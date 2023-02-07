ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

FINAL: Vanderbilt 88 Florida 80

— FINAL: Vandy 88 UF 80. Florida offered little to no resistance defensively throughout this loss. Vanderbilt made 12-of-23 3s. Florida's offense also crumbled in the second half (no FGs over a six-minute stretch at the end). Gators are 13-12 overall and 6-6 in the SEC. Bad loss. — Gators...
GAINESVILLE, FL
