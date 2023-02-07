ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KOMU

Forecast: A Warming Weekend

The weekend starts with warming temperatures as Saturday's high temperature nears 50 degrees. Expect a sunny day with calm winds. Super Bowl Sunday looks even warmer with highs near 57 degrees. It'll be a great weekend to get outside and enjoy some unusually warm weather in February. Cloud cover starts...
KOMU

Forecast: Cooler Friday but warmer temperatures by this weekend

A cold front will move through tonight and bring cooler temperatures along with the potential for flurries tomorrow. Snow flurries are possible overnight along and south of I-70 and a light dusting is possible south of Highway 50. Most accumulation will stay in southern Missouri closer to Springfield. Aside from...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOMU

Forecast: Chilly and windy Thursday, great weekend weather ahead!

A rainy start to the day, but Thursday will become drier and windy. We have a great forecast for the weekend. Rain came to an end earlier this morning. Conditions will be breezy and trending partly cloudy for the rest of Thursday. Temps will be in the middle 30s during the morning, reaching the middle to upper 40s this afternoon.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Emergency repairs to be completed on Highway 63 over I-70 starting Sunday

COLUMBIA – One lane of southbound Highway 63 over Interstate 70 in Columbia will close on Sunday for emergency bridge repairs. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will close the lane starting at 8 a.m. Derek Lepper, MoDOT Central District bridge engineer, said crews will repair a plate on...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Last minute Super Bowl Shoppers flood grocery stores

JEFFERSON CITY- Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, grocery stores in mid-Missouri had swarms of people looking to pick up last minute items for their Super Bowl plans. Foot traffic ramped up at Schulte's Fresh Foods in Jefferson City. Employees like Richard Erhardt said that they have been busier than ever this weekend.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

City seeks funding for St. Charles Road sidewalk

COLUMBIA - Taking a walk along parts of St. Charles Road in northeast Columbia can be difficult. The section from the Clark Lane roundabout east to Demaret Drive has no sidewalk on the north side of the street, forcing pedestrians to walk through hilly yards or cross the busy street to the sidewalk on the south side.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Hickman, Rock Bridge wrestlers advance to district semifinals

Hickman and Rock Bridge girls wrestling will have one wrestler apiece compete in the semifinal round of the MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 tournament after earning wins Friday at Holt High School in Wentzville. Hickman's Taniyah Goolsby, competing in the 145-pound bracket, advanced with a pin in her quarterfinal match...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Jefferson City flies past Blair Oaks to complete the 2nd half comeback.

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City erase a 15-point second half deficit to defeat Blair Oaks 56-50. The Jays celebrated senior night before tipping off against the Falcons, honoring seniors Cole Heller, Tripp Maassen, Steven Samuels, and manager Aarush Deshpande. Jefferson City used points off of turnovers to give themselves an...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Curators approve five research projects for Columbia and Kansas City campuses

COLUMBIA - The UM System Board of Curators approved five multidisciplinary research projects Thursday at its meeting on MU's campus. The investments will be applied at MU and University of Missouri-Kansas City. Focusing mainly on agriculture and health, with an emphasis on clinical areas for autism treatment and dentistry, those...
COLUMBIA, MO

