Sculptor Harness, author O’Neal to be inducted into Carthage's Arts Walk of Fame

inforney.com
Tyler Junior College to host Arbor Day tree-planting
Tyler Junior College, the City of Tyler and the Tyler Trees Committee are joining forces for an Arbor Day tree-planting from 10 a.m. to noon Friday on the TJC central campus. “Many of the beautiful, old trees on our main campus were damaged and lost during last year’s winter freeze and spring storms,” said Lauren Tyler, TJC director of student life. “We’re inviting the community to join us in planting new trees on Jenkins Lawn.”
inforney.com
East Texas Men In Harmony starts annual Valentine’s Day fundraiser
The East Texas Men In Harmony have started taking orders for its annual Singing Valentines fundraiser, the biggest of the year. This fundraiser provides funds that help to pay for the music, coaching, website expense, as well as traveling expenses for the director and odds and ends expenses that come along during the year, according to East Texas Men in Harmony Barbershop Chorus Vice President of Publicity and Marketing Melanie Baxter Black.
Tyler, Texas Has Gotten So Big That We Need Another One of These
It’s incredible to see how much Tyler, Texas has grown in the past few years. Some people feel like the growth is a good thing as there are more things to do and more jobs in our area. Although some people hate the change and are tired of the traffic due to new businesses that we see on Broadway Ave. But after a recent shopping trip with my wife this past weekend and overhearing another conversation, I am sure that Tyler is big enough to support another Target location.
Your New Favorite Place to Shop is Back in Gilmer, Texas This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do, I can't recommend this place enough. Y'all it's BACK. 80 Acre Market is THIS weekend, February 10 through 12 in Gilmer, Texas. There's a great chance I'll see ya there. I went for the first time back in December of 2021 and it was hands down one of the most delightful food-filled, fun, and shopping experiences I've ever had.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview women’s shelter receives $26,000 donation
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. The Kilgore Police Department’s investigators are revisiting a December 2000 case where a woman’s body was found but her identity was never discovered. Tyler ISD survey shows 30 classes require aide support due to size. Updated: 3 hours...
inforney.com
Swimming to State: Tyler Legacy Wet Raiders heading to Austin
Sparked by gold, silver and bronze finishes, the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders placed second at regionals and qualified an individual and a relay to the Class 6A UIL Swimming & Diving Meet. Qualifying for the state meet are Will Tanksley in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 free relay team...
inforney.com
McClellan: Time to celebrate, as column marks 53 years
It’s time for a celebration. On this day, 53 years ago, “From My Kitchen” first appeared in print — in the Longview News-Journal. Never in my wildest imagination did I dream that I would be visiting with you or anyone else through this column for so many years. Now let’s face facts, it could have been your mother, grandmother, great-grandmother or someone else who was around so many years ago. Most of you were probably just a twinkle in your mother’s eyes.
inforney.com
Class 5A: Longview's Hale earns football all-state honors
Longview's Jalen Hale, who hauled in 50 passes and scored 16 total touchdowns as a senior during the Lobos' 14-1 campaign, earned first team honors with the release of the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Football Team on Thursday. Teammates' Taylor Tatum at running back, Ta'Darion Boone at linebacker...
Have You Tried the Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas? SO GOOD.
East Texas has become much more diverse when it comes to different "genres" of food options. And this amazing Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas is a case in point. I'll never stop being a fan of the traditional East Texan and Southern food we've always known and loved. At the same time, I can have a bit of an adventurous tendency when it comes to trying new flavors. It was in 2019 when a culinary jaunt first took me and my friend to Kilgore where we discovered Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant.
Extremely Rude Customer Behavior at Fuzzy’s Taco in Tyler, TX
A local woman had much praise for the Fuzzy's Taco staff after she witnessed them deal with some extremely rude customers during her visit to the Troup Highway location in Tyler, Texas. So here's what happened according to her post:. A woman named Sarah was sitting at the bar at...
Kilgore ISD recognizes first all-Black basketball starting lineup
KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore recognized a special group of men who made basketball history for the city 50 years ago during a basketball game Tuesday evening. For Derek Winkley, basketball is more than just a sport. "It's everything that you can mix in and then friendship, long lasting friendship,"...
Why Aren’t Fans Allowed at Tonight’s Tyler High School Basketball Game?
Why are no fans going to be allowed to attend the Tyler, Texas basketball game between the Tyler High School Lions and Texarkana's Texas High?. A post shared on the Tyler ISD Athletics Facebook page announced that no fans would be allowed to be in attendance, at least in person, at tonight's 7 p.m. basketball game between Texas High in Texarkana, Texas, and the Tyler High School Lions.
KLTV
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A representative of the corporate office of Chick-Fil-A has confirmed the location at Broadway Crossing will be relocated. Though they would not say where the new location would be, the company has obtained a permit for 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is across the street and just south of the current location.
inforney.com
Unique general store in Tyler to hold ribbon cutting Friday
Pine & Rose Mercantile, which opened in June of last year, is set to hold its ribbon cutting on Friday in Tyler. Owner Caroline Gage, who shares a space with Cut Beef and Gotta Graze, said she is excited to open in that location. “I love visiting other towns and...
inforney.com
Class 4A Football: Carthage, Lindale, Chapel Hill, Kilgore players earn top honors
Carthage’s unbeaten run to a ninth state championship for the program earned the Bulldogs two top honors and numerous selections overall with the release of the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A State Football Team. Bulldog quarterback Connor Cuff was named Offensive Player of the Year, and Scott...
Is an East Texas Native & Oscar Winner Joining the Yellowstone Universe?
Longview, TX High School graduate Matthew McConaughey is reportedly in talks to join the ever-expanding Yellowstone universe. The Oscar winner would be another massive star to find a home in Taylor Sheridan's television world. According to a report from PEOPLE, there are talks about this happening after Kevin Costner leaves,...
Susan Robinson Jewelry closing their doors after almost 40 years, Chick-fil-A to open in same location
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — After nearly four decades in business, Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry will be closing its doors and a new fast food chain will be opening in the same location, employees say. According to a press release, the owner will be retiring and all inventory will be discounted and sold. Once all their […]
KLTV
Tyler man wins on Wheel of Fortune
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas native David Maberry has put Tyler on the map after appearing on “Wheel of Fortune” on Feb. 2. He won $73,057 on the game show. Included in that prize is a trip to Aruba and a new Mercedes Benz CLA 250 that David, his wife Julie and their kids will enjoy.
Tornadoes Possible This Afternoon Across Deep East Texas
Meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma are putting out the alert that an outbreak of severe weather is possible across parts of the South over the next several days. Damaging straight-line winds, hail, and tornadoes are all in the mix. In their latest advisories, forecasters are anticipating...
Henderson High School alumnus returns to become head football coach
HENDERSON, Texas — Editor's Note: Video not related to story, originally aired on Oct. 3, 2022. Henderson ISD announced a new head football coach for Henderson High School at a special board meeting Tuesday. Starting Monday, Clay Baker returns to his alma mater to become a full time coach...
