Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gabriella Mass Davis (Wanda) is a Tylerite who loves music and singing.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in TylerKristen WaltersTyler, TX
Mineola Texas Sesquicentennial Black History celebration presents a FREE concert with native Ruthie FosterTour Tyler TexasMineola, TX
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation and the Texas African American Museum partnered with ET Red CrossTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Artwork and puzzle designed on Trayvon Martin heavenly birthday on this February 5, 2023Tour Tyler TexasSanford, FL
Related
KLTV
Tyler ISD survey shows 30 classes require aide support due to size
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An annual survey shows 30 Tyler ISD elementary classes exceed the 22:1 student-to-teacher ratio mandated by the state. All 30 classes of those classes have a teacher aide, which is required by law. The survey was discussed at the Tyler ISD board workshop meeting Thursday morning.
inforney.com
Unique general store in Tyler to hold ribbon cutting Friday
Pine & Rose Mercantile, which opened in June of last year, is set to hold its ribbon cutting on Friday in Tyler. Owner Caroline Gage, who shares a space with Cut Beef and Gotta Graze, said she is excited to open in that location. “I love visiting other towns and...
inforney.com
East Texas Men In Harmony starts annual Valentine’s Day fundraiser
The East Texas Men In Harmony have started taking orders for its annual Singing Valentines fundraiser, the biggest of the year. This fundraiser provides funds that help to pay for the music, coaching, website expense, as well as traveling expenses for the director and odds and ends expenses that come along during the year, according to East Texas Men in Harmony Barbershop Chorus Vice President of Publicity and Marketing Melanie Baxter Black.
KLTV
East Texas Food Bank holds emergency food distribution in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you had to throw out the food in your fridge last week, you’re not alone. After the ice storm, power outages and debris cleanup are hitting East Texans in the wallet, not to mention the high cost of replacing food. But today, relief came...
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview women’s shelter receives $26,000 donation
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. The Kilgore Police Department’s investigators are revisiting a December 2000 case where a woman’s body was found but her identity was never discovered. Tyler ISD survey shows 30 classes require aide support due to size. Updated: 3 hours...
inforney.com
Sculptor Harness, author O’Neal to be inducted into Carthage's Arts Walk of Fame
CARTHAGE — It will be a gala-like, all-star evening Feb. 17 when the annual Carthage Arts Walk of Fame holds the second annual induction ceremony. Honorees this year are sculptor Bob Harness and historian and author Bill O’Neal, according to Cindy Deloney, executive director of Carthage Main Street.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: A look at past, present of gospel music in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — What originated inside Black American churches has now graced the stages of mainstream award shows. East Texas has its share of gospel musicians, both past and present that have impacted the region. Ralph E. Caraway Sr., senior pastor at St. Louis Baptist Church in Tyler, said...
inforney.com
Swimming to State: Tyler Legacy Wet Raiders heading to Austin
Sparked by gold, silver and bronze finishes, the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders placed second at regionals and qualified an individual and a relay to the Class 6A UIL Swimming & Diving Meet. Qualifying for the state meet are Will Tanksley in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 free relay team...
scttx.com
It’s Time to Plant Potatoes
February 7, 2023 - When I was a small boy, the elderly Mr. Adams, who lived through the woods and up the hill from our house in Longview, asked me to help him plant his Irish potato crop. I remember how intrigued I was at putting pieces of potatoes into the soft loamy soil. The day we pulled them up and scratched out multitudes of whole potatoes was the day I became a vegetable gardener. It was truly magic. He sent me home with a brown paper grocery sack full of them, and my mom prepared them for me the way she ate them as a little girl, creamed and served with ketchup. I was hooked.
Gabriella Mass Davis (Wanda) is a Tylerite who loves music and singing.
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. - written by Tyler Civic Theatre Center.
inforney.com
Class 5A: Longview's Hale earns football all-state honors
Longview’s Jalen Hale, who hauled in 50 passes and scored 16 total touchdowns as a senior during the Lobos’ 14-1 campaign, earned first team honors with the release of the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Football Team on Thursday. Teammates’ Taylor Tatum at running back, Ta’Darion Boone...
Susan Robinson Jewelry closing their doors after almost 40 years, Chick-fil-A to open in same location
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — After nearly four decades in business, Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry will be closing its doors and a new fast food chain will be opening in the same location, employees say. According to a press release, the owner will be retiring and all inventory will be discounted and sold. Once all their […]
Is The Chick-fil-A On S. Broadway In Tyler, Texas Going To Move?
If there is one thing Tyler, Texas loves, it's Chick-fil-A. Whether it's the famous chicken sandwich with a couple of pickles or nuggets or chicken biscuits for breakfast, Chick-fil-A is a Tyler must-have. However, getting what they're craving in a quick timely manner is a challenge much of the time, especially at their location on S. Broadway Ave. in the Broadway Crossing shopping center.
inforney.com
Class 4A Football: Carthage, Lindale, Chapel Hill, Kilgore players earn top honors
Carthage’s unbeaten run to a ninth state championship for the program earned the Bulldogs two top honors and numerous selections overall with the release of the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A State Football Team. Bulldog quarterback Connor Cuff was named Offensive Player of the Year, and Scott...
Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry in Tyler to close after 40 years, Chick-fil-A expected to fill property
TYLER, Texas — Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry on South Broadway Ave. in Tyler announced the business will close its doors as the building is set to get demolished and make way for a Chick-fil-A. In a news release, Susan Robinson Jewelry said Robinson will retire following the announcement that the property is getting demolished. The business will sell all inventory for up to 60% off, and close permanently.
inforney.com
McClellan: Time to celebrate, as column marks 53 years
It’s time for a celebration. On this day, 53 years ago, “From My Kitchen” first appeared in print — in the Longview News-Journal. Never in my wildest imagination did I dream that I would be visiting with you or anyone else through this column for so many years. Now let’s face facts, it could have been your mother, grandmother, great-grandmother or someone else who was around so many years ago. Most of you were probably just a twinkle in your mother’s eyes.
Have You Tried the Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas? SO GOOD.
East Texas has become much more diverse when it comes to different "genres" of food options. And this amazing Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas is a case in point. I'll never stop being a fan of the traditional East Texan and Southern food we've always known and loved. At the same time, I can have a bit of an adventurous tendency when it comes to trying new flavors. It was in 2019 when a culinary jaunt first took me and my friend to Kilgore where we discovered Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Macy from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Macy from the SPCA of East Texas. Macy is a 7-week-old tri-colored lab-shepherd mix. In November 2022, her mom was adopted from Smith County Animal Control and she gave birth to a healthy, full litter of sweethearts who are ready for their FURever homes!
KLTV
East Texas Food Bank will distribute emergency food boxes following ice storm
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In the wake of last week’s ice storm, many East Texans are left short on food after losing power for days. Many are forced to throw their entire fridge and freezer out, and with climbing food prices, that hurts a lot of people. The East...
Gourmet cinnamon roll shop announces closures of its Tyler location
TYLER, Texas — Cinnaholic, a gourmet cinnamon shop franchise, is closing its Tyler bakery after owners say the business "hit limits in this particular location." In a Facebook post, Cinnaholic, located in the Village at Cumberland shopping center in Tyler, announced that the Cinnaholic brand is experiencing great growth, but also some locations work better for its "gourmet cinnamon roll experience than others."
Comments / 0