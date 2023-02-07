Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theadvocate.com
Paul Skenes becomes the latest LSU baseball player to pledge NIL money to charity
LSU right-hander Paul Skenes has decided to use his image for a cause close to his heart. Skenes, a transfer from the Air Force Academy, announced on Wednesday night that he will pledge $10 for every strikeout to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military and first responders who have died or been disabled.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana State Capitol to be lit in purple and gold Saturday in honor of LSU Women's Basketball Team
The Louisiana State Capitol will be celebrating LSU's Tigers this weekend. June Peay, spokesperson for the Office of the Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives, said the top of the Capitol will be lit in purple and gold to commemorating the LSU Women's Basketball Team's undefeated record, while cheering on Head Coach Kim Mulkey and the Tigers as they face No. 1 South Carolina Sunday.
theadvocate.com
LSU's freshman softball pitcher debuts with a one-hit shutout vs. Oregon State
LSU freshman Sydney Berzon’s college debut in the circle turned into a special one. Berzon pitched a one-hit shutout in a 12-0 victory against No. 19 Oregon State at the round-robin LSU Invitational on Saturday at Tiger Park. Berzon, a two-time high school All-American and Tennessee Gatorade Player of...
theadvocate.com
High schools: Check out Friday's basketball, golf results
SCORING: EPISCOPAL: Callahan 14, Rosas 11, McMains 5, Clark 4, Parker 2, McMains 2; DUNHAM: Haven 16, Levy 14, Lavergne 8, Rapola 6, Augustus 4, Warton 3, Olivier 2. 3-POINT GOALS: Episcopal: 5: Callahan 2, Rosas 2, McMains 1; Dunham: 5: Levy 2, Lavergne 1, Haven 1, Warton 1. Records:...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA
Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
theadvocate.com
Photos: Krewe of Artemis
The Krewe of Artemis rolled through downtown Baton Rouge delivering another year of their parade for people of all ages. Families filled the streets for the Mardi Gras event.
theadvocate.com
See where LSU Tigers are ranked in first reveal of NCAA women's tournament top 16 seeds
The NCAA women’s basketball selection committee revealed its top 16 seeds for the NCAA tournament Thursday night, with the LSU Tigers coming in as the No 5 overall seed. LSU’s seeding placed the Tigers as the No. 2 seed in Seattle regional 4 behind top-seeded Connecticut. South Carolina,...
theadvocate.com
Acadiana newsmakers: 2 among new partners elected at Jones Walker LLP
Carmen Rodriguez and Jessica Allain were among eight new partners elected at Jones Walker. Both are members of the firm’s Litigation Practice Group in the Lafayette office. Rodriguez’s practice includes admiralty, commercial litigation, administrative law, telecommunications, environmental and toxic tort litigation, insurance coverage and fraud matters. She earned...
Eunice, February 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The East Beauregard High School basketball team will have a game with St. Edmund Catholic School on February 10, 2023, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
theadvocate.com
Steamrollers LSU, South Carolina set to collide in matchup of No. 1 and No. 3
LSU has spent much of the season taking down opponents like a steamroller, but now the No. 3 Tigers face one coming in the opposite direction in No. 1 South Carolina. When the last two unbeaten Division I teams collide at Colonial Life Arena at 1 p.m. Sunday in Columbia, South Carolina, in front of an 18,000-strong crowd it will be the first time the Tigers are an underdog.
evangelinetoday.com
Homecoming: Vidrine native, SHS alum Aguillard accepts coaching gig
VILLE PLATTE — When you’re young, the dream is always to get away from where you grew up. Especially if you live in a small town, the journey of life often takes you to different destinations in an attempt to find yourself. In most cases, your heart ultimately...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana and USM fought for 1st place in a packed house. Here's how things played out.
The UL Ragin’ Cajuns’ 10-game winning streak came to an end with a 82-71 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Thursday at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The game was played before the fifth largest crowd in Southern Miss history - 8,097. The game was...
theadvocate.com
Midland claims comeback win over ESA in Cajundome Classic
There isn’t much time left for ESA to make the improvements necessary to achieve their ambitions of a deep playoff run this season. The Falcons fell to Midland 51-48 despite leading by as much as 15 in the first half and 21 points from Jacob Vilar on Saturday. “We...
theadvocate.com
Cajuns near perfect in season-opening win over Lafayette
UL softball coach Gerry Glasco has seen first-game jitters before and he hoped his Ragin’ Cajuns could avoid it in Friday’s season opener against Lafayette College at Lamson Park. They answered that challenge with flying colors in a dominating 12-0 win in five innings over the Leopards. “I’m...
theadvocate.com
Girls basketball: Scotlandville edges Liberty to claim district title
Scotlandville junior guard Kamiera McDonald scored six points in the fourth quarter, including a key 3-pointer, to help lift the Hornets to a 48-47 victory over host Liberty on Friday night in girls basketball action. Scotlandville (20-8) won the District 4-5A title with a 5-0 record. Liberty (17-9, 4-1) battled...
theadvocate.com
LSU women’s basketball top regular-season matchups; how LSU-South Carolina match up
Dec. 30, 1977 * No. 4 LSU 86, No. 2 Delta State 76. In the Sugar Bowl Classic in New Orleans, the LSU women’s program (then nicknamed the Ben-Gals) took on Delta State, one of the early powerhouses of women’s college basketball, at the Superdome. LSU’s potent post duo of Maree Jackson and Julie Gross poured in 29 and 24 points, respectively, in the big win.
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU women's 'ridiculous' success says S. Carolina needs to win while it can
On ESPN, they’re calling it the women’s basketball Super Bowl. The hyperbole for once isn’t all that heavy-handed. A matchup with the gross tonnage of No. 3 LSU at No. 1 South Carolina doesn’t come around very often. Especially this deep into the regular season with two teams that are the nation’s last unbeatens standing.
theadvocate.com
Bank of St. Francisville buys Jefferson Highway property for $2.2 million
The Bank of St. Francisville has purchased a 1.7-acre tract of land near the intersection of Interstate 12 and Jefferson Highway for $2.2 million and plans to build its main Baton Rouge branch on the site. The bank bought the land at 9029 Jefferson from Jefferson Highway Development LLC in...
theadvocate.com
Shrimp po-boy, oxtails and buffalo chicken pizza: Best things we ate this week
Shrimp po-boy at Cork’s Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp. The brothers behind Cou-Yon’s barbecue recently opened a fried seafood restaurant on Government Street. Cork’s has a simple menu — it’s basically fried fish or shrimp platters, po-boys or crawfish etouffee — and attentive service. The po-boy was overstuffed with good-sized, quality shrimp that were well-fried. It was served on toasted Gambino’s French bread, which was a nice touch.
theadvocate.com
Law firm moves out of Oil Center office to River Ranch
The full-service law firm of Liskow & Lewis APLC has moved out of its longtime Oil Center location to an office in River Ranch. The firm, which had been at the office at 822 Harding Ave. since at least 1995, has moved to 1200 Camellia Blvd., officials announced this week. It dates back to its founding in 1935 in Lake Charles before it opened a Lafayette office in 1962.
Comments / 0