Class 5A: Longview's Hale earns football all-state honors
Longview's Jalen Hale, who hauled in 50 passes and scored 16 total touchdowns as a senior during the Lobos' 14-1 campaign, earned first team honors with the release of the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Football Team on Thursday. Teammates' Taylor Tatum at running back, Ta'Darion Boone at linebacker...
Swimming to State: Tyler Legacy Wet Raiders heading to Austin
Sparked by gold, silver and bronze finishes, the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders placed second at regionals and qualified an individual and a relay to the Class 6A UIL Swimming & Diving Meet. Qualifying for the state meet are Will Tanksley in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 free relay team...
Kilgore ISD recognizes first all-Black basketball starting lineup
KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore recognized a special group of men who made basketball history for the city 50 years ago during a basketball game Tuesday evening. For Derek Winkley, basketball is more than just a sport. "It's everything that you can mix in and then friendship, long lasting friendship,"...
Class 4A Football: Carthage, Lindale, Chapel Hill, Kilgore players earn top honors
Carthage’s unbeaten run to a ninth state championship for the program earned the Bulldogs two top honors and numerous selections overall with the release of the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A State Football Team. Bulldog quarterback Connor Cuff was named Offensive Player of the Year, and Scott...
Girls Basketball: Van captures district championship
VAN — Landry Jones dropped in 22 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists and four steals, and the Van Lady Vandals captured the District 16-4A girls basketball title with a 48-21 win over Canton. Van goes to 21-2 overall and 11-1 in district. The Eaglettes fell...
UT Tyler Basketball: Patriots meet A&M-Kingsville Thursday
It will be Cancer Awareness Hawaiian Night at the Herrington Patriot Center on Thursday as the UT Tyler basketball teams play host to Texas A&M-Kingsville in a doubleheader. The women’s game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., followed by the men at 7 p.m. The Patriot women are...
Webster’s career high leads Tigers over Pine Tree
Webster’s career high leads Tigers over Pine Tree News Staff Tue, 02/07/2023 - 22:19 Image PHOTO BY JOHN WHITTEN Body The Mount Pleasant Tigers took...
Another dominant Penn State victory, another puzzlingly close Iowa dual
Kind of…: I said 23-10, but it ended up 29-9 as. OSU only won two matches, a Malik Heinselman pin at 125 and a Sammy Sasso decision at 149. I had Carson Kharchla winning at 165, but Alex Facundo took a 4-1 decision, which does reinforce my previous claim that PSU is a legit threat to make a run at Iowa’s record of 170 points at nationals. Kaleb Romero held Aaron Brooks to a 3-2 win, but PSU pretty much looked as inevitable as you expected them too. Levi Haines (14-2 over Paddy Gallagher), Greg Kerkvliet (9-0 over Tate Orndorff), and Max Dean (pin of Gavin Hoffman), accounted for PSU’s bonus points.
Beloved Valley High School figure dies
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Valley High school is mourning the loss of one of its beloved staffers. Sam Kranovich, a student supervisor for more than 40 years, died Monday night. He was also a long-time fire department volunteer and civic leader. "One of the most difficult things I've...
Tyler Junior College to host Arbor Day tree-planting
Tyler Junior College, the City of Tyler and the Tyler Trees Committee are joining forces for an Arbor Day tree-planting from 10 a.m. to noon Friday on the TJC central campus. “Many of the beautiful, old trees on our main campus were damaged and lost during last year’s winter freeze and spring storms,” said Lauren Tyler, TJC director of student life. “We’re inviting the community to join us in planting new trees on Jenkins Lawn.”
Business Beat: Whataburger in Whitehouse, Cane's in Tyler open; JumpShot expands hours
Whitehouse residents have been looking forward to the day the new Whataburger location opens in their city, and it is finally here. The location, at 1051 State Highway 110, broke ground last March and was originally scheduled to open later that fall. The location is now ready to serve customers, with its grand opening set for Tuesday.
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A representative of the corporate office of Chick-Fil-A has confirmed the location at Broadway Crossing will be relocated. Though they would not say where the new location would be, the company has obtained a permit for 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is across the street and just south of the current location.
Tyler, Texas Has Gotten So Big That We Need Another One of These
It’s incredible to see how much Tyler, Texas has grown in the past few years. Some people feel like the growth is a good thing as there are more things to do and more jobs in our area. Although some people hate the change and are tired of the traffic due to new businesses that we see on Broadway Ave. But after a recent shopping trip with my wife this past weekend and overhearing another conversation, I am sure that Tyler is big enough to support another Target location.
Iowa’s ‘Kids Baking Championship’ Contestant Was Sent Home This Week
It's always exciting when a talented Iowan is featured on a big competition show, especially when that Iowan is just a kid!. Back in December, season 11 of the show 'Kids Baking Championship' premiered on the Food Network. Since then, folks from all over Iowa have been rooting for 13-year-old Nash Roe, an 8th-grader from Clive. Nash started his own baking business back in 2020 called Nash's Confections, which helped him land a spot on the show.
East Texas Men In Harmony starts annual Valentine’s Day fundraiser
The East Texas Men In Harmony have started taking orders for its annual Singing Valentines fundraiser, the biggest of the year. This fundraiser provides funds that help to pay for the music, coaching, website expense, as well as traveling expenses for the director and odds and ends expenses that come along during the year, according to East Texas Men in Harmony Barbershop Chorus Vice President of Publicity and Marketing Melanie Baxter Black.
A Sweet Spot In Tyler, Texas Closes It’s Doors Permanently
When Tyler, Texas residents are craving something to satisfy that sweet tooth, they now have one less option. For a few years now anyone that was craving a warm cinnamon roll with frosting could stop into Cinnaholic in The Village At Cumberland Park and pick one up and snack on that oversized cinnamon roll for a while. However, that's not possible now because the location announced today (Tuesday, February 7th) that the store is permanently closed.
Lawsuit filed against Johnston School District, gov’t teacher who suspended student for 2A shirt
A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a Johnston High School student who was removed from class and suspended by the school for wearing a pro-Second Amendment shirt. Janet Bristow’s daughter wore the following shirt two days after her high school government class discussed students’ free speech rights:
McClellan: Time to celebrate, as column marks 53 years
It’s time for a celebration. On this day, 53 years ago, “From My Kitchen” first appeared in print — in the Longview News-Journal. Never in my wildest imagination did I dream that I would be visiting with you or anyone else through this column for so many years. Now let’s face facts, it could have been your mother, grandmother, great-grandmother or someone else who was around so many years ago. Most of you were probably just a twinkle in your mother’s eyes.
Tyler police release name of homicide victim
The Tyler Police Department has released the name of a man found dead earlier this week. Warren Edward Rogers, 61, of Tyler, was found dead in a home on W. Mims Street. around 4:20 p.m. Monday. Rogers was found already dead with a gunshot wound, police said. Rogers’ family has...
2-vehicle wreck in Nacogdoches on Hwy 7 slowing traffic
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police are working to clear a two-vehicle wreck on Wednesday night. Police told our reporter at the scene that at least two people were injured, but severity of their injuries is unknown. There were no fatalities. Drivers should slow down or avoid the area altogether...
