by default. Here, we show you how to shoot full-resolution 200MP images with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Save big on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra SIM-free or with unlimited...
TrustedReviews
Ctrl+Alt+Delete: A ChatGPT-powered Bing could finally dethrone Google
Opinion: Google has been the unquestionable king of search engines for a long, long time now. According to Statcounter, Google took up at least 90% of the search engine market share in 2022. The second biggest search engine was Microsoft’s Bing, which only took up around 3% of the market.
TrustedReviews
The 256GB iPhone SE is now a total steal with this phenomenal deal
If you’re after an iPhone with stacks of storage on a cheap contract, this iPhone SE 2 deal could be for you. Mobile Phones Direct is currently offering an iPhone SE 2 with a whopping 256GB of internal storage on a 24 month contract for just £16 per month, with a small up front fee of £39.
TrustedReviews
Forget the S23 Ultra, this S22 Ultra deal is just far too tempting
The Galaxy S23 Ultra may have been revealed, but a new deal on the S22 Ultra has just dropped and it’s far too good to pass up. Right now, you can get the flagship-specced phone with unlimited data, calls and texts on O2 for just £45 a month and only £19 to pay upfront. For the unlimited data with O2 alone, the contract is already worth it with extra perks like O2 Priority, but when you consider what the S22 Ultra has to offer, it’s a bargain when compared with other contracts.
TrustedReviews
How to replace a Euro Cylinder lock
Whether you’re upgrading to a smart lock or simply have a stuck or broken lock, the Euro Cylinder is one of the most common lock types in the UK. Compatible with multi-point locks and sash locks, the Euro Cylinder is one of the most versatile lock types available. Part...
TrustedReviews
Metroid Prime Remastered is already discounted just days after its announcement
Nintendo surprised pretty much everyone this week by unveiling the long-awaited Metroid Prime remaster. During a news-packed Direct stream, Nintendo finally made the long-rumoured title official, and even put it up for sale immediately in digital form on the Switch eShop. But for an iconic title like this, many will...
TrustedReviews
DJI Mini 3 vs DJI Mini 2: What’s new?
In December, DJI updated its smallest consumer drone line with the DJI Mini 3. The drone came two years after DJI impressed us with its 4.5-star DJI Mini 2. So, what’s new?. We’ve narrowed down all the major differences between the DJI Mini 2 and the DJI Mini 3 so you can get a better idea of which one is right for you, along with whether it’s worth upgrading from the Mini 2.
TrustedReviews
You won’t believe Amazon’s secret deal on the Sonos Ray soundbar
The Sonos Ray is a brilliant low-cost option for much improved TV sound and we’ve never seen it this cheap. We’re not sure why Amazon isn’t screaming from the rooftops about this deal, but it is currently selling the Sonos Ray for just £229. That’s a full £50 off the £279 asking price. Or 18% if you prefer to do the maths that way.
Comments / 0