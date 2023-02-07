Read full article on original website
Forecast: A Warming Weekend
The weekend starts with warming temperatures as Saturday's high temperature nears 50 degrees. Expect a sunny day with calm winds. Super Bowl Sunday looks even warmer with highs near 57 degrees. It'll be a great weekend to get outside and enjoy some unusually warm weather in February. Cloud cover starts...
Forecast: Cooler Friday but warmer temperatures by this weekend
A cold front will move through tonight and bring cooler temperatures along with the potential for flurries tomorrow. Snow flurries are possible overnight along and south of I-70 and a light dusting is possible south of Highway 50. Most accumulation will stay in southern Missouri closer to Springfield. Aside from...
Forecast: Chilly and windy Thursday, great weekend weather ahead!
A rainy start to the day, but Thursday will become drier and windy. We have a great forecast for the weekend. Rain came to an end earlier this morning. Conditions will be breezy and trending partly cloudy for the rest of Thursday. Temps will be in the middle 30s during the morning, reaching the middle to upper 40s this afternoon.
Morning rain to clear with wind and sun Thursday, great weekend weather after a cold Friday
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones presented the structure and operations of CPD. Jones emphasized a major challenge within CPD is an officer shortage.
Emergency repairs to be completed on Highway 63 over I-70 starting Sunday
COLUMBIA – One lane of southbound Highway 63 over Interstate 70 in Columbia will close on Sunday for emergency bridge repairs. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will close the lane starting at 8 a.m. Derek Lepper, MoDOT Central District bridge engineer, said crews will repair a plate on...
Last minute Super Bowl Shoppers flood grocery stores
JEFFERSON CITY- Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, grocery stores in mid-Missouri had swarms of people looking to pick up last minute items for their Super Bowl plans. Foot traffic ramped up at Schulte's Fresh Foods in Jefferson City. Employees like Richard Erhardt said that they have been busier than ever this weekend.
WATCH: Friday Night Fever Hoops Feb. 10, 2023
Jefferson City Jays improves its season home win streak to 9 with a win against Blair Oaks. Highlights for that game and more area games.
City seeks funding for St. Charles Road sidewalk
COLUMBIA - Taking a walk along parts of St. Charles Road in northeast Columbia can be difficult. The section from the Clark Lane roundabout east to Demaret Drive has no sidewalk on the north side of the street, forcing pedestrians to walk through hilly yards or cross the busy street to the sidewalk on the south side.
Jefferson City transit committee addresses driver shortage, combined routes
JEFFERSON CITY − Within one week, the JEFFTRAN lost three of its drivers, prompting immediate route changes. The Jefferson City Public Transit Advisory Committee met Friday to discuss ways to combat the shortage. Currently there are nine staff vacancies. That includes four full-time drivers, with another on medical leave...
Hickman, Rock Bridge wrestlers advance to district semifinals
Hickman and Rock Bridge girls wrestling will have one wrestler apiece compete in the semifinal round of the MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 tournament after earning wins Friday at Holt High School in Wentzville. Hickman's Taniyah Goolsby, competing in the 145-pound bracket, advanced with a pin in her quarterfinal match...
HIGHLIGHTS: Southern Boone beats Hallsville 54-47 in close back and forth game
Chloe Bukowsky's 17 points led Southern Boone to beat Hallsville 54-47.
Jefferson City flies past Blair Oaks to complete the 2nd half comeback.
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City erase a 15-point second half deficit to defeat Blair Oaks 56-50. The Jays celebrated senior night before tipping off against the Falcons, honoring seniors Cole Heller, Tripp Maassen, Steven Samuels, and manager Aarush Deshpande. Jefferson City used points off of turnovers to give themselves an...
HIGHLIGHTS: Jefferson City flies past Blair Oaks
Jays come back from a 15-point deficit to defeat the Falcons 56-50.
HIGHLIGHTS: Glasgow rolls past Community 92-42
Glasgow's Edris Hamilton led the attack with 24 points.
Curators approve five research projects for Columbia and Kansas City campuses
COLUMBIA - The UM System Board of Curators approved five multidisciplinary research projects Thursday at its meeting on MU's campus. The investments will be applied at MU and University of Missouri-Kansas City. Focusing mainly on agriculture and health, with an emphasis on clinical areas for autism treatment and dentistry, those...
HIGHLIGHTS: New Franklin roll past Sturgeon with a 54-23 victory
New Franklin's Lily Chitwood and Carly Dorson both score 17 points in a win.
Jefferson City police welcome new K-9 Micky after unexpected loss of K-9 Drax
JEFFERSON CITY − Following the unexpected death of K-9 officer Drax, the Jefferson City Police Department is welcoming the addition of its new K-9 officer, Micky. Micky, a dark sable German Shepherd, was born in January 2022 in the Czech Republic. He came to the United States last month and joined the JCPD K-9 program this week.
HIGHLIGHTS: New Franklin Boys beats Sturgeon 49-41
New Franklin holds a lead the whole game and come out with a win.
HIGHLIGHTS: Helias spoils Tolton's senior night 68-57
Logan Hillman was the leading scorer for Helias with 22 points.
