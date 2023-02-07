February 7, 2023 - When I was a small boy, the elderly Mr. Adams, who lived through the woods and up the hill from our house in Longview, asked me to help him plant his Irish potato crop. I remember how intrigued I was at putting pieces of potatoes into the soft loamy soil. The day we pulled them up and scratched out multitudes of whole potatoes was the day I became a vegetable gardener. It was truly magic. He sent me home with a brown paper grocery sack full of them, and my mom prepared them for me the way she ate them as a little girl, creamed and served with ketchup. I was hooked.

