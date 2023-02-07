ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

Paul Skenes becomes the latest LSU baseball player to pledge NIL money to charity

LSU right-hander Paul Skenes has decided to use his image for a cause close to his heart. Skenes, a transfer from the Air Force Academy, announced on Wednesday night that he will pledge $10 for every strikeout to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military and first responders who have died or been disabled.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana State Capitol to be lit in purple and gold Saturday in honor of LSU Women's Basketball Team

The Louisiana State Capitol will be celebrating LSU's Tigers this weekend. June Peay, spokesperson for the Office of the Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives, said the top of the Capitol will be lit in purple and gold to commemorating the LSU Women's Basketball Team's undefeated record, while cheering on Head Coach Kim Mulkey and the Tigers as they face No. 1 South Carolina Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

High schools: Check out Friday's basketball, golf results

SCORING: EPISCOPAL: Callahan 14, Rosas 11, McMains 5, Clark 4, Parker 2, McMains 2; DUNHAM: Haven 16, Levy 14, Lavergne 8, Rapola 6, Augustus 4, Warton 3, Olivier 2. 3-POINT GOALS: Episcopal: 5: Callahan 2, Rosas 2, McMains 1; Dunham: 5: Levy 2, Lavergne 1, Haven 1, Warton 1. Records:...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA

Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
HOUMA, LA
theadvocate.com

Photos: Krewe of Artemis

The Krewe of Artemis rolled through downtown Baton Rouge delivering another year of their parade for people of all ages. Families filled the streets for the Mardi Gras event.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana newsmakers: 2 among new partners elected at Jones Walker LLP

Carmen Rodriguez and Jessica Allain were among eight new partners elected at Jones Walker. Both are members of the firm’s Litigation Practice Group in the Lafayette office. Rodriguez’s practice includes admiralty, commercial litigation, administrative law, telecommunications, environmental and toxic tort litigation, insurance coverage and fraud matters. She earned...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Eunice, February 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

EUNICE, LA
theadvocate.com

Steamrollers LSU, South Carolina set to collide in matchup of No. 1 and No. 3

LSU has spent much of the season taking down opponents like a steamroller, but now the No. 3 Tigers face one coming in the opposite direction in No. 1 South Carolina. When the last two unbeaten Division I teams collide at Colonial Life Arena at 1 p.m. Sunday in Columbia, South Carolina, in front of an 18,000-strong crowd it will be the first time the Tigers are an underdog.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Midland claims comeback win over ESA in Cajundome Classic

There isn’t much time left for ESA to make the improvements necessary to achieve their ambitions of a deep playoff run this season. The Falcons fell to Midland 51-48 despite leading by as much as 15 in the first half and 21 points from Jacob Vilar on Saturday. “We...
MIDLAND, LA
theadvocate.com

Cajuns near perfect in season-opening win over Lafayette

UL softball coach Gerry Glasco has seen first-game jitters before and he hoped his Ragin’ Cajuns could avoid it in Friday’s season opener against Lafayette College at Lamson Park. They answered that challenge with flying colors in a dominating 12-0 win in five innings over the Leopards. “I’m...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Girls basketball: Scotlandville edges Liberty to claim district title

Scotlandville junior guard Kamiera McDonald scored six points in the fourth quarter, including a key 3-pointer, to help lift the Hornets to a 48-47 victory over host Liberty on Friday night in girls basketball action. Scotlandville (20-8) won the District 4-5A title with a 5-0 record. Liberty (17-9, 4-1) battled...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU women’s basketball top regular-season matchups; how LSU-South Carolina match up

Dec. 30, 1977 * No. 4 LSU 86, No. 2 Delta State 76. In the Sugar Bowl Classic in New Orleans, the LSU women’s program (then nicknamed the Ben-Gals) took on Delta State, one of the early powerhouses of women’s college basketball, at the Superdome. LSU’s potent post duo of Maree Jackson and Julie Gross poured in 29 and 24 points, respectively, in the big win.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Shrimp po-boy, oxtails and buffalo chicken pizza: Best things we ate this week

Shrimp po-boy at Cork’s Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp. The brothers behind Cou-Yon’s barbecue recently opened a fried seafood restaurant on Government Street. Cork’s has a simple menu — it’s basically fried fish or shrimp platters, po-boys or crawfish etouffee — and attentive service. The po-boy was overstuffed with good-sized, quality shrimp that were well-fried. It was served on toasted Gambino’s French bread, which was a nice touch.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Law firm moves out of Oil Center office to River Ranch

The full-service law firm of Liskow & Lewis APLC has moved out of its longtime Oil Center location to an office in River Ranch. The firm, which had been at the office at 822 Harding Ave. since at least 1995, has moved to 1200 Camellia Blvd., officials announced this week. It dates back to its founding in 1935 in Lake Charles before it opened a Lafayette office in 1962.
LAFAYETTE, LA

